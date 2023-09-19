Paris Saint Germain is all set to welcome Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the Champions League. PSG will go into this group as favourites to win the group, however, Borussia Dortmund will be in a fight against fellow teams in AC Milan and Newcastle United to get that 2nd qualifying spot. This group is labelled by many as the group of death in the Champions League this season.

Paris Saint Germain were humbled at home by Nice in their last week in Ligue 1. After quite an even start to the game, it was Nice who drew first blood. Mbappe gave the ball away in a suicidal area to Tobido who took a shot that was blocked by the PSG defence. The rebound however fell to Moffi whose shot deflected off Hernandez to beat Donnarumma in the bottom right corner. 6 minutes later Donnarumma made a vital stop to deny PSG from going two goals down. Dembele had a chance to equalise but instead of squaring the ball to Ramos, he decided to shoot on his own as his shot went over the target.

Mbappe however came to the rescue a minute later as he levelled things with a stunning strike of Hakimiâ€™s cross. PSG started dominating the game and should have gone ahead before halftime as Mbappe, Dembele and Ramos all went close to giving the home side the lead. PSG however were lucky not to go down in added time before half-time as Lotomba missed a glorious chance to give Nice the lead.

Nice started the second half in flying fashion. Moffi leads Nice’s stunning counterattack to hug the byline and send a cross in for Laborde to tap in to restore Nice’s lead. PSG were all over the place and they could have gone 3-1 down minutes later as Vitinha gave the ball away in a horrible position. The third goal however came in the 68th minute as Moffi and Laborde combined again to sink PSG. Nice from then on looked to set up shop as PSG continued to find a way to get back into the game. The moment perhaps came too late on as Mbappe finished Kolo Muani’s cross to score his second of the day. The goal did not matter as Nice held on to win stunningly.

It was another eventful game in the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund took on Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion. Mats Hummels gave Dortmund the lead in the 11th minute. Dortmund played most of the half well but collapsed in extra time just before halftime. Lucas Holer scored in the second minute of added time to make it 1-1 and Nicolas Hofler scored in the sixth minute of added time to turn the game around for the hosts.

Donyell Malen equalised for Dortmund in the 60th minute with a slick strike. Freiburg then started to drop their line and couldn’t deal with the Yellow Wall’s pressure towards the end as Mats Hummels scored his 2nd of the night to give his side the lead in the 88th minute. Substitute Marco Reus put the icing on the cake and scored 2 minutes into the added time to give Borussia Dortmund their fourth goal of the night.