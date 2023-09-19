PSG (Paris Saint Germain) vs DOR (Borussia Dortmund) Match Prediction
PSG
78%
Chance of Winning
DOR
22%
UEFA Champions League
Parc des Princes
Paris Saint Germain were humbled at home by Nice in their last week in Ligue 1. After quite an even start to the game, it was Nice who drew first blood. Mbappe gave the ball away in a suicidal area to Tobido who took a shot that was blocked by the PSG defence. The rebound however fell to Moffi whose shot deflected off Hernandez to beat Donnarumma in the bottom right corner. 6 minutes later Donnarumma made a vital stop to deny PSG from going two goals down. Dembele had a chance to equalise but instead of squaring the ball to Ramos, he decided to shoot on his own as his shot went over the target.
Mbappe however came to the rescue a minute later as he levelled things with a stunning strike of Hakimiâ€™s cross. PSG started dominating the game and should have gone ahead before halftime as Mbappe, Dembele and Ramos all went close to giving the home side the lead. PSG however were lucky not to go down in added time before half-time as Lotomba missed a glorious chance to give Nice the lead.
Nice started the second half in flying fashion. Moffi leads Nice’s stunning counterattack to hug the byline and send a cross in for Laborde to tap in to restore Nice’s lead. PSG were all over the place and they could have gone 3-1 down minutes later as Vitinha gave the ball away in a horrible position. The third goal however came in the 68th minute as Moffi and Laborde combined again to sink PSG. Nice from then on looked to set up shop as PSG continued to find a way to get back into the game. The moment perhaps came too late on as Mbappe finished Kolo Muani’s cross to score his second of the day. The goal did not matter as Nice held on to win stunningly.
It was another eventful game in the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund took on Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion. Mats Hummels gave Dortmund the lead in the 11th minute. Dortmund played most of the half well but collapsed in extra time just before halftime. Lucas Holer scored in the second minute of added time to make it 1-1 and Nicolas Hofler scored in the sixth minute of added time to turn the game around for the hosts.
Donyell Malen equalised for Dortmund in the 60th minute with a slick strike. Freiburg then started to drop their line and couldn’t deal with the Yellow Wall’s pressure towards the end as Mats Hummels scored his 2nd of the night to give his side the lead in the 88th minute. Substitute Marco Reus put the icing on the cake and scored 2 minutes into the added time to give Borussia Dortmund their fourth goal of the night.
Facts
- Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund faced off last in the 19/20 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund won 2-1 at home but was beaten 2-0 at the Parc des Princes 2-0 by PSG who made it through to the quarter-finals. PSG reached the final that season only to be beaten by Bayern Munich.
- Dortmund’s games against French teams in recent memory do not end in stalemates. The Yellow Wall in their last 14 ties against French opposition have won 8 and lost 6 games.
- PSG are now tied with Lyon for having the most appearances by a French team in the UEFA Champions League having been part of 16 campaigns.
- PSG this season are in the group of death alongside Dortmund, Newcastle United and AC Milan. However, the Parisians have had quite a decent group stage record in recent times. PSG have qualified from 11 of their last 12 groups to make it to the round of 16. PSG last failed to make the round of 16 in 2004/05.
- Borussia Dortmund were quite efficient in the group last year. Die Schwarzgelben lost just one game in their group to Manchester City last year.
- PSG have a fantastic home record in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique’s men have lost only one of their last 33 home games in the group stage winning 26 games and drawing 6. Their only defeat came to Manchester United in 2020.
- PSG manager Luis Enrique has the highest win percentage of any manager in the UEFA Champions League with the criteria being a manager having managed more than 20 games in the competition.
Paris Saint Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record between these two sides no one has got the better of each other with one win a piece for both Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund.
Paris Saint Germain has not made the best of starts to the Ligue 1 campaign. The Parisians have won 2, drawn 2 and lost 1 of their five games in total. The biggest headache currently for Luis Enrique is their squad size. The Spaniard has a lot of players to choose from and is still trying to find the right team and combination. We still believe that PSG are the favourites to win going into this tie due to their attack. The trio of Mbappe, Dembele and Ramos are deadly.
Dortmund on the other hand dug deep to win against Freiburg on the weekend. If Dortmund can follow in Nice’s footsteps and defend well then, they have every chance of beating PSG on Tuesday. Dortmund has to have their attack set up to transition well. But based on all the other aspects we do expect PSG to have a better chance of winning.
Paris Saint Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint Germain went into this game against Dortmund as favourites to win due to playing at home.
Dortmund goes into this game on the back of a win against SC Freiburg whereas PSG is coming into this on the back of a shock defeat against Nice in the Ligue 1. PSG are a good side when it comes to playing at home hence last week's defeat against Nice came as a shock to many
We expect Paris Saint Germain to dominate more of the ball in this game. PSG are a team that likes to use their width and the likes of Mbappe and Dembele could cause problems for the Dortmund fullbacks. Hence, we also expect both the Dortmund fullbacks to get a yellow card while dealing with Mbappe and Dembele on the wings.
We believe that this game will provide goals. We expect both Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund to score in this tie. We back PSG to score 3 or more against this Dortmund side on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes.
For Paris Saint Germain it is a given when it comes to the player to watch. Kylian Mbappe is PSG’s cheat code for goals. The Frenchman is always one of the brightest attackers in modern football and was also on target last time around scoring 2 goals. Mbappe has also shown fantastic form in the UEFA Champions League having been involved in 29 goals in his last 22 appearances for PSG.
For Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller will be the player to watch out for. Haller has scored 11 goals in his last 10 appearances in the Champions League. 10 of those goals however came for Ajax 2 seasons back. He did not feature much in the Champions League last season due to his fight with cancer. Haller will be raring to go this season in the Champions League and could cause some trouble for that PSG defence.
Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to beat Borussia Dortmund
Paris Saint Germain Player List
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier
Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola
Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint Germain Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Gianluigi Donnarumma
|
Goalkeeper
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Defender
|
Danilo Periera
|
Defender
|
Milan Skriniar
|
Defender
|
Lucas Hernandez
|
Defender
|
Carlos Soler
|
Midfielder
|
Warren Zaire-Emery
|
Midfielder
|
Vitinha
|
Midfielder
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Attacker
|
Goncalo Ramos
|
Attacker
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Attacker
Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five): L, W, W, D, D
Borussia Dortmund Player List
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka
Defenders: Mateu Morey Bauza, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Antonios Papadopoulos
Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Felix Nmecha, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can, Ole Pohlmann, Abdoulaye Kamara
Attackers:Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Julien Duranville, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Borussia Dortmund Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Gregor Kobel
|
Goalkeeper
|
Julian Ryerson
|
Defender
|
Mats Hummels
|
Defender
|
Nico Schlotterbeck
|
Defender
|
Ramy Bensebaini
|
Defender
|
Emre Can
|
Midfielder
|
Julian Brandt
|
Midfielder
|
Marcel Sabitzer
|
Midfielder
|
Donyell Malen
|
Attacker
|
Sebastien Haller
|
Attacker
|
Karim Adeyemi
|
Attacker
Borussia Dortmund Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, D, W, W
Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head
Matches Played:4
Paris Saint Germain wins:1
Borussia Dortmund wins:1
Matches are drawn:2
Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Odds
The odds of Borussia Dortmund winning are set at 4.50. Paris Saint Germain are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.85. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Paris Saint Germain
We will back the odd makers in this case and predict PSG to beat Borussia Dortmund in this game. PSG will want to bounce back at home from their defeat and put in a stronger performance. Luis Enrique will also be boosted by the return of Fabio Ruiz, Lee Kang-in and Nordi Mukiele which will give them extra options in the starting XI or from the bench.
PSG will be expected to learn from their mistakes and do better defensively. Luis Enrique will also want his attackers to work on their decision-making and their finishing. The X-factor for PSG is Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman loves playing in the UEFA Champions League and could give the Dortmund players a big headache come Tuesday.Bet Now!