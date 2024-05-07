PSG (Paris Saint Germain) vs DOR (Borussia Dortmund) Match Prediction PSG 81 % Chance of Winning DOR 19 % Bet Now! It is round 2 of the semi-final in the UEFA Champions League as PSG is looking to turn a 1-goal deficit against Borussia Dortmund at the Parc Des Princes. PSG are in the hunt of reaching only their second Champions League final in their history after doing so in 2019/20 under Tuchel which they lost. Dortmund meanwhile are looking to be there for the third time in their history. They did it in 1996/97 where they eventually won and 2012/13 where they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley which is also this year’s venue for the final. The first leg in Dortmund was a very enjoyable affair with both teams having their fair share of chances. Dortmund got their goal in the 36th minute through Fullkrug as his touch to bring down Schlotterbeck’s ball was immaculate. His finish to beat Donnarumma was even better as he gave his team the much-needed lead. PSG had their chances with Mbappe and Hakimi both hitting the post in a matter of seconds before Donarumma made a two-good save to deny Sabitzer on two occasions. Kobel was also busy in Dortmund’s goal making some finger-tip saves to deny the PSG attackers. The best chance however once again fell to Fullkrug to surely give Dortmund a 2-goal lead. Sancho drove past to the by-line and cut back a cross to Fullkrug who had the entire net to aim for but skied his shot over the bar. The game ended with Dortmund winning 1-0 on the night but on another day the scoreline could have been anything.

Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Chance of Winning

After their last game in Germany, both teams went into this game with an equal head-to-head tally in this game. Dortmund and PSG have 2 wins each in their kitty.

The strategy for PSG in this game will be to attack from the go. Luis Enrique will want his team to get the equaliser as soon as possible cause if Dortmund do indeed hold the fort well then they could get countered. PSG will have to be careful and find a balance of not over-committing men forward or that could cost them.

Dortmund on the other hand will need to be more careful in defending their lead. They have to defend well in this game and will need Hummels to step up here. Organisation is key and PSG will give up chances on the break and that is where the likes of Sancho are. Adeyemi and Fullkrug will have to be clinical.

With all things considered PSG does have a slightly better chance of winning this game.

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Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint Germain go into this game as overwhelming favourites according to the bookies to turn around the tie and win against Dortmund at the Parc Des Princes. The bookies back PSG due to their good record against Dortmund.

The Parisians have been good in the Champions League when it comes to playing at their home stadium. In the domestic league they have been a little bit iffy at home this season however in the Champions League they have lost just 1 game at home which was in the round of 16 against Barcelona. PSG on average at home this season scored 2.56 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.95. They are a high-scoring outfit when it comes to playing in front of their fans this season.

In the Bundesliga, they have had quite a decent runaway. They have lost more matches at home than away this season. The Yellow Wall in the Bundesliga, they have lost just 2 games whilst playing away. In the Champions League, they have lost 2 times, once being to Atleti in the last round and against PSG in the group fixture. Edin Terzic’s team averaged 1.94 goals on the road from an expected goal ratio of 1.45.

Based on the stats provided above, here is what we believe could happen in this game in Paris. Though the last one had just 1 goal we believe that this encounter could be more attacking. Both teams in this case need to score, Dortmund for security and PSG to get back into the game. Dortmund won the last game with a solitary goal but so many chances went begging for both sides but were not converted.

Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. We do expect both teams in this scenario to score in this game. Even though in the group stage PSG did keep a clean sheet against Dortmund we do not back any team to keep a clean sheet here. Dortmund have failed to score in just 6% of their games when they travel this season with PSG surprisingly also having the same number when they play at the Parc Des Princes. Dortmund have kept a clean sheet in 31% of their games away in comparison to PSG who have a 25% average at home. The stats highly indicate and favour both teams to get on the scoresheet in this game.

For Paris Saint Germain we continue to back Kylian Mbappe to score in this game. The Frenchman loves playing in the Champions League and is at his best when his team is under pressure. Mbappe shines in the toughest of moments. His ability to step up at clutch moments is why we back him here. He has done it countless times and also he has the stats to back him up. He has 21 goals and 11 assists in his last 31 games at the Parc Des Princes. He loves playing at this stadium and even in the last game when PSG needed him he stepped up. Hence we pick Mbappe to stand out here.

For Dortmund, we back Niclas Fullkrug to score once again in this game if Dortmund are to indeed find a goal here. The German striker has had a fantastic season for the Yellow Wall this season. He is their top scorer this season in the UCL with 3 goals including the solitary goal in the first leg. Fullkrug could have had more goals in the first leg showing that he can pop up at any place at any time. He is also a threat on set pieces and hence is a player to keep an eye on.

Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to beat Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint Germain Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint Germain Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Achraf Hakimi Defender Danilo Periera Defender Marquinhos Defender Lucas Hernandez Defender Carlos Soler Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Attacker Goncalo Ramos Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker

Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, W

Borussia Dortmund Player List

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka

Defenders: Mateu Morey Bauza, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Antonios Papadopoulos

Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Jadon Sancho, Felix Nmecha, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can, Ole Pohlmann, Abdoulaye Kamara

Attackers:Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Julien Duranville, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund Playing XI

Player Role Gregor Kobel Goalkeeper Thomas Meunier Defender Mats Hummels Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Ramy Bensebaini Defender Emre Can Midfielder Julian Brandt Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder Karim Adeyemi Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jadon Sancho Attacker

Borussia Dortmund Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, D, W

Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head

Matches Played:7

Paris Saint Germain wins:3

Borussia Dortmund wins:2

Matches are drawn:2

Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Odds

Paris Saint Germain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.49.

Borussia Dortmund to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.