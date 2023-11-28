PSG (Paris Saint Germain) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction PSG 61 % Chance of Winning NUFC 39 % Bet Now! Paris Saint Germain is all set to host Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. This fixture could help in further shaping up this group of death which also consists of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. Currently, Dortmund leads the table with 7 points. PSG are 2nd with 6 points, AC Milan are 3rd with 5 points and Newcastle United are 4th on the table with 4 points. The equation for Newcastle United is simple: they have to win this game. A draw or a loss depending on the result of AC Milan vs Dortmund will knock Newcastle United out of the Champions League. Paris Saint Germain needs 4 points more from 2 games to seal qualification. Technically PSG can still draw this game and beat Dortmund on the final game week but they will want to use their home advantage and get the three points in this game itself. Paris Saint Germain in their last game visited the San Siro to face off against AC Milan. Milan Skriniar gave the visitors the perfect start after he scored from Marquinhos’ flicked a header that came from a Vitinha corner. Skriniar made most of that celebration considering he was a former Inter player, one of AC Milan’s biggest rivals. Rafael Leao equalised 3 minutes later with a close-range bicycle effort that went clinically between Donnarumma’s legs for the equaliser. 5 minutes after the 2nd half, Theo Hernandez whipped a brilliant cross into the box in the direction of Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman rose highest to head past Donnarumma to give Milan the lead. Both teams post the 2nd goal have their chances to score or extend the lead. PSG had the better chances to equalise but Milan held on to win and make this group even tighter. PSG over the weekend in Ligue 1 beat Monaco 5-2. Goals from Ramos, Mbappe, Dembele, Vitinha and Kolo Muani gave Luis Enrique a thumping victory over their rivals. Newcastle United in their last Champions League game travelled to Germany where they faced Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. Eddie Howe’s men succumbed to a 2-0 defeat with his team lacking the ability to finish off their chances. The home side started off the game in better fashion with chances falling for Fullkrug and Adeyemi. Fullkrug finally took his chance with a good finish in the 26th minute as Sabitzer found the German striker with a nice low cross in the box. Joelinton had the best chance for Newcastle United before the break but his header did not trouble Kobel in goal. Newcastle United came out in the 2nd half the better side as Joelinton missed an open header by putting it wide off Dortmund’s goal. Dortmund did punish the Brazilian for his miss as Adeyemi broke on the counter to lay off a ball to Brandt who with great composure slotted the ball past Nick Pope to make it 2-0. Eddie Howe and his players' heads dropped post Brandt’s goal and they did not do anything much to worry Dortmund in the later stages of the game. Over the weekend Newcastle United beat Chelsea 4-1 with goals from Isak, Lascelles, Joelinton and Gordon.

Paris Saint Germain vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two sides does not have much to say because the reverse fixture in which Newcastle United won 4-1 was the only competitive game these two sides had played going into this fixture.

Paris Saint Germain being the home side in this game surely makes them the favourites. PSG form-wise has been one of the most in form teams in Ligue 1. Especially at home, they have been great winning 4 consecutive games in the League excluding the 2 UCL wins against Dortmund and AC Milan.

The Champions League for Newcastle United on away occasions have proved to be a bigger stage in terms of pressure for them. Eddie Howe’s men look like an inexperienced outfit in Europe when they play away. Their performances at Milan and Dortmund were very flat. This game is going to be tougher than the other two which is going to be worrying for Eddie Howe. The only positive is that they go into this game on the back of a good victory against Chelsea at home.

The chance of winning for PSG is simply higher because of their home support and the firepower they have in attack. If Dembele, Mbappe and Kolo Muani are not firing then they have the likes of Ramos, Lee Kang-in and Ascensio to bring on. Their squad is stacked and in a game like this that does matter.

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Paris Saint Germain vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint Germain storms into this game as favourites to win against Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes due to an array of factors.

Paris Saint Germain have been in excellent form as of late in the League and have gotten their season on track after a difficult start. Luis Enrique has started to make his team play better in their home games with performances amongst his players improving. PSG in the League have won 71% of their games at home. In the UCL they have won each of their 2 home games against AC Milan and Dortmund.

When it comes to scoring goals, PSG are dominant at the Parc Des Princes. In the league, they averaged 2.01 goals at home this season which is a positive going into this game. Newcastle United on the other hand have been very poor away from home this season. The Geordies have only a 17%-win rate. The only positive here is Newcastle United averages 2.17 goals a game when they play away in the League. In the Champions League, they haven’t yet managed to score a single goal in their away games. Here is what we think will happen in this game keeping all these stats in mind. We expect this game to be a goal fest.

Both of these teams have strong attacks and dodgy defences. The high goal averages and goal conceding numbers indicate that both teams will also score in this game. Our prediction is for both teams combined to score 4 or more goals in this game. PSG averages 69% possession on average in a home game whereas Newcastle United averages 53% possession when they play away. PSG playing at home does like to keep more of the ball hence we predict that PSG will have more possession. PSG’s shot average count is 12.29 at home and Newcastle United's away shot count is 9.67. Both teams have more than 18 shots combined in this game.

When it comes to goalscoring, Kylian Mbappe has to go into this game as a favourite to score. The Frenchman is starting to get into gear this season and most of his good performances have come at home this season. Mbappe has already scored 16 goals in the League and UCL combined this season. Mbappe has scored both of his Champions League goals at home this season and has also scored 6 of his goals in the League at home. We expect Mbappe to be the biggest contender to score for Paris Saint Germain in this game.

When it comes to Newcastle United, the return of Alexander Isak is of great importance to their goal scoring chances. Isak was passed fit for the game against Chelsea and did very well to score on his return. The PSG defence does have a problem dealing with strikers like Isak which makes him the favourite to score on Tuesday.

Final Prediction: Paris Saint Germain to beat Newcastle United.

Paris Saint Germain Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint Germain Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Achraf Hakimi Defender Danilo Periera Defender Milan Skriniar Defender Lucas Hernandez Defender Carlos Soler Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Attacker Goncalo Ramos Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker

Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Tino Livramento Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, D, W

Paris Saint Germain vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:1

Paris Saint Germain wins:0

AC Milan wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Paris Saint Germain vs Newcastle United United Betting Odds

Paris Saint Germain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.64.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.