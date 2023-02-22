RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Predictions for the match
RBL
30%
Chance of Winning
MCI
70%
UEFA Champions League
Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig stood second in Group F of the Uefa Champions League group stage, only a point behind the current UCL champions, Real Madrid. It was a considerably easier group for Real Madrid, but Leipzig had to put Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic FC behind them to qualify for the group. Die Rotten Bullen (nickname for Leipzig) not only put the other clubs behind them but also trailed Real Madrid by just one point to Madrid’s total of 13 points. However, it is hard to believe RB Leipzig is doing this after being thrashed in the first two games of the group stage. After the two losses, Leipzig went on to win all of their remaining games, bringing their points tally to 12.
In group G, Manchester City was the favourite to win the group, and they did that with aplomb. It was rather a one-sided affair for Manchester City, where they had to face the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen. City went on to the first position without losing a single game, posting 14 points to their total which included two draws away from home against FC Copenhagen followed by Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund, however, managed to clinch the second position with 9 points, putting Sevilla out of the group with 5 points. One of the most prolific wins for City was the home game against Copenhagen, where they thrashed the away side five goals to nil. City’s star striker, Erling Haaland, scored a brace, while Mahrez and Alvarez scored one goal each, and an own goal from Khocholava helped City towards the comfortable victory.
Pep Guardiola would like City to keep performing as they have been throughout the UCL campaign. However, it may not be as easy as it seems, as Marco Rose, RB Leipzig’s boss, has been impressive in keeping his team on a four-match undefeated run in the UCL.
RB Leipzig and Manchester City were placed in the same group in the Uefa Champions League in 2021, but never before that. Out of the two matches, both teams managed to get a victory at their stadiums. City defeated Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad, after which, in the return leg, Leipzig got a 2-1 victory over City at the Red Bull Arena.
Facts
- RB Leipzig: In the Champions League this season, RB Leipzig stands 11th in terms of average possession held, with 53.5%. RB Leipzig has a passing accuracy of 87.7% throughout the group stage. On a disciplinary note, Leipzig has been the better of the two, having fouled 49 times with only five yellow cards and no red.
- Manchester City: In this UCL season, Manchester City is leading the possession chart with an average possession of 64.2%, keeping Barcelona behind with 62.5% possession held. The passing accuracy of Manchester City has been 91.5% throughout the season, just behind Real Madrid’s 91.8%. When it comes to discipline, City has committed 49 fouls in total, having seen 8 yellow cards and 1 red card.
Statistics for Club RB Leipzig and Manchester City:
RB Leipzig:From the six games played in the league stage, Leipzig has scored at a rate of 2.16 goals per game and conceded a total of 9 goals at a rate of 1.5 goals per game. Leipzig has scored 12 goals from inside the area out of the 13 total goals scored so far. The only goal came as their own goal for them.
Manchester City: Out of the six games they have played in Group G, Manchester City has scored 14 goals at a rate of 2.33 goals per game and conceded only two goals at a rate of almost 0.33 goals per game. Out of the 14 goals scored, the City scored 12 from inside the area, one from outside the area, and one penalty.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
From the recent Bundesliga form, RB Leipzig has won three of their last five games, having drawn once and lost once at home. Similarly, Manchester City has the same run in the Premier League, where they have won three times, lost once, and drawn once, including in their last away game against Nottingham Forest. With Manchester City having an exceptional run in terms of scoring goals and being the favourites, we are predicting a 1-3 win away to Manchester City.Bet Now!