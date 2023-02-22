RB Leipzig is set to take on Manchester City for the UCL Round of 16’s first leg encounter at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on February 23, 2023 (1.30 am IST).

RB Leipzig stood second in Group F of the Uefa Champions League group stage, only a point behind the current UCL champions, Real Madrid. It was a considerably easier group for Real Madrid, but Leipzig had to put Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic FC behind them to qualify for the group. Die Rotten Bullen (nickname for Leipzig) not only put the other clubs behind them but also trailed Real Madrid by just one point to Madrid’s total of 13 points. However, it is hard to believe RB Leipzig is doing this after being thrashed in the first two games of the group stage. After the two losses, Leipzig went on to win all of their remaining games, bringing their points tally to 12.

In group G, Manchester City was the favourite to win the group, and they did that with aplomb. It was rather a one-sided affair for Manchester City, where they had to face the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen. City went on to the first position without losing a single game, posting 14 points to their total which included two draws away from home against FC Copenhagen followed by Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund, however, managed to clinch the second position with 9 points, putting Sevilla out of the group with 5 points. One of the most prolific wins for City was the home game against Copenhagen, where they thrashed the away side five goals to nil. City’s star striker, Erling Haaland, scored a brace, while Mahrez and Alvarez scored one goal each, and an own goal from Khocholava helped City towards the comfortable victory.

Pep Guardiola would like City to keep performing as they have been throughout the UCL campaign. However, it may not be as easy as it seems, as Marco Rose, RB Leipzig’s boss, has been impressive in keeping his team on a four-match undefeated run in the UCL.

RB Leipzig and Manchester City were placed in the same group in the Uefa Champions League in 2021, but never before that. Out of the two matches, both teams managed to get a victory at their stadiums. City defeated Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad, after which, in the return leg, Leipzig got a 2-1 victory over City at the Red Bull Arena.