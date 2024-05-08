RMD (Real Madrid) vs FCB (Bayern Munich) Match Prediction
RMD
75%
Chance of Winning
FCB
25%
UEFA Champions League
Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
In the second half, Bayern started very well and they got their plaudits as Sane found space to drive into from the right. The German cut in and unleashed a shot to beat Lunin on his near post. The German team turned it around after Musiala was fouled in the box after some trickery. Harry Kane stepped up from the spot to put Bayern into the lead. Tuchel was on course to win the game however Kim Min-Jae made a needless foul on Rodrygo in the box awarding Real Madrid a penalty out of nothing. Vinicius clinically finished from the spot to score and make it 2-2. A crucial goal for Real Madrid as they go into the second leg at home level.
Facts:
- Real Madrid has a good record in their last few games against Bayern Munich. Madrid is undefeated in any of their last 8 games against the German outfit winning 6 and drawing 2. At the Bernabeu, they are even better. Real Madrid has not lost in any of their last 7 games winning 6 and drawing 1.
- When it comes to both team's last 7 semi-finals in the Champions Leagues and European Cups, Bayern has a slightly better record of making it to the semi-finals than Real Madrid. Bayern has made it to 4 finals out of 7 semi-finals whereas Madrid has made it to 3 finals.
- In each of their last 2 semi-final meetings, Real Madrid has ended up reaching the finals rather than Bayern Munich. This could be 3 successive semi-final knockouts for Bayern Munich.
- Bayern Munich have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 16 games against Real Madrid in Europe. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of these games and this is the longest run against any opponent in Europe that Bayern have failed to keep a clean sheet against.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Chance of Winning
Overall Madrid has had a slightly better record than Bayern Munich in their head-to-head meeting however in recent games, Real Madrid tends to trump Bayern quite frequently. Bayern in the first leg were the better team but Real Madrid stuck to their pragmatic tactics away from home and that enabled them to get away with a draw.
Real Madrid’s attack can get a goal out of nothing. Their defence is also very dependable and that is what makes them dangerous. We are sure that they will attack Bayern right from the go.
The Bavarians were bad in their last Bundesliga game. If Bayern play with that same intensity then Real Madrid will pump them. Bayern will have to make sure that they do not concede early. If they do fall prey to an early goal then it could be curtains pretty soon for them. Bayern’s best chance is to remain compact and stay in the game as long as possible. They have the attack to get at Madrid but it is their defence that is the question mark. Hence we do not see them winning this game. Real Madrid at home has the attack to score against any defence. Hence we back them to have a better chance of winning.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, this game is one of those fixtures where the bookies do have their favourite. This game favours Real Madrid at home as in the Champions League they are a beast. Bayern Munich on the other hand do not tend to do well away from home. Madrid come into this on the back of a 3-0 win against Cadiz at home. Bayern Munich on the other hand were humiliated by Stuttgart 3-1 away from home. Real Madrid have won 88% of their games at home this season at the Bernabeu. Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League won every game at home however in the knockouts both of their games at home against Manchester City and Leipzig. Bayern Munich have a 56% win record away from the Allianz Arena this season. Bayern Munich on the road has been a more very shaky side capable of easily being beaten by teams. Concerning their domestic games, Bayern have beaten badly away from home. In the UEFA Champions League this season, Bayern Munich have lost just 1 game away from home against Lazio in the round of 16.
Based on these numbers here are our tips and predictions for this semi-final first leg in Madrid. We expect this game to be won by Real Madrid in normal time. We see them winning this game by a two-goal margin. Overall, this season, Real Madrid has scored an average of 2.53 goals per game at home. Bayern Munich on the flipside has an average goal-scoring rate of 2.44. Bayern have conceded an average of 1.81 goals in their overall games. They are as a defence looking more stable. Madrid is a defensively stable team at home conceding just 0.53 goals on average. Hence these numbers also back our claims that the Bayern defence does have the ability to ship in goals. Keeping these numbers as a benchmark both teams have done well in terms of their attacks in the League but Bayern’s problem has always been their defence and that is why we feel they will lose this game. Madrid to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call.
In terms of winning halves. Madrid wins 70% of their first halves at home in comparison to Bayern Munich’s 40% away. In the second 45, both teams won 60% of their halves home and away respectively. Bayern drew 40% of their first halves away with Real Madrid 30% at home. Madrid draws 10% of their second halves with Bayern drawing 0%. Based on these numbers we back Real Madrid to cruise in this game. Our call is for Real Madrid to win both halves come the second leg of the semi-final.
In terms of scoring first in this game, we back Real Madrid to get the first goal. In the Champions League, Real Madrid scored first in 80% of their games with 8 out of 10. Bayern Munich have a 50% record having broken the deadlock in just 5 of their 10 games. We do back Real Madrid to start strong and get the opening goal.
In terms of scoring for Bayern, we continue to back Harry Kane to score in this game and get close to breaking a big record in this game. Harry Kane has currently scored 29 goals in European games. He is just 1 goal away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s tally of the highest English goal scorer in Europe. We can see him equalling that tally come this game. If Bayern scores it will most likely be Harry Kane. He also score from the spot in the first leg
For Real Madrid, we back Vinicius Jr to score in this game. The Brazilian was at times unplayable in the first leg and caused the Bayern defence the most problems. Vinicius attacking with the scores being level is a given. The winger is Madrid’s most dangerous goal scorer. Plus his being on penalties is also a bonus as we saw him also score from the spot at the Allianz Arena. We heavily back Vinicius to score in this game.
Final Prediction:Real Madrid to beat Bayern Munich
Real Madrid Player List
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler
Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andriy Lunin
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dani Carvajal
|
Defender
|
Nacho
|
Defender
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Defender
|
Ferland Mendy
|
Defender
|
Federico Valverde
|
Midfielder
|
Toni Kroos
|
Midfielder
|
Eduardo Camavinga
|
Midfielder
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Midfielder
|
Rodrygo
|
Attacker
|
Vinicius Jr.
|
Attacker
Real Madrid Team Form(UCL Last five games): W, D, W, W, D
Bayern Munich Player List
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Daniel Peretz, Sven Ulreich
Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro, Tarek Buchmann, Noussair Mazraoui, Eric Dier
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala
Attackers:Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Goalkeeper
|
Konrad Laimer
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Matthijs De Ligt
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Leon Goretzka
|
Midfielder
|
Joshua Kimmich
|
Midfielder
|
Leroy Sane
|
Midfielder
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Attacker
|
Serge Gnabry
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
Bayern Munich Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, W
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head
Matches Played:26
Real Madrid wins:12
Bayern Munich wins:11
Matches are drawn:4
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Odds
Real Madrid to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.95.
Bayern Munich to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.90.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Real Madrid
Madrid came into this game as newly crowned La Liga Champions. Bayern on the other hand lost away in the Bundesliga to Stuttgart. Bayern will be devoid of confidence going into this game with Madrid being up for it. Bayern do not also have a record to back them up. Our prediction for this game is for Real Madrid to win this game in normal time. In no way do we see Bayern Munich containing this Real Madrid attack. Our prediction is a 3-1 Real Madrid win.
Parimatch