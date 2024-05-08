RMD (Real Madrid) vs FCB (Bayern Munich) Match Prediction RMD 75 % Chance of Winning FCB 25 % Bet Now! Real Madrid is set to welcome Bayern Munich to the new Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final. The first leg between these 2 teams ended with 2 goals apiece. Bayern Munich started the game in better fashion. Lunin made 2 good saves to deny Sane the opener. Real Madrid grew into the game thanks to Toni Kroos gaining control in the midfield. His pass to dissect the Bayern Munich defence led to Vinicius latching onto it and beating Neuer for the opener. In the second half, Bayern started very well and they got their plaudits as Sane found space to drive into from the right. The German cut in and unleashed a shot to beat Lunin on his near post. The German team turned it around after Musiala was fouled in the box after some trickery. Harry Kane stepped up from the spot to put Bayern into the lead. Tuchel was on course to win the game however Kim Min-Jae made a needless foul on Rodrygo in the box awarding Real Madrid a penalty out of nothing. Vinicius clinically finished from the spot to score and make it 2-2. A crucial goal for Real Madrid as they go into the second leg at home level.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Chance of Winning

Overall Madrid has had a slightly better record than Bayern Munich in their head-to-head meeting however in recent games, Real Madrid tends to trump Bayern quite frequently. Bayern in the first leg were the better team but Real Madrid stuck to their pragmatic tactics away from home and that enabled them to get away with a draw.

Real Madrid’s attack can get a goal out of nothing. Their defence is also very dependable and that is what makes them dangerous. We are sure that they will attack Bayern right from the go.

The Bavarians were bad in their last Bundesliga game. If Bayern play with that same intensity then Real Madrid will pump them. Bayern will have to make sure that they do not concede early. If they do fall prey to an early goal then it could be curtains pretty soon for them. Bayern’s best chance is to remain compact and stay in the game as long as possible. They have the attack to get at Madrid but it is their defence that is the question mark. Hence we do not see them winning this game. Real Madrid at home has the attack to score against any defence. Hence we back them to have a better chance of winning.

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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, this game is one of those fixtures where the bookies do have their favourite. This game favours Real Madrid at home as in the Champions League they are a beast. Bayern Munich on the other hand do not tend to do well away from home. Madrid come into this on the back of a 3-0 win against Cadiz at home. Bayern Munich on the other hand were humiliated by Stuttgart 3-1 away from home. Real Madrid have won 88% of their games at home this season at the Bernabeu. Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League won every game at home however in the knockouts both of their games at home against Manchester City and Leipzig. Bayern Munich have a 56% win record away from the Allianz Arena this season. Bayern Munich on the road has been a more very shaky side capable of easily being beaten by teams. Concerning their domestic games, Bayern have beaten badly away from home. In the UEFA Champions League this season, Bayern Munich have lost just 1 game away from home against Lazio in the round of 16.

Based on these numbers here are our tips and predictions for this semi-final first leg in Madrid. We expect this game to be won by Real Madrid in normal time. We see them winning this game by a two-goal margin. Overall, this season, Real Madrid has scored an average of 2.53 goals per game at home. Bayern Munich on the flipside has an average goal-scoring rate of 2.44. Bayern have conceded an average of 1.81 goals in their overall games. They are as a defence looking more stable. Madrid is a defensively stable team at home conceding just 0.53 goals on average. Hence these numbers also back our claims that the Bayern defence does have the ability to ship in goals. Keeping these numbers as a benchmark both teams have done well in terms of their attacks in the League but Bayern’s problem has always been their defence and that is why we feel they will lose this game. Madrid to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call.

In terms of winning halves. Madrid wins 70% of their first halves at home in comparison to Bayern Munich’s 40% away. In the second 45, both teams won 60% of their halves home and away respectively. Bayern drew 40% of their first halves away with Real Madrid 30% at home. Madrid draws 10% of their second halves with Bayern drawing 0%. Based on these numbers we back Real Madrid to cruise in this game. Our call is for Real Madrid to win both halves come the second leg of the semi-final.

In terms of scoring first in this game, we back Real Madrid to get the first goal. In the Champions League, Real Madrid scored first in 80% of their games with 8 out of 10. Bayern Munich have a 50% record having broken the deadlock in just 5 of their 10 games. We do back Real Madrid to start strong and get the opening goal.

In terms of scoring for Bayern, we continue to back Harry Kane to score in this game and get close to breaking a big record in this game. Harry Kane has currently scored 29 goals in European games. He is just 1 goal away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s tally of the highest English goal scorer in Europe. We can see him equalling that tally come this game. If Bayern scores it will most likely be Harry Kane. He also score from the spot in the first leg

For Real Madrid, we back Vinicius Jr to score in this game. The Brazilian was at times unplayable in the first leg and caused the Bayern defence the most problems. Vinicius attacking with the scores being level is a given. The winger is Madrid’s most dangerous goal scorer. Plus his being on penalties is also a bonus as we saw him also score from the spot at the Allianz Arena. We heavily back Vinicius to score in this game.

Final Prediction:Real Madrid to beat Bayern Munich

Real Madrid Player List

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler

Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid Playing XI

Player Role Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Dani Carvajal Defender Nacho Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Ferland Mendy Defender Federico Valverde Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder Jude Bellingham Midfielder Rodrygo Attacker Vinicius Jr. Attacker

Real Madrid Team Form(UCL Last five games): W, D, W, W, D

Bayern Munich Player List

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Daniel Peretz, Sven Ulreich

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro, Tarek Buchmann, Noussair Mazraoui, Eric Dier

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala

Attackers:Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Konrad Laimer Defender Eric Dier Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Leon Goretzka Midfielder Joshua Kimmich Midfielder Leroy Sane Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Serge Gnabry Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

Bayern Munich Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, W

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Matches Played:26

Real Madrid wins:12

Bayern Munich wins:11

Matches are drawn:4

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.95.

Bayern Munich to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.