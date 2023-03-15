Real Madrid vs Liverpool Match Prediction
RMD
70%
Chance of Winning
LIV
30%
UEFA Champions League
Santiago Bernabeu
This season Real Madrid is not having a good La Liga season. Real Madrid who last season did the double as they won both La Liga and the Champions League finds themselves 9 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid suffered a lot of injury issues this season but the woes are getting better. The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard are all declared fit to play giving the Los Blancos a major boost come Thursday. Madrid however does not come into this game in good form. The Los Blancos have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions. Though their League form has not been up to standards Madrid has performed well in the Champions League. They topped their group with the likes of Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic featuring.
Liverpool FC has shocked a fair few when it comes to their performance in the Premier League but they have finally managed to put their season back on track. Two weeks back Liverpool saw themselves languish in 8th place in the Premier League. Back-to-back wins against Manchester United and Wolves have catapulted Liverpool to 5th place. Liverpool FC has had a lot of injuries also to deal with this season. The likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino who were on the sidelines are now fit, giving Liverpool a massive boost. The major cause though for Liverpool’s demise this season is their ageing midfield but Klopp has seemed to fix that as well with youngsters in Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajetic shining. Jurgen Klopp and his men were victorious against arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Liverpool went on to maul Manchester United at Anfield 7-0 with 2 goals each from Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah. Liverpool has now extensively boosted their top-four chances. The Reds now sit in 5th position in the League, 3 points away from 4th placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. Liverpool however has been bad away from this season. Liverpool will need to score a minimum of three goals and stop Real Madrid from scoring to just stay in the tie.
Facts
- In their last 10 meetings, Liverpool has won 3 times, Real Madrid has won 6 times and one game has ended in a draw.
- Real Madrid is dominant at the Santiago Bernabeu having not lost a single game at home this season.
- The last time these two sides met in the 1st leg, Liverpool was humbled 5-2 by Madrid.
- Liverpool's performance in their last 5 matches is better than Liverpool.
- Liverpool comes into this game on the back of a stunning 7-0 win against Manchester United.
- Real Madrid has lost just 1 of their last 6 Champions League games against Liverpool.
- Liverpool has beaten Real Madrid just once in the last 6 games in the UEFA Champions League.
- The average number of goals in a game when Liverpool and Real Madrid square off is 2.
- Real Madrid has the most UCL titles in 14, and Liverpool is the most successful side from England winning 6 titles.
- Both teams did not concede a single goal in their last match.
- Real Madrid is 2nd in La Liga, 9 points off the top.
- Liverpool is 5th in the Premier League, seven points off the top 4.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
Real Madrid is not having the best of seasons in La Liga sitting 9 points behind rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid already has 3 defeats on the road this season with key injuries impacting their form. Madrid has not won a single game in their last three in all competitions. The Los Blancos also have a major injury boost with the return of Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni from injury. Luka Modric however could miss the game through injury. Real Madrid and the Champions League are however a different kind of romance. Los Blancos on many occasions has won the UCL even after having a disappointing League campaign and with a three-goal advantage Madrid is a strong favourite to win the tie.
Liverpool on the other hand has a very poor record away from home. The Reds away from home have won 5, drawn 3 and lost 7 games in the Premier League and Champions League this season. Liverpool comes into this game on the back of victories against Manchester United and Wolves with their form enabling them towards a gradual upward trajectory. Liverpool finished 2nd in their Champions League group with the likes of Napoli, Ajax and Rangers.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Real Madrid goes into this game as a slight favourite to win. The Los Blancos tend to win 64% of their games at home. Madrid also has a decent return of 2.09 goals a game when they play at home. At home, Madrid also doesn’t concede a lot of goals averaging just 0.73 goals a game. Madrid scoring more than 0.5 goals at the Santiago Bernabeu has a fruition of 91%.
Liverpool on the other hand fails to score in only 42% of their away games. It will be a test for Liverpool’s forward line as they need to score a minimum of three goals to keep themselves in the tie. Defensively Liverpool is not that great away from home. The Merseyside Reds have just a 25% chance of keeping a clean sheet away from home. Backing Liverpool to concede more than 0.5 goals can gain returns as they have a massive 75% chance.
Final Prediction:Real Madrid to beat Liverpool
Real Madrid Player List
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez
Defenders: Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Augusto
Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vasquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos
Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Mariano
Real Madrid's Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nacho
|
Defender
|
Eder Militao
|
Defender
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Defender
|
David Alaba
|
Defender
|
Federico Valverde
|
Midfielder
|
Eduardo Camavinga
|
Midfielder
|
Luka Modric
|
Midfielder
|
Karim Benzema
|
Midfielder
|
Rodrygo
|
Attacker
|
Vinicius Jr
|
Attacker
Real Madrid Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, D, W, W
Liverpool FC Players List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhim Kelleher
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Virjil Van Djik
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Harvey Elliot
|
Midfielder
|
Fabinho
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Henderson
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, D, L, W
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:10
Real Madrid wins:6
Liverpool wins:3
Matches are drawn:1
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Odds
The odds of Liverpool winning are set at 2.99. Real Madrid is a slight favourite to succeed with their odds set at 2.38. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous rounds, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Real Madrid
We predict that Real Madrid will go into this fixture as favourites to win. Real Madrid has arguably been one of the best sides in La Liga this season and one of the toughest to beat. The Los Blancos have lost just three games all season and have not lost a single game at home. Santiago Bernabeu is like a fortress for the Madristas. Liverpool comes into this game on the back of a stunning 7-0 victory at home against Manchester United. Liverpool however will need to produce a similar performance as they need 3 goals to just stay in the tie. With Madrid’s attack being one of the best in La Liga, Liverpool’s defence will also need to contain them. Liverpool concedes an average of 1.58 goals away from home this season. Jurgen Klopp’s team have scored only 13 goals in 12 home games in the PL this season. Real Madrid has conceded just 8 goals from 11 games at home this season. Liverpool could find it difficult to break down Madrid and could also be vulnerable on the break. In terms of odds, Real Madrid is a slight favourite to win. Liverpool proved that they can score goals but Madrid is too experienced when it comes to playing in the UEFA Champions League. A three-goal advantage at home will be a really difficult task for Liverpool to achieve.Bet Now!