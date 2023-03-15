Real Madrid is set to welcome Liverpool in the 2nd leg of the last 16 tie in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid finds themselves in an advantageous position after they beat Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the 1st leg. Madrid trailed Liverpool 2-0 at the start but a blitz from Real Madrid saw them score five goals. Braces from Karim Benzema and Vinicus Jr and a header from Eder Militao saw Real Madrid bring home a three-goal advantage for the 2nd leg.

This season Real Madrid is not having a good La Liga season. Real Madrid who last season did the double as they won both La Liga and the Champions League finds themselves 9 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid suffered a lot of injury issues this season but the woes are getting better. The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard are all declared fit to play giving the Los Blancos a major boost come Thursday. Madrid however does not come into this game in good form. The Los Blancos have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions. Though their League form has not been up to standards Madrid has performed well in the Champions League. They topped their group with the likes of Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic featuring.

Liverpool FC has shocked a fair few when it comes to their performance in the Premier League but they have finally managed to put their season back on track. Two weeks back Liverpool saw themselves languish in 8th place in the Premier League. Back-to-back wins against Manchester United and Wolves have catapulted Liverpool to 5th place. Liverpool FC has had a lot of injuries also to deal with this season. The likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino who were on the sidelines are now fit, giving Liverpool a massive boost. The major cause though for Liverpool’s demise this season is their ageing midfield but Klopp has seemed to fix that as well with youngsters in Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajetic shining. Jurgen Klopp and his men were victorious against arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Liverpool went on to maul Manchester United at Anfield 7-0 with 2 goals each from Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah. Liverpool has now extensively boosted their top-four chances. The Reds now sit in 5th position in the League, 3 points away from 4th placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. Liverpool however has been bad away from this season. Liverpool will need to score a minimum of three goals and stop Real Madrid from scoring to just stay in the tie.