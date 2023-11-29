RMD (Real Madrid) vs NAP (SSC Napoli) Match Prediction RMD 70 % Chance of Winning NAP 30 % Bet Now! Napoli are all set to travel to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid tops Group C with a perfect 12 points from 4 games. Napoli on the other hand sits 2nd in the group with 4 points from 4 games. Union Berlin and Braga are the other two teams that make up this group. Real Madrid have already qualified for the next stage of the Champions League. For Napoli, they still have some work to do. Napoli need to win one of their last two games to qualify alongside Real Madrid. If Napoli fails to win this game and if Braga beats Berlin at home, then the qualification status will go to the final game week of the season. The winner between Napoli and Braga will qualify for the next round. Napoli would not want their fate to come to the last day and hence will want to wrap up their qualification by beating Real Madrid. The record Champions League winners Real Madrid in their last game in Europe faced off against Braga at home. Real Madrid completely dominated Braga from the off in every aspect of the game. Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 27th minute. Madrid kept knocking on their door for the second with Braga also giving them occasional scares in defence. They finally doubled their lead in the 58th minute through Vini Jr with a very well-taken strike. Rodrygo put the cherry on the top by scoring in the 61st minute to complete Madrid’s rout over Braga. Madrid in their last La Liga game brat Cadiz away from home with a brace from Rodrygo and a goal from Bellingham. Napoli in their last game had the chance to practically qualify for the next round of the Champions League but they missed the opportunity to do so. The side from Naples welcomed Union Berlin to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last match week. The encounter was a highly transitional affair with both teams having an abundance of shots at each other's goals. Napoli ended the night with 27 shots with 5 being on target. Union Berlin on the other hand had 15 shots out of which 6 shots were on target. The game in the end produced only 2 goals in all. Matteo Politano opened the scoring in the 39th minute. David Datro Fofana equalised for the visitors in the 52nd minute. Napoli had a raft of chances to go clear of sight in this game but their finishing in front of the goal let them down.

Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli Chance of Winning

Napoli and Real Madrid will go into this game having faced each other quite a few times before this. The record however favours the Spanish team. In the last 3 games that these two teams have played, Real Madrid has won all three fixtures against Napoli. The Italian outfit has failed to beat Real Madrid in their decorated history.

Real Madrid at the moment is cruising in La Liga and the Champions League. Things did take a bad turn when it was revealed that Vini Jr will miss a few months through injury. Real Madrid is a team that is short on attacking players.

Losing Vini Jr is a big blow for this Real Madrid team in the long term. However, in this game, we believe that they can knock Napoli clean. The talisman upfront Bellingham will always be a threat but their midfield core of Valverde, Kroos and Modric are so key for them.

In games like these, it is so key that the midfield takes more command, especially in terms of scoring goals. Joselu upfront is not the most glamorous of names but the Spaniard is doing a good job.

Napoli on the other hand does go into this game with a little bit of confidence especially in their defence knowing that they won’t have to face the trickery and explosiveness of Vini Jr. That could be an advantage but in no way do we see them having a higher chance of winning this game than Real Madrid.

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Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Real Madrid goes into this game as major favourites to beat Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid goes into this game with a formidable record at their home stadium. In La Liga, they have an 83%-win record at home and in the UEFA Champions League, they have a 100% record having failed to drop a single point in any of their games this season. In La Liga, Real Madrid scored 2.5 goals on average at home this season.

In the Champions League, they have scored 4 goals in 2 games averaging 2 goals per game. When they visited Naples, they scored three goals on that matchday against Napoli. Hence our pick is for Real Madrid to score more than 2.5 goals against Napoli.

They average 16.33 shots at home this season. Even against Napoli in their last game, they had 18 shots in the whole game. Hence it is safe to say that Real Madrid should easily have 16 or more shots in this game.

Napoli on the other hand have surprisingly done better away from home than at home this season in the Serie A. Napoli averaged 2.43 points per game away from home in comparison to their home average of just 1.17 points.

They also tend to score more goals away from home averaging 2.29 goals this season. We believe that Napoli has every chance to score against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Napoli has the personnel to worry Real Madrid and hence we believe both teams will score in this game.

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for Real Madrid since he signed for them from Dortmund. The Englishman is playing almost as a false nine/ striker.

Bellingham was signed as a box-to-box midfielder but his goal scoring attributes have pushed him higher up the field and his numbers do not lie.

Bellingham has already scored 9 goals in the UEFA Champions League in his career. He has 3 goals this season, scoring in every game he has featured in.

Bellingham also has 11 goals in 12 games in La Liga for Madrid. He also netted in his team's win against Napoli in the reverse fixture. Bellingham is our shout-for favourite to score for Real Madrid.

For Napoli, Victor Osimhen returning is a major boost going into this game. Raspadori has done a decent job in his place but the Nigerian before his injury had scored 6 goals in 9 matches in the Serie A.

Our pick for Napoli for goalscoring will be Victor Osimhen provided he starts in this game. We advise you to check the lineup 1 hour before kick-off before placing your bets. Raspadori will be our backup shout for Napoli.

Final Prediction:Real Madrid to beat SSC Napoli

Real Madrid Player List

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler

Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid Playing XI

Player Role Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Dani Carvajal Defender Nacho Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Ferland Mendy Defender Federico Valverde Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Luka Modric Midfielder Jude Bellingham Midfielder Rodrygo Attacker Joselu Attacker

Real Madrid Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, D

SSC Napoli Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex Meret, Nikita Contini, Hubert Idasiak, Pierluigi Gollini

Defenders: Natan De Souza, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui Silva Duarte, Amir Rrahmani, Mathias Olivera, Giovanni De Lorenzo, Leo Ostigard, Alessandro Zanoli

Midfielders: Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Jens Cajuste, Jesper Lindstrom, Lorenzo Russo, Stanislav Lobotka, Gianluca Gaetano, Frank Anguissa

Attackers:Victor Osimhen, Giovanni Simeone, Matteo Politano, Alessio Zerbin, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori

SSC Napoli Playing XI

Player Role Alex Meret Goalkeeper Giovanni De Lorenzo Defender Amir Rrahmani Defender Leo Ostigard Defender Mathias Olivera Defender Stanislav Lobotka Midfielder Frank Anguissa Midfielder Piotr Zielinski Midfielder Matteo Politano Attacker Giacomo Raspadori Attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Attacker

SSC Napoli Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, D, W

Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Real Madrid wins:4

SSC Napoli wins:0

Matches are drawn:1

Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.85.

SSC Napoli to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.