Sevilla vs Arsenal Macth Prediction SEV 23 % Chance of Winning ARS 77 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to travel to Spain to face Sevilla FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Arsenal currently has 3 points from 2 games having won a game and lost a game each. Sevilla on the other hand have drawn both of their fixtures in the group and sit a place below Arsenal with 2 points. Arsenal in their last game in the Champions League travelled to France to face RC Lens. The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat to Lens in the tie at the Stade Bollaert-Dalelis. Gabriel Jesus started off the game fantastically for the visitors as he gave them the lead in the 14th minute. 11 minutes later Adrien Thomasson hit back to equalise the game. It was quite an open game with Lens not backing down and sitting back. The French side registered a total of 10 shots in comparison to Arsenal’s 11. Trossard and Tomiyasu should have put the Gunners back into the lead in the second half but failed in their attempts. Lens punished Arsenal for their missed chances Elye Wahi brilliantly finished Frankowski’s cross to beat Raya and give Lens the win on the night. In their last game in the Premier League Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went into the lead through Cole Palmer’s penalty. Mudryk doubled the lead for the hosts with a cross/shot type strike deceiving Raya in goal. The Gunners came back into the game with Declan Rice’s strike after Sanchez’s blunder. Substitute Trossard came on to score the equaliser for the Gunners and rescue them a point in their title chase. Sevilla in their last Champions League game were held to another frustrating draw. Defender Nemanja Gudelj opened the scoring in the 68th minute for the visitors. Luuk De Jong converted a penalty to make it 1-1 after Sergio Ramos fouled Tillman in the box. Sevilla took the lead a minute later from the kick-off as Sanchez was brilliantly put through on the right. The wide man produced a brilliant cross for En-Nesyri to head home. Lukebakio thought he won the game for Sevilla in stoppage time as his effort hit the post. In the 5th minute of added time, Jordan Teze equalised for the hosts to add more misery to Sevilla’s missed chances. The Los Palanganas were held to another draw in La Liga over the weekend by Real Madrid. Sevilla took the lead once again in the game through a David Alaba own goal. Dani Carvajal however popped up 4 minutes late with the equaliser handing Sevilla their third consecutive draw in all competitions.

Sevilla vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning

There hasn’t been much football played between these two sides in recent times. The head-to-head encounters between Sevilla and Arsenal are very even. In the last 2 games, the Gunners have won 1 time and Sevilla have won on 1 occasion. These two sides faced off way back in 2007 in the group stage. Arsenal beat Sevilla 3-0 at home and then Sevilla returned the favour beating the Gunners 3-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Arsenal will not be impressive against Chelsea. The Blues suffocated them and did not allow them to play in their intricate way. The Gunners however found a way of winning which shows that their mentality has improved from last year.

The Gunners have the squad this season and can bring on quality players to bring on from the bench if things are not working. Arsenal is a team that likes to play on the front foot and this game could play into their hands. However, Sevilla knows how to get the better of opponents, especially at home.

The Los Palanganas will have seen Arsenal struggle against Chelsea’s low block and will hence be expected to display a similar strategy. Sevilla however is much better at doing that than Chelsea and will be encouraged by Arsenal’s display. Sevilla is also much more clinical on the break.

With everything said, we still expect Arsenal to win this game but this game in no way or sense will be a close one. The Gunners are not clear favourites and Sevilla beating them will not come as a surprise for many.

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Sevilla vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game against Sevilla as the favourites on the day to beat Sevilla on their home turf on Wednesday. Arsenal before the international break looked like a team that was getting their stride. The draw against Chelsea saw the Gunners being very flat. Chelsea was a team that played deep and Sevilla will exactly plan to choke Arsenal in the same way.

We predict that this game will be a low-scoring encounter. Sevilla will be a team that will be hard to break down hence we only predict Arsenal to win by a single goal margin. Sevilla have failed to score only twice this season in all competitions. One of those games was away to Barcelona where they lost only by a goal. We do expect Sevilla to score in this game especially since they are playing at home.

Likewise, Arsenal too have scored in every game this season. Hence, we do not expect to see a game with no goals. Arsenal will be expected to play with most of the ball since Sevilla is a side that plays deep. We also feel that Arsenal will have a lot of shots on Sevilla’s goal due to them being hard to play around.

Gabriel Jesus will surprisingly go in as favourite to score for Arsenal against Sevilla in the Champions League. The Brazilian has scored in both games for the Gunners in this edition of the Champions League. Jesus was not impressive against Chelsea last week but his good record in the Champions League could propel him to get on the scoresheet again.

For Sevilla, Youssef En-Nesyri will be the one to watch out for. The Moroccan striker has been an asset for Sevilla and always turns up in the big games, especially in Europe. En-Nesyri always pops up in the big moments and could be Sevilla’s weapon heading into the game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Sevilla

Sevilla Player List

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Orjan Nyland, Alberto Lopez

Defenders: Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuna, Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou, Federico Gattoni, Adria Pedrosa,

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Fernando, Adnan Januzaj, Nemanja Gudelj, Djibril Sow, Boubakary Soumare

Attackers:Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Erik Lamela, Dodi Lukebakio, Mariano

Sevilla Playing XI

Player Role Orjan Nyland Goalkeeper Jesus Navas Defender Nemanja Gudelj Defender Sergio Ramos Defender Marcos Acuna Defender Djibril Sow Midfielder Boubakary Soumare Midfielder Ivan Rakitic Midfielder Dodi Lukebakio Attacker Youssef En-Nesyri Attacker Lucas Ocampos Attacker

Sevilla Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, L, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson,, Marquinhos

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, W

Sevilla vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:2

Sevilla wins:1

Arsenal wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Sevilla vs Arsenal Betting Odds

According to Stake Bet, the odds of Sevilla winning are set at 4.20. Arsenal are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.82. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.45. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.