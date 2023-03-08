Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Italian champions AC Milan in the 2nd leg of the round of 16 ties at the London Stadium on Thursday. Brahim Diaz’s 7th-minute strike gave the Rossoneri a slim 1-0 win at the San Siro in the 1st leg. Tottenham Hotspur once again finds themselves on the fringes of the top 4 after their loss to Wolves on Saturday. Tottenham have now not scored a single goal in their last two games both ending in defeats. Spurs were also knocked out by Sheffield United in the FA Cup. With all the problems they have encountered this season. Tottenham should go into this game with confidence. Spurs are a much better side when they play at the London Stadium. Tottenham have not lost a single Champions League game at home this season. Milan comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory in the 1st leg at the San Siro. Spurs would want to capitalize on this slender lead and an early goal could make it a long night for Milan to defend. Harry Kane will be the one to watch out for when these two sides meet. The all-time top scorer for Spurs has been at his best this season once again and will look to put them into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan on the other end has found it tough in the Serie A this season. Last year's champions find themselves 18 points behind leaders Napoli. The Rossoneri have already lost 6 games in the league this season 2 more than the entirety of last season. Milan could have made a massive leap in the Serie A table on the weekend. A 2-1 loss to Fiorentina saw them lose the chance to go 2nd on the table. The Rossoneri before their loss against Fiorentina were on a decent run of form. They won 4 consecutive games beating the likes of Torino and Atalanta. Milan could also be without top-scorer Olivier Giroud after he missed training due to illness. Stefano Pioli has been under constant pressure this season with a lot of media outlets reporting that he could be sacked if Milan is not able to finish their season strongly. The Rossoneri have been highly inconsistent this season especially away. Milan has found it difficult to score a lot of goals this season and with Giroud being a doubt it makes their job even harder.