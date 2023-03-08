Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Match Prediction
TOT
70%
Chance of Winning
MIL
30%
UEFA Champions League
London Stadium
AC Milan on the other end has found it tough in the Serie A this season. Last year's champions find themselves 18 points behind leaders Napoli. The Rossoneri have already lost 6 games in the league this season 2 more than the entirety of last season. Milan could have made a massive leap in the Serie A table on the weekend. A 2-1 loss to Fiorentina saw them lose the chance to go 2nd on the table. The Rossoneri before their loss against Fiorentina were on a decent run of form. They won 4 consecutive games beating the likes of Torino and Atalanta. Milan could also be without top-scorer Olivier Giroud after he missed training due to illness. Stefano Pioli has been under constant pressure this season with a lot of media outlets reporting that he could be sacked if Milan is not able to finish their season strongly. The Rossoneri have been highly inconsistent this season especially away. Milan has found it difficult to score a lot of goals this season and with Giroud being a doubt it makes their job even harder.
Facts
- Tottenham Hotspur has an edge in the last five meetings against AC Milan. Spurs have won 3 times, there has been 1 draw while the Rossoneri have won just once.
- Tottenham Hotspur come into this game having won 3 home matches on the bounce.
- AC Milan had a winning streak of 4 matches until they lost 2-1 to Fiorentina on Sunday.
- Milan beat Spurs in the 1st leg of the tie 1-0.
- Before their loss to Fiorentina on Sunday, AC Milan had also kept a clean sheet in 4 continuous games.
- When Tottenham Hotspur leads at half-time, they win in 86% of their home matches.
- When AC Milan leads at half-time, they win in 100% of their away matches.
- In UEFA Champions League, AC Milan has a better record than Tottenham Hotspur winning the title 7 times with Spurs winning none.
- AC Milan's form in their last 5 matches is better than Tottenhamâ€™s having lost just once in their last five games. Spurs have lost 3 in their last 5.
- Spurs’ 1-0 loss to Milan in the 1st leg is their only loss to the Rossoneri in their last five games.
- On average Tottenham Hotspur scores 0.8 goals in a match against AC Milan and AC Milan scores 0.2 goals against Tottenham Hotspur.
- The average number of goals in meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan is 1.
- The first halves between these two sides tend to end goalless as the average number of goals in the first 45mins between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan is 0.4.
- Both teams come into this fixture on the back of losses.
- On average Tottenham Hotspur scores 2.08 goals when playing at the London Stadium and Milan scores 1.48 goals when playing away.
- Tottenham Hotspur have not scored a single goal in their last two games.
- AC Milan has scored at least one goal in their last five matches.
- Spurs’ Top Scorer: is Harry Kane; AC Milan's Top Scorer: is Olivier Giroud.
Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Chance of Winning
Spurs has been dominant when it comes to playing AC Milan in recent memory. Tottenham Hotspur has won 3 games with 1 game has ended in a stalemate and Milan winning just once. The record favours Tottenham Hotspur. Milan is facing a tough campaign in the Serie A this season after finding themselves 18 points behind leaders Napoli. The defending champions have been inconsistent throughout this campaign and have failed to find form on a long-term basis. Tottenham on the other hand has also been inconsistent this season. Two weeks back Spurs looked like favourites for the top 4 but 3 defeats in their last 5 games have brought Liverpool and Newcastle closer. Spurs entirely are not very consistent but Antonio Conte knows his way around Italian clubs. Spurs have been quite good at home beating the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the last 2 months. Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min are dependable at the London Stadium in getting goals which makes Spurs slight favourites over Mil. Both these teams are equal when it comes to their midfield and defences. The difference in this game will be both sides' attacks.
Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Spurs go into this game as favourites to win. Tottenham Hotspur tends to win 69% of their games at home. The North London team has also won all of their home games in the UCL this season. When it comes to defending at the London Stadium, Spurs concede just 1.15 goals a game on average at home. Spurs to score more than 0.5 goals at the London Stadium has a fruition of 85%.
Milan on the other hand fails to score in 31% of their away games this season. The Rossoneri have only a 38% chance of scoring more than 1.5 goals a game away from home. In the 4 times these two sides have played each other, no game has produced more than 1.5 goals. So, fancy this game to be a low-scoring affair. Spurs have a good clean-sheet record at home, they have a 75% chance of not conceding a goal. Milan has a 38% rate of scoring first when they play away so Spurs will be favourites to score 1st.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat AC Milan
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin
Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr
Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min
Spurs Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Fraser Forster
|
Goalkeeper
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Ben Davies
|
Defender
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, W, L, L
AC Milan Player List
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Ciprian Tatarusanu
Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Sergino Dest, Allensandro Florenzi, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori
Midfielders: Yacine Adli, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Tomasso Pobega, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali, Aster Vranckx
Attackers:Charles De Ketelaere, Olivier Giroud, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias, Divock Origi, Ante Rebic
AC Milan’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mike Maignan
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pierre Kalulu
|
Defender im
|
Malick Thiaw
|
Defender
|
Fikayo Tomori
|
Defender
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Defender
|
Junior Messias
|
Midfielder
|
Ismael Bennacer
|
Midfielder
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Midfielder
|
Ante Rebic
|
Attacker
|
Charles De Ketelaere
|
Attacker
|
Divock Origi
|
Attacker
AC Milan Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, W, W
Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Head-To-Head
Matches Played:5
Tottenham Hotspur wins: 3
AC Milan wins:1
Matches are drawn:1
Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Betting Odds
The odds of AC Milan winning are set at 4.30. Spurs are favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.02. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.74. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
We predict that Tottenham will be slight favourites to beat AC Milan at the London Stadium on Thursday. AC Milan is not having a good Seria A campaign this season. The defending Champions are languishing in 5th place 18 points off the top. Milan is also not comfortable playing away from home. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina. Though they come into this fixture with a 1-0 advantage, Spurs do have a solid chance to keep Milan at bay. On the weekend, the Spurs were humbled by the Wolves. They once again couldn’t break the deadlock as they lost 1-0. Tottenham however has a decent home form. Harry Kane always manages to bring in goals at the London Stadium and is dependable. Son Heung-min looks to have regained his form and with the returning Kulusevski and Richarlison, Tottenham now seems to have options. Spurs would fancy playing a struggling Milan side at home. Milan doesn’t tend to score many goals away from home and Conte will vary from that. Spurs will be favourites to score an early goal and that could give them the boost to go on and capitalise.Bet Now!