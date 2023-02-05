ATK Mohun Bagan FC lock horns against Bengaluru FC on 5th February Sunday at 7:30 PM IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan FC is coming off a (2-0) win over Odisha FC. Bengaluru FC is coming off a (3-1) win against Chennaiyin FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan has 27 points after 15 games. ATK Mohun Bagan won 8 matches, lost 4 matches and three draws. They are positioned at

4th. In their last five games, they have lost two matches and won two. Bengaluru FC has 22 points after 16 games. They won 7 matches, lost 8 and one draw. Bengaluru FC is positioned 7th. In their last 5 games, they won 4 matches and lost one.

Bengaluru FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against home side ATK Mohun Bagan. Bengaluru FC season has been a season of two halves. Bengaluru is on a winning run in the last three matches. A tough challenge lies ahead in their next match against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan is in fine form in this year's ISL. Mohun Bagan is one of the most dominating teams in the league. Their ability to score goals at crucial junctures of the game In their makes them one of the most lethal teams heading into the 2nd half of the tournament. ATK Mohun Bagan scored 4 goals in their last four matches.

The head-to-head record between ATK Mohun Bags FC and Bengaluru FC reveals that in their Five encounters, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has won four times, while Bengaluru FC has won Zero times. The other Match resulted in a draw.