ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Prediction for the match
MBFC
30%
Chance of Winning
BENFC
70%
India
Salt Lake Stadium
ATK Mohun Bagan has 27 points after 15 games. ATK Mohun Bagan won 8 matches, lost 4 matches and three draws. They are positioned at
4th. In their last five games, they have lost two matches and won two. Bengaluru FC has 22 points after 16 games. They won 7 matches, lost 8 and one draw. Bengaluru FC is positioned 7th. In their last 5 games, they won 4 matches and lost one.
Bengaluru FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against home side ATK Mohun Bagan. Bengaluru FC season has been a season of two halves. Bengaluru is on a winning run in the last three matches. A tough challenge lies ahead in their next match against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan is in fine form in this year's ISL. Mohun Bagan is one of the most dominating teams in the league. Their ability to score goals at crucial junctures of the game In their makes them one of the most lethal teams heading into the 2nd half of the tournament. ATK Mohun Bagan scored 4 goals in their last four matches.
The head-to-head record between ATK Mohun Bags FC and Bengaluru FC reveals that in their Five encounters, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has won four times, while Bengaluru FC has won Zero times. The other Match resulted in a draw.
Facts
- ATK Mohun Bagan FC. According to the most recent results data, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has won only two games in their last 10 games and lost 4 games. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games.
- Bengaluru FC. According to the most recent results data, Bengaluru FC has won 6 games in the last 10 games and lost 4 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
Statistics for EastBengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC
ATK Mohun Bagan FC
In the 15 games played in the league East Bengal FC has scored 19 goals averaging 1.27 goals per game. They conceded 13 goals at an average of 0.87 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 15 games, ATK Mohun Bagan FC averaged 1.27 goals per contest. In contrast, they gave up 0.87 goals per game on average over their previous 15 games. ATK Mohun Bagan FC has the Best record in the league for conceding goals and is best on the defensive end.
Bengaluru FC
In the 16 games, Kerala Blasters FC has scored 19 goals while conceding 2p goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 16 games, Bengaluru FC averaged 1.19 goals per contest, Bengaluru is one of the top goal-scoring teams in the last five matches. In their last 16 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.25 per game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bengaluru FC
We predict that Bengaluru FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents ATK Mohun Bagan because they have a history of dominating ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.Bet Now!