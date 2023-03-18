ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Prediction
MBFC
70%
Chance of Winning
BENFC
30%
India
Fatorda Stadium
ATK Mohun Bagan currently is the Indian Super League’s record competition winner with 2 titles tied with Chennaiyin FC. A win on Sunday would make them the undisputed record holders in the Indian Super League with three titles. ATK and Hyderabad FC came into the second leg of the semi-final with a 1-1 draw with neither side having a significant advantage. ATK Mohun Bagan had a disappointing start to the ISL this season but managed to pull themselves out of the rut and get their league back on track towards the back end of the season. Most of ATK’s success this season was built on their resilient defence. ATK started off the 2nd leg of the semi-final against Hyderabad FC in dominant fashion. The West Bengal outfit had most of the better chances early in the game and put the Nizams on the backfoot. Hyderabad FC was on the backfoot all along in the 1st half as ATK Mohun Bagan should have led through Manvir Singh on two occasions. Hyderabad FC started off the 2nd half on a more positive note but to no avail. ATK had the best chance of the game in the 57th minute through Hugo Boumous Slavko Damjanovic also came close to sealing a win for the hosts as he failed to guide Petratos’ free-kick in the 82nd minute. After the 90 minutes, both sides looked fatigued in extra time. Hnamte had the best chance in extra time to again send ATK deservedly through to the final but his shot missed the goal by an inch. A penalty shootout beckoned for both sides. A perfect first three penalty conversions for ATK Mohun Bagan and misses from Javier Sivero and Ogbeche Bartholomew saw Hyderabad FC crumble. Brendan Hamil’s miss for ATK gave the Nizams a slim chance but Pritam Kotal sealed victory for ATK with their 5th penalty kick to send them to the finals of the Indian Super League.
Bengaluru FC on the other hand went into the 2nd leg of the semi-final against Mumbai City FC with a 2-1 advantage. Bengaluru FC who disastrously started their ISL campaign salvaged their season to finish 4th in the league after they went on a run of 8 wins. They then went on to defeat Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 in the playoffs. The Blues were on a high as they couldn’t have wished for a better start to the 1st leg of the semi-final as they beat Shield Winners Mumbai City FC away 1-0. The Blues have been solid at home this season and the fans turned out in full force to back their team. Bengaluru started off the game in a better fashion looking for the 1st goal to kill the tie. It was however Mumbai City FC who got their best chance to equalise after Bengaluru conceded a penalty after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu fouled Mumbai striker Pereyra Diaz. Greg Stewart who has been prolific for Mumbai City FC this season missed the spot. Bengaluru added further misery on the Islanders as they took the lead in the 22nd minute through Javier Hernandez. The goal put Bengaluru in the box seat with a 2-goal buffer. Mumbai City FC however was quick to respond as Bipin Singh gave them a lifeline after he pounced on an error caused by the Bengaluru defence. Mumbai City FC keeper Phurba Lachenpa kept the Islanders in the game with some brilliant saves. It was all square at half-time with Mumbai needing a goal to level things. Mehtab Singh came to Mumbai's rescue in the 66th minute as he latched on to Greg Stewart’s cross to give Mumbai the lead and level the tie on aggregate. Both sides had their fair share of chances in the 2nd half but the game went on the penalties to decide the winner. Both teams had a perfect record in their first 8 kicks but it was Mehtab Singh who failed to convert his spot kick after Gurpreet guessed right. Sandesh Jhinghan scored in response to send Bengaluru through to the final in a nail-biter.
Facts
- The head-to-head record between these two sides favours ATK Mohun Bagan. ATK have won 5. and Bengaluru has won 2 out of the 8 games they have played. 1 game ended in a draw.
- Bengaluru were a 2-1 winner the last time these two sides met in the league stages of the Indian Super League.
- Both Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan won their semi-finals by beating their opponents in a penalty shoot-out.
- Bengaluru was handed their first defeat in 11 games after they lost to Mumbai City FC 2-1 in 90 minutes at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
- Previous matches between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC see them average 2.43 goals a game.
- ATK Mohun Bagan has been a solid defensive unit this season accumulating a 71% clean-sheet record in the Indian Super League this season.
- Bengaluru FC this season have won 13 out of the 22 games they have played in the Indian Super League.
- ATK Mohun Bagan have won 11 of the 22 games they have played in the Indian Super League this season.
- ATK Mohun Bagan are undefeated in their last five games winning 3 and drawing 2.
- Bengaluru FC have just one loss after their 4 consecutive wins in the last five games they have played.
- Dimitri Petratos is ATK Mohun Bagan’s top scorer in the Indian Super League this season with 10 goals.
- Javier Hernandez is Bengaluru FC’s top scorer in the ISL this season with 7 goals.
- ATK Mohun Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith is the Indian Super League Golden Glove winner with 12 clean-sheets.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Chance of Winning
Bengaluru FC before their last game had a winning run of 10 games. Mumbai City FC dented Bengaluru FC's record after handing them a 2-1 loss which was Bengaluru’s 1st defeat at home since 23rd December. Bengaluru FC also conceded 2 goals in a game since 30th December when they lost 2-1 to East Bengal. Bengaluru has been one of the most in-form sides of the ISL with a winning rate of 57%.
ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand is undefeated in their last 5 games drawing 2 and winning 3. Mohun Bagan has been resolute defensively conceding just 0.74 goals a game on average. They have a 52% rate of keeping a clean sheet which makes them so resolute. They mustered a 48%-win rate in the ISL this season.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, ATK Mohun Bagan goes into this game as the favourite to win. ATK though have won 48% of their overall games this season in comparison to Bengaluru FC who have won 57%. Mohun Bagan this season has scored 1.13 goals a game on average. ATK though have conceded a few goals this season averaging 1.13 goals a game. ATK has been a low-scoring team this season. The possibility of ATK scoring more than 1.5 goals is 39%.
Bengaluru FC on the other hand has had a wonderful record in their last 11 games. The Blues have scored at least 1 goal in their last 11 games means they will be favourites to score. Defensively Bengaluru FC is a little worse than ATK. The Blues have just a 30% chance of keeping a clean sheet so don’t fancy Bengaluru to not concede a goal. Backing the Blues to concede more than 0.5 goals can gain returns as they have a massive 64% chance.
Final Prediction:ATK Mohun Bagan to beat Bengaluru FC
ATK Mohun Bagan Playing List
Goalkeepers:Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders:Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins
Forwards:Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh
ATK Mohun Bagan Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Vishal Kaith
|
Goalkeeper
|
Asish Rai
|
Defender
|
Pritam Kotal
|
Defender
|
Brendan Hamill
|
Defender
|
Subhasish Bose
|
Defender
|
Carl McHugh
|
Midfielder
|
Glan Martins
|
Midfielder
|
Manvir Singh
|
Right Midfielder
|
Federico Gallego
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Kiyan Nassiri
|
Left Midfielder
ATK Mohun Bagan Team Form (Last 5 games): D, D, W, W, W
Bengaluru FC Player List
Goalkeepers: Amrit Gope, Gurpreet Sandhu, Lara Sharma
Defenders: Alan Costa, Aleksander Jovanovic, Ashish Jha, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Prabir Das, Robin Yadav, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muirang
Midfielders: Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Javier Hernandez, Thoi Singh, Jayesh Rane, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Leon Augustine, Pablo Perez, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar
Attackers:Harmanpreet Singh, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh
Bengaluru FC Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Gurpreet Sandhu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aleksander Jovanovic
|
Defender
|
Sandesh Jhingan
|
Defender
|
Prabir Das
|
Defender
|
Roshan Naorem
|
Defender
|
Bruno Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Suresh Wangjam
|
Midfielder
|
Rohit Kumar
|
Midfielder
|
Javier Hernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Roy Krishna
|
Attacker
|
Sunil Chhetri
|
Attacker
Bengaluru FC Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Head-To-Head
Matches Played:8
ATK Mohun Bagan won:5
Bengaluru FC won:2
Matches Drawn:1
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Betting Odds
The odds of Bengaluru FC winning are 3.90. ATK Mohun Bagan is the favourite to win with an odds of 2.12. The odds of the match ending in a draw is 3.30. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, players' records, and home and away records.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: ATK Mohun Bagan
We predict that ATK Mohun Bagan will do enough to beat Bengaluru FC in the final. Bengaluru FC and ATK are the most in-form teams in the ISL this season. Bengaluru was however slightly fortunate as Mumbai City FC failed to convert their chances. Bengaluru FC is defensively suspect and ATK will look to exploit that. Bengaluru is potent in their attack but ATK is equally resolute in their defence boasting the most number of clean sheets in the ISL this season. ATK is a tough team to crack down and Bengaluru’s defensive frailties make Mohun Bagan the favourites to win.Bet Now!