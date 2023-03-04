ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Eliminator 2 Match Prediction
MBFC
70%
Chance of Winning
OFC
30%
India
The Salt lake Stadium
ATK Mohun Bagan finished the league stage in third place with 34 points. They had a decent campaign, winning ten matches, drawing four, and losing Six. Their defence has been their strongest asset this season, conceding only 17 goals in 20 matches, the best defensive record in the league. However, their attack has been a bit lacklustre, scoring only 24 goals in 20 matches.
In their last league match, ATK Mohun Bagan won (2-0) against East Bengal FC. Mohun Bagan played at 56% possession, smashing four shots on target. They didn't allow a goal to their opponents. Mohun Bagan’s impressive defence ahead of the Eliminator 2 will boost the team’s morale and confidence.
For ATK Mohun Bagan, Dimitri Petratos will be the key player to watch out for. The Australian forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 9 goals and providing seven assists. The likes of Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh will also be crucial to their chances.
On the other hand, Odisha FC finished in sixth place with 30 points. They had a mixed season, winning nine matches, drawing three, and losing eight. They had a poor start to the season, but their form improved towards the end of the league stage, winning two of their last three matches. Odisha FC's defence has been their main weakness, conceding 32 goals in 20 matches, the fourth-worst defensive record in the league. However, they have a good attack, scoring 30 goals in 20 matches.
Odisha FC in their final league game lost to Jamshedpur FC (0-2). Odisha FC’s defence once again faltered in their final league match. They played with 54% possession in the game against Jamshedpur FC.
Odisha FC will rely heavily on their Brazilian striker and top scorer, Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian forward has scored 12 goals and provided four assists this season.Nandhakumar Sekar, Rayner Fernandes and Jerry Mawihmingthanga will also be crucial to their chances.
In their two meetings this season, ATK Mohun Bagan has the upper hand, winning one and drawing one. Their last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for ATK Mohun Bagan against Odisha FC. Odisha FC tied their first meeting of the tournament against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The scoreline was 1-1.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Eliminator 2 match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- ATK Mohun Bagan FC. According to the most recent results, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has won 4 matches, lost four matches and tied two matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 40% of the games. In the 20 games, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has scored 24 goals at an average of 1.20 goals per game, while conceding 17 goals at an average of 0.85 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 4 goals at an average of 0.8 goals per match. ATK Mohun Bagan FC has a goal difference of +5. ATK Mohun Bagan on average makes 3.1 saves per game, blocks 4 shots,11.8 interceptions and 17 tackles per game.
- Odisha FC. According to the most recent results data, Odisha FC has won three games, lost 5 games and two matches ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games. In the 20 games played in the league, Odisha FC has scored 30 goals averaging 1.50 goals per game. They conceded 32 goals at an average of 1.6 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 20 games. Odisha FC scored 2 goals less than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of -2. They are one of the best offensive and worst defensive teams. Odisha FC averaged 2.1 saves, 3 blocks and 9.6 interceptions per game.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Chance of Winning
ATK Mohun Bagan is the favourite to win the match against Odisha FC. ATK Mohun Bagan has come on top in the league while Odisha FC managed to edge past Goa FC to reach the eliminator round. It's a contest where the stakes are at an all-time high. The winner advances to the qualifier round while the loser is eliminated from the tournament. ATK Mohun Bagan has a 70% chance of winning while Odisha FC has a winning chance of 30%.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan FC is the favourite to win the game against Odisha FC on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at The Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan FC is positioned 3rd in the points table at the end of the regular season. They managed to win 10 games, lost 6 and four tied in 20 games. ATK Mohun Bagan’s opponent Odisha FC is positioned 6th at the end of the regular season. They won 9 games, lost 8 games and three games ended in draws. We back ATK Mohun Bagan FC to dominate Odisha FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be ATK Mohun Bagan (2-1) Odisha FC.
Final Prediction:ATK Mohun Bagan to win the fixture against Odisha FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Match Toss Prediction
We back Odisha FC to win the toss against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
Odisha FC Player List
Amarinder Singh, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Niraj Kumar (Goal Keepers); Carlos Delgado, Deven Sawhney, Lalruatthara, Narender Gahlot, Rishabh Dobriyal, Sahil Panwar, Shubham Sarangi, Dene Chandra Meitei (Defenders); Isaac Chhakchhuak, Osama Malik, Paul Ramfangzauva, Princeton Rebello, Rayner Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez (Midfielders); Akshunna Tyagi, Aniket Jadhav, Cvl Remtluanga, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin, Soosai Michealadimai (Forwards)
Odisha FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Amarinder Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diego Mauricio
|
Forward
|
Pedro Martin
|
Forward
|
Isak Vanlalruatfela
|
Forward
|
Nandhakumar Sekar
|
Forward
|
Thoiba Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Saul Crespo
|
Midfielder
|
Sahil Panwar
|
Defender
|
Carlos Delgado
|
Defender
|
Narender Gahlot
|
Defender
|
Shubham Sarangi
|
Defender
Odisha FC Team Form (Last five games):L, W, W, D, D
ATK Mohun Bagan Player List
Avilash Paul, Arslan Anwer Shaikh, Amarinder Singh, Vishal Kaith(Goalkeepers); Ricky John Shabong, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Pritam Kotl, Ashutosh Mehta, Gursimrat Singh, Florentin Pogba ( Defenders); Michael Soosiaraj, Sheikh Sahil, Carl McHugh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangiri( Mid Fielders); Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous (Forwards).
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Vishal Kaith
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dimitri Petratos
|
Forward
|
Hugo Boumous
|
Forward
|
Carl McHugh
|
Forward
|
Ashique Kuruniyan
|
Midfielder
|
Glan Martins
|
Midfielder
|
Manvir Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Ashish Rai
|
Defender
|
Pritam Kotal
|
Defender
|
Subashish Bose
|
Defender
|
Brendan Hamill
|
Defender
ATK Mohun Bagan Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, L, D, L
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head
Matches Played:6
ATK Mohun Bagan Won:3/Matches
Odisha FC Won:0 Matches
Draw :3 Matches
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan FC winning the match at 1.87 whereas in favour of Odisha FC are 4.83. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.94. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: ATK Mohun Bagan
We predict that ATK Mohun Bagan will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Odisha FC because they have a history of dominating East Bengal FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Odisha FC to win the match are 4.32, while the odds favouring ATK Mohun Bagan are 1.87.
Our Final Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan to win the fixture against Odisha FC.Bet Now!