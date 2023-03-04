The Indian Super League 2023 has reached its Eliminator 2 stage, where ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST at The Salt lake Stadium in Kolkata. The winner of this match will progress to the Semi-Finals of the tournament, while the losing team will be eliminated from the competition.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the league stage in third place with 34 points. They had a decent campaign, winning ten matches, drawing four, and losing Six. Their defence has been their strongest asset this season, conceding only 17 goals in 20 matches, the best defensive record in the league. However, their attack has been a bit lacklustre, scoring only 24 goals in 20 matches.

In their last league match, ATK Mohun Bagan won (2-0) against East Bengal FC. Mohun Bagan played at 56% possession, smashing four shots on target. They didn't allow a goal to their opponents. Mohun Bagan’s impressive defence ahead of the Eliminator 2 will boost the team’s morale and confidence.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, Dimitri Petratos will be the key player to watch out for. The Australian forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 9 goals and providing seven assists. The likes of Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh will also be crucial to their chances.

On the other hand, Odisha FC finished in sixth place with 30 points. They had a mixed season, winning nine matches, drawing three, and losing eight. They had a poor start to the season, but their form improved towards the end of the league stage, winning two of their last three matches. Odisha FC's defence has been their main weakness, conceding 32 goals in 20 matches, the fourth-worst defensive record in the league. However, they have a good attack, scoring 30 goals in 20 matches.

Odisha FC in their final league game lost to Jamshedpur FC (0-2). Odisha FC’s defence once again faltered in their final league match. They played with 54% possession in the game against Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC will rely heavily on their Brazilian striker and top scorer, Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian forward has scored 12 goals and provided four assists this season.Nandhakumar Sekar, Rayner Fernandes and Jerry Mawihmingthanga will also be crucial to their chances.

In their two meetings this season, ATK Mohun Bagan has the upper hand, winning one and drawing one. Their last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for ATK Mohun Bagan against Odisha FC. Odisha FC tied their first meeting of the tournament against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The scoreline was 1-1.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Eliminator 2 match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.