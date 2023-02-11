Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Prediction for the match
BENFC
70%
Chance of Winning
KBFC
30%
India
Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Bengaluru FC has 25 points after 17 games. Bengaluru FC won 8 matches, lost 8 matches and one draw. They are positioned at
6th. In their last five games, they won all the matches. Kerala Blasters FC has 31 points after 17 games. They won 10 matches, lost 6 and one draw. Kerala Blasters FC is positioned 3rd. In their last 5 games, they lost three matches and won two matches.
Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the match against Kerala Blasters FC. Bengaluru FC is in fine form winning their last five matches after a poor start to the tournament. Bengaluru is a major threat to all the teams if they continue their good run of form. They will be up against the Kerala Blasters on their home ground on Saturday.
Kerala Blasters FC after a good start to the tournament is slowly falling apart in the second half of the season. They lost three of their last five matches. momentum towards the second half of the tournament. The Blasters are in a pretty good position at the moment, but if they keep losing games then it could be difficult in the playoffs to compete. Their defence has been off-colour in their last three outings. They will be up against a team who are undefeated in their last five matches.
The head-to-head record between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC reveals that in their 11 encounters, Bengaluru FC has won six times, while Kerala Blasters FC has won three times. The other 2 matches resulted in a draw.
Facts
- Bengaluru FC. According to the most recent results data, Bengaluru FC has won six matches and lost four matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
- Kerala Blasters FC. According to the recent results of match data, Kerala Blasters FC has won 6 games in their last 10 games and lost 3 games, while one match ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
Statistics for Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC
Bengaluru FC
In the 17 games, Bengaluru FC has scored 21 goals at an average of 1.24 goals per game, while conceding 21 goals at an average of 1.24 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and total goals conceded in ISl 2022-23 season. In their last 17 games, Bengaluru FC averaged 1.2 goals per contest, Bengaluru FC is one of the top goal-scoring teams in the last five matches. In their last 17 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.24 goals per match and have a goal difference of 0 as the total goals scored and conceded by them are equal.
Kerala Blasters FC
In the 17 games played in the league Kerala Blasters FC has scored 27 goals averaging 1.59 goals per game. They conceded 24 goals at an average of 1.41 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 17 games. Kerala Blasters FC conceded three goals less than the total goals they scored with a goal difference of +3. Kerala BlasterisC are one the best defensive teams in the league.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bengaluru FC
We predict that Bengaluru FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Kerala Blasters FC because they have a history of dominating Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well Bengaluru FC played in their last match. The odds favouring Bengaluru FC to win the match are 2.56, while the odds favouring Kerala Blasters FC are 2.63.Bet Now!