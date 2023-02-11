Bengaluru FC lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC on 11th February, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC is coming off a (1-2) win over ATK Mohun Bagan. Kerala Blasters FC is coming off a (2-1) win over Chennaiyin FC.

Bengaluru FC has 25 points after 17 games. Bengaluru FC won 8 matches, lost 8 matches and one draw. They are positioned at

6th. In their last five games, they won all the matches. Kerala Blasters FC has 31 points after 17 games. They won 10 matches, lost 6 and one draw. Kerala Blasters FC is positioned 3rd. In their last 5 games, they lost three matches and won two matches.

Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the match against Kerala Blasters FC. Bengaluru FC is in fine form winning their last five matches after a poor start to the tournament. Bengaluru is a major threat to all the teams if they continue their good run of form. They will be up against the Kerala Blasters on their home ground on Saturday.

Kerala Blasters FC after a good start to the tournament is slowly falling apart in the second half of the season. They lost three of their last five matches. momentum towards the second half of the tournament. The Blasters are in a pretty good position at the moment, but if they keep losing games then it could be difficult in the playoffs to compete. Their defence has been off-colour in their last three outings. They will be up against a team who are undefeated in their last five matches.

The head-to-head record between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC reveals that in their 11 encounters, Bengaluru FC has won six times, while Kerala Blasters FC has won three times. The other 2 matches resulted in a draw.