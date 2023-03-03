Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Eliminator 1 Match Prediction
BENFC
70%
Chance of Winning
KBFC
30%
India
Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Bengaluru FC finished the league stage in fourth place with 34 points. They had a decent campaign, winning 11 matches, drawing one, and losing eight. Their defence has been relatively good in their last 10 games this season. Bengaluru FC’s defence conceded only 27 goals in 20 matches, the fourth-best defensive record in the league. However, their attack has been a bit up and down despite having experienced internationals in the lineup, scoring only 27 goals in 20 matches.
In their last league match, Bengaluru FC won (3-1) against Goa FC. Mohun Bagan played at 34% possession, smashing six shots on target. Bengaluru is undefeated in their last eight league games. They were in the relegation zone in the 1st half of the tournament. They turned the tide around and stormed their way into the playoffs.
For ATK Bengaluru FC, Roy Krishna will be the key player to watch out for. The Fijian forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 5 goals and providing five assists. The likes of Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakhti Narayanan and Javi Hernandez will also be crucial to their chances.
On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC finished in fifth place with 31 points. They had a mixed season, winning ten matches, drawing one, and losing nine. They had a good start to the season, but they lost their form towards the end of the league stage, losing four of their last five matches. Kerala Blasters FC's offence and defence have been good, scoring 28 goals in 20 matches, the sixth-best offensive record in the league and a good defence unit conceding 28 goals in 20 matches.
Kerala Blasters FC in their final league game lost to Hyderabad FC (1-0). Kerala Blasters FC’s defence once again faltered in their final league match. They played with 61% possession in the game against Hyderabad FC.
Kerala Blasters FC will rely heavily on their Greece striker and top scorer, Dimitrios Diamantakos. Greece forward has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists this season. Adrian Luna, Ivan Kalyuzhny and Sahal Abdul Samad will also be crucial to their chances.
In their two meetings this season, Bengaluru FC won their last outing against Kerala Blasters (1-0). In their first clash this season Kerala Blasters FC defeated Bengaluru FC (3-2). Expect another high-scoring game with the skates and the pressure of the eliminator.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Eliminator 1 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- Bengaluru FC. According to the most recent results, Bengaluru FC has won 8 matches and lost two matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 80% of the games. In the 20 games, Bengaluru FC has scored 27 goals at an average of 1.35 goals per game, while conceding goals at an average of 1.15 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 4 goals at an average of 0.8 goals per match. Bengaluru FC has a goal difference of +4. Bengaluru FC on average makes 2.9 saves per game, 2.6 blocks,12.2 interceptions and 14 tackles per game.
- Kerala Blasters FC. According to the most recent results data, Kerala Blasters FC has won four games and lost 6 games. In their last 10 games, they won 40% of the games. In the 20 games played in the league, Kerala Blasters FC has scored 28 goals averaging 1.4 goals per game. They conceded 28 goals at an average of 1.4 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 20 games. They are one of the best offensive and defensive teams. Kerala Blasters FC on average makes 2.2 saves, 3.1 blocks and 11.8 interceptions per game.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Chance of Winning
Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the match against Kerala Blasters FC. Bengaluru FC is on an eight-match winning streak. They are undefeated in their last eight matches. Bengaluru FC is in red-hot form. Kerala Blasters have a tough challenge ahead. It's a contest where the stakes are at an all-time high. The winner advances to the qualifier round while the loser is eliminated from the tournament. Bengaluru FC has a 65% chance of winning while Kerala Blasters FC has a winning chance of 35%.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the game against Kerala Blasters FC FC on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore. Bengaluru FC is positioned 4th in the points table at the end of the regular season. They managed to win 11 games, lost 8 and one tie in 20 games. Bengaluru FC’s opponent Kerala Blasters FC is positioned 5th at the end of the regular season. They won 10 games, lost 9 games and one game ended in a draw. We back Bengaluru FC to dominate Kerala Blasters FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Bengaluru FC (3-2) Kerala Blasters FC.
Final Prediction:Bengaluru FC to win the fixture against Kerala Blasters FC.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Match Toss Prediction
We back Bengaluru FC to win the toss against Kerala Blasters FC.
Bengaluru FC Player List
Amrit Gope, Gurpreet Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil (Goal Keepers); Alan Costa, Aleksander Jovanovic, Ashish Jha, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muirang (Defenders); Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Javier Hernandez, Thoi Singh, Jayesh Rane, Leon Augustine, Pablo Perez, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam(Midfielders); Harmanpreet Singh, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh(Forwards)
Bengaluru FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Gurpreet Sandhu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Sunil Chhetri
|
Forward
|
Roy Krishna
|
Forward
|
Siva Narayanan
|
Forward
|
Rohit Kumar
|
Midfielder
|
Suresh Wangjam
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Roshan Naorem
|
Defender
|
Prabir Das
|
Defender
|
Parah Shrivas
|
Defender
|
Aleksandar Jovanovic
|
Defender
Bengaluru FC Team Form (Last five games):W, W, W, W, W
Kerala Blasters FC Player List
Karanjit Singh, Muheet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sachin Suresh(Goalkeepers); Bijoy Varghese, Harmanjot Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Saheef Muhammed, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Tejas Krishna, Victor Mongil ( Defenders); Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Bryce Miranda, Danish Farooq, Iva Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Azar, Nihal Sudessh, Sahal Samad, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan( Mid Fielders); Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Khanegembam, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Mohammed Aimen, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sreekuttam MS (Forwards).
Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Prabhsukhan Gill
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dimitrios Diamantakos
|
Forward
|
Adrian Luna
|
Midfielder
|
Sahal Samad
|
Midfielder
|
Bryce Miranda
|
Midfielder
|
Ivan Kaliuzhnyi
|
Midfielder
|
Vibin Mohanan
|
Midfielder
|
Ayush Adhikari
|
Defender
|
Jessel Carneiro
|
Defender
|
Marko Leskovic
|
Defender
|
Ruivah Hormipam
|
Defender
Kerala Blasters FC Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, L, D, L
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Head-to-Head
Matches Played:6
Bengaluru FC Won:3 Matches
Kerala Blasters FC Won:2 Matches
Draw:One Match
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Bengaluru FC winning the match at 2.05 whereas in favour of Kerala Blasters FC are 3.00. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.30. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bengaluru FC
We predict that Bengaluru FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Odisha FC because they have a history of dominating Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Bengaluru FC to win the match are 2.05, while the odds favouring Kerala Blasters FC are 3.00.
Our Final Prediction: Bengaluru FC to win the fixture against Kerala Blasters FC.Bet Now!