The Indian Super League 2023 has reached its Eliminator's stage, where Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. The winner of this match will progress to the Semi-Finals of the tournament, while the losing team will be eliminated from the competition.

Bengaluru FC finished the league stage in fourth place with 34 points. They had a decent campaign, winning 11 matches, drawing one, and losing eight. Their defence has been relatively good in their last 10 games this season. Bengaluru FC’s defence conceded only 27 goals in 20 matches, the fourth-best defensive record in the league. However, their attack has been a bit up and down despite having experienced internationals in the lineup, scoring only 27 goals in 20 matches.

In their last league match, Bengaluru FC won (3-1) against Goa FC. Mohun Bagan played at 34% possession, smashing six shots on target. Bengaluru is undefeated in their last eight league games. They were in the relegation zone in the 1st half of the tournament. They turned the tide around and stormed their way into the playoffs.

For ATK Bengaluru FC, Roy Krishna will be the key player to watch out for. The Fijian forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 5 goals and providing five assists. The likes of Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakhti Narayanan and Javi Hernandez will also be crucial to their chances.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC finished in fifth place with 31 points. They had a mixed season, winning ten matches, drawing one, and losing nine. They had a good start to the season, but they lost their form towards the end of the league stage, losing four of their last five matches. Kerala Blasters FC's offence and defence have been good, scoring 28 goals in 20 matches, the sixth-best offensive record in the league and a good defence unit conceding 28 goals in 20 matches.

Kerala Blasters FC in their final league game lost to Hyderabad FC (1-0). Kerala Blasters FC’s defence once again faltered in their final league match. They played with 61% possession in the game against Hyderabad FC.

Kerala Blasters FC will rely heavily on their Greece striker and top scorer, Dimitrios Diamantakos. Greece forward has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists this season. Adrian Luna, Ivan Kalyuzhny and Sahal Abdul Samad will also be crucial to their chances.

In their two meetings this season, Bengaluru FC won their last outing against Kerala Blasters (1-0). In their first clash this season Kerala Blasters FC defeated Bengaluru FC (3-2). Expect another high-scoring game with the skates and the pressure of the eliminator.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Eliminator 1 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.