Chennaiyin FC is set to welcome bottom side NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. Both Chennaiyin and North East United have failed to make it to the qualifiers. Chennaiyin FC currently sits in the sixth spot with 24 points and North East United sits in 11th with just five points. It has been a struggle for both these sides this season. Chennaiyin were closer to the qualifiers but failed to muster enough wins. The South-Indian side has a total of 6 draws this season, the most of any ISL team. The league table looked worse for Chennaiyin FC two game-weeks back but back-to-back victories against East Bengal and FC Goa took them closer to one of the qualifier spots. A brace from Kwame Karikari in each half enabled Chennaiyin FC to take all three points at the Fatorda Stadium putting FC Goa’s qualification hopes in limbo. Chennaiyin will want to end their season on a positive note in front of their fans and give them something to cheer for before next season.

North East United FC have had one of the worst campaigns in ISL history. The Highlanders have won just once this season and have lost 16 out of the 19 games they have played. The season never got going for North East United with their last victory coming way back on the 24th of December. The Highlanders are the lowest-scoring teams in the ISL and have also conceded the most goals. The North East United manager Vincenzo Annese was dejected after their sides' 3-1 loss to Odisha FC. The manager stated that the team needed to believe in themselves more to get a sniff at victory.