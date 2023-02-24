Chennaiyin FC vs North East United FC Match Prediction
CFC
70%
Chance of Winning
NEUFC
30%
India
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
North East United FC have had one of the worst campaigns in ISL history. The Highlanders have won just once this season and have lost 16 out of the 19 games they have played. The season never got going for North East United with their last victory coming way back on the 24th of December. The Highlanders are the lowest-scoring teams in the ISL and have also conceded the most goals. The North East United manager Vincenzo Annese was dejected after their sides' 3-1 loss to Odisha FC. The manager stated that the team needed to believe in themselves more to get a sniff at victory.
Facts
- In the last 18 matches, Chennaiyin FC have won 7 times, there have been 5 draws while Northeast United FC have won 6 times.
- Northeast United FC are winless in their last 8 games and have not won a single game away in their last 20.
- Northeast United FC have failed to score in 4 of their 9 away this season.
- Chennaiyin FC have scored at least a goal in their last five matches.
- The last time these two sides met, Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United FC by 4 goals.
- In the last 5 meetings, Chennaiyin has dominated North East United winning 3 and drawing two. The Highlanders have not won a single game.
- Betting Odds for a Chennaiyin FC win: 1.39.
- Betting Odds for a North East United FC win: 9.00.
- Betting Odds for a draw: 5.40.
Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Statistics
Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC sits in 8th position winning 6, drawing 6 and losing 7 in the Indian Super League this season. They have scored 32 goals and conceded 34 goals this campaign. Abdenaseer El Khayati is Chennaiyin FC’s top scorer with 9 goals. Chennaiyin FC has won 2, lost 2 and drawn once in their last five games. Chennaiyin FC tends to score 1.2 goals a game on average when they play at home.
North East United FC
North East United FC sit in 11th position winning 1, drawing 2 and losing 16 in the Indian Super League this season. They have scored 17 goals and conceded 54 goals this campaign. Wilmar Gil is North East United's top scorer with 6 goals. The Highlanders have lost 4, drawn 1 and have not won a single game in their last five games. North East United tend to score 0.8 goals a game on average when they play away.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chennaiyin FC
North East United FC’s season has been a literal turmoil from start to end. The Highlanders have this year found it difficult to get their season going after tasting defeat after defeat. The season-ending for North East United FC may come at the right time with the team needing a complete reset whether that is in terms of the squad or the management. This match could prove as a test for the hierarchy to think about which aspects to keep in the squad for next season. It will however be difficult for the Highlanders to face Chennaiyin FC when you look at both the team's form guide. Chennaiyin FC is on a two-game winning run and will want to round out their campaign by giving their supporters something to cheer about. Chennaiyin will be too strong for North East United FC and we back the former to win convincingly.Bet Now!