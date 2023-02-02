Chennaiyin FC is set to take on Odisha FC this Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium which is the home of Chennaiyin FC. This is a crucial game for both teams since they both are far away from clinching playoffs qualification.

Chennaiyin FC has 17 points after 15 games, placing them eighth. In their last five games, they have lost two and drawn three. Odisha FC has 22 points after 15 games, placing them seventh. In their last 5 games, they have 1 win and 4 losses.

The fans anticipate a lively match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC. Even though this game could appear to be evenly matched, playing at home is a significant advantage that tips the match in the home team's favour. In terms of recent games, the home team will enter this contest with 0 wins in their past 5 contests, while the away club has 1 victory in their last 5 contests.

Four of Chennaiyin's previous five games have finished with goals from both teams. In 12 of the team's matches this season (80% of all matches), both teams have scored. So it turns out that there will be plenty of goals in this game.

The head-to-head record between Chennaiyin and Odisha FC reveals that in their 17 encounters, Odisha FC has triumphed 7 times, while Chennaiyin has won 3 times. There have been 7 draws in the matches between Chennaiyin and Odisha FC.