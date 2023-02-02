Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - ISL - 02.02.2023 Prediction for the match
CFC
70%
Chance of Winning
OFC
30%
India
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Chennaiyin FC has 17 points after 15 games, placing them eighth. In their last five games, they have lost two and drawn three. Odisha FC has 22 points after 15 games, placing them seventh. In their last 5 games, they have 1 win and 4 losses.
The fans anticipate a lively match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC. Even though this game could appear to be evenly matched, playing at home is a significant advantage that tips the match in the home team's favour. In terms of recent games, the home team will enter this contest with 0 wins in their past 5 contests, while the away club has 1 victory in their last 5 contests.
Four of Chennaiyin's previous five games have finished with goals from both teams. In 12 of the team's matches this season (80% of all matches), both teams have scored. So it turns out that there will be plenty of goals in this game.
The head-to-head record between Chennaiyin and Odisha FC reveals that in their 17 encounters, Odisha FC has triumphed 7 times, while Chennaiyin has won 3 times. There have been 7 draws in the matches between Chennaiyin and Odisha FC.
Facts
- Chennaiyin FC. According to the most recent results data, Chennaiyin FC has won only two games in their last 10 games, drew 4 games, and lost 4 games as well. In their final 10 games, they won 20% of the games.
- Odisha FC. According to the most recent results data, Odisha FC has won 4 games in the last 10 games, drew 1 game, and lost 5. In their final 10 games, they won 40% of the games.
Statistics for Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC
Chennaiyin FC
In the 15 games, Chennaiyin FC has scored 25 goals while giving up 29 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 15 games, Chennaiyin FC averaged 1.66 goals per contest. In contrast, they gave up 1.93 goals per game on average over their previous 15 games.
Odisha FC
In the 15 games, Odisha FC has scored 25 goals while giving up 29 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 15 games, Chennaiyin FC averaged 1.40 goals per contest, which is worse when compared to their opponents in their next game. In contrast, they gave up 1.66 goals per game on average over their previous 15 games. This stat is better for Odisha FC who have conceded fewer goals per game as compared to their opposition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chennaiyin
Our Prediction is for the home side Chennaiyin FC to win the game by a huge margin considering they score a lot of goals and have a higher goals-per-game margin when compared to their opponents. But they need to be mindful of the fact that they concede a lot and have a shaky defence. However, this game can be expected to be enthralling and can excite the fans with a flurry of goals in the 90 mins.Bet Now!