East Bengal FC lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC on 3rd February Friday at 7:30 PM IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. East Bengal FC is coming off a (4-2) loss against Goa FC. Kerala Blasters are coming off a (2-0) win against NorthEast United.

East Bengal FC has 11 points after 15 games. East Bengal FC won 4 matches and lost 11 matches. They are positioned 9th. In their last five games, they have lost four matches and won one. Kerala Blasters has 28 points after 15 games. They won 9 matches, lost 5 and one draw. The Blasters are positioned 3rd. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and lost 2.

Kerala Blasters FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against home side East Bengal FC. East Bengal FC season has been a mixed bag with the team failing to win or deliver at key moments. They lie at the bottom half of the table. A tough challenge lies ahead on their home turf against the inform Kerala Blasters. East Bengal needs a win to make a comeback and keep their qualification chances alive.

Kerala Blasters FC is on a role in this year's ISL. Despite their recent (4-0) loss to Mumbai City, the blasters dominated against most of the teams. In their last 4 games, Kerala scored 5 goals. They struggled to score goals in their last three outings.

The head-to-head record between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC reveals that in their Five encounters, East Bengal FC has won zero times, while Kerala Blasters has won 2 times. The other 3 matches resulted in a draw.