East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Prediction for the match
EBFC
30%
Chance of Winning
KBFC
70%
India
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
East Bengal FC has 11 points after 15 games. East Bengal FC won 4 matches and lost 11 matches. They are positioned 9th. In their last five games, they have lost four matches and won one. Kerala Blasters has 28 points after 15 games. They won 9 matches, lost 5 and one draw. The Blasters are positioned 3rd. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and lost 2.
Kerala Blasters FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against home side East Bengal FC. East Bengal FC season has been a mixed bag with the team failing to win or deliver at key moments. They lie at the bottom half of the table. A tough challenge lies ahead on their home turf against the inform Kerala Blasters. East Bengal needs a win to make a comeback and keep their qualification chances alive.
Kerala Blasters FC is on a role in this year's ISL. Despite their recent (4-0) loss to Mumbai City, the blasters dominated against most of the teams. In their last 4 games, Kerala scored 5 goals. They struggled to score goals in their last three outings.
The head-to-head record between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC reveals that in their Five encounters, East Bengal FC has won zero times, while Kerala Blasters has won 2 times. The other 3 matches resulted in a draw.
Facts
- EastBengal FC. According to the most recent results data, East Bengal FC has won only two games in their last 10 games and lost 8 games. In their last 10 games, they won 20% of the games.
- Kerala Blasters FC. According to the most recent results data, Kerala Blasters FC has won 6 games in the last 10 games, drew 2 games, and lost 2 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
Statistics for EastBengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC
Chennaiyin FC
In the 15 games played in the league East Bengal FC has scored 17 goals averaging 1.13 goals per game. They conceded 31 goals at an average of 2.07 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 15 games, Chennaiyin FC averaged 0.9 goals per contest. In contrast, they gave up 2.07 goals per game on average over their previous 15 games. East Bengal FC has the worst record in the league for conceding goals and is worst on the offensive end.
Kerala Blasters FC
In the 15 games, Kerala Blasters FC has scored 25 goals while conceding 22 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 15 games, Chennaiyin FC averaged 1.67 goals per contest, Blasters are one of the top goal-scoring teams and are good at defence. In their last 15 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.47 per game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kerala Blasters FC
We predict that Kerala Blasters FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents East Bengal because they have a history of dominating East Bengal FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.Bet Now!