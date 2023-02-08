East Bengal FC lock horns against Northeast United FC on Wednesday 8th February at 7:30 PM IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. East Bengal FC is coming off a (1-0) win against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match. East Bengal FC won 5 matches and lost 11 matches. NorthEast United FC is coming off a 0-2 loss against Jamshedpur FC. Northeast United FC won one match, lost 15 matches and one match ended in a draw.

East Bengal FC is coming off a (1-0) win over Kerala Blasters FC. East Bengal FC won one match and lost four matches in their last five outings. East Bengal FC's striker Clieton Silva scored a goal in the 77th minute against Kerala Blasters FC. Silva hits a right-footed shot from a very close range to the centre of the goal. East Bengal FC played with 41 % possession in the game. Four big chances were created out of which one was converted to a goal. East Bengal FC won 65% of their tackles, nine interceptions and two crucial blocks. Four shots were on target. Three corner shots were hit. East Bengal FC received 3 yellow cards and a red card. They conceded 19 fouls in the entire game.

Northeast United FC is coming off a (2-0) loss against Jamshedpur FC. Northeast United lost four of their last five games. They are positioned at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in the 17 matches they played. They tied one match and lost 15 matches. NorthEast United FC is having a horrendous season. They are potentially knocked out of the tournament. In the match against Jamshedpur FC, Northeast United FC managed to hold on to the ball for 48% in the entire game. They hit two shots on target with 78% pass accuracy. They hit three corner shots in the game and failed to convert them into a goal on all three occasions.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between East Bengal FC and Northeast United FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.