East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC Match Prediction
EBFC
70%
Chance of Winning
NEUFC
30%
India
Salt Lake Stadium
East Bengal FC is coming off a (1-0) win over Kerala Blasters FC. East Bengal FC won one match and lost four matches in their last five outings. East Bengal FC's striker Clieton Silva scored a goal in the 77th minute against Kerala Blasters FC. Silva hits a right-footed shot from a very close range to the centre of the goal. East Bengal FC played with 41 % possession in the game. Four big chances were created out of which one was converted to a goal. East Bengal FC won 65% of their tackles, nine interceptions and two crucial blocks. Four shots were on target. Three corner shots were hit. East Bengal FC received 3 yellow cards and a red card. They conceded 19 fouls in the entire game.
Northeast United FC is coming off a (2-0) loss against Jamshedpur FC. Northeast United lost four of their last five games. They are positioned at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in the 17 matches they played. They tied one match and lost 15 matches. NorthEast United FC is having a horrendous season. They are potentially knocked out of the tournament. In the match against Jamshedpur FC, Northeast United FC managed to hold on to the ball for 48% in the entire game. They hit two shots on target with 78% pass accuracy. They hit three corner shots in the game and failed to convert them into a goal on all three occasions.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between East Bengal FC and Northeast United FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- East Bengal FC.According to the most recent results data, East Bengal FC have won three games in their last 10 games and lost 7 games. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games. In the 16 games played in the league East Bengal FC has scored 18 goals averaging 1.13 goals per game. They conceded 31 goals at an average of 1.94 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 16 games. East Bengal FC conceded 13 goals more than the total goals they scored with a goal difference of -13. They are one of the worst defensive teams in the league.
- Northeast United FC.According to the most recent results data, Northeast United FC has won zero games, lost eight matches and the other match resulted in a draw in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 0% of the games. In the 17 games, Northeast United FC has scored 13 goals at an average of 0.76 goals per game, while conceding 45 goals at an average of 2.65 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 17 games, they conceded goals at an average of 2.65 goals per match and have a goal difference of -32. Northeast conceded 32 goals more than the goals they scored in the tournament. They are having one of the worst defensive records in this year's Indian Super League.
East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC Chance of Winning
East Bengal FC is the favourite to win the match against Northeast United FC. The host team East Bengal FC are one of the most dominant teams at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. East Bengal defeated strong Kerala Blasters FC on their home turf. Bengal is strong on their offence and we can expect their forward players to score a minimum of two goals against the weak defensive lineup of Northeast United FC. East Bengal FC has a winning chance of 70% while Northeast United FC has a winning chance of 13% and the match ending as a draw is 17%.
East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
East Bengal FC is the favourite to win the game against NorthEast United FC on Wednesday 7th February at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Both teams are striving hard for wins. NorthEast United FC is positioned at the bottom of the table. They managed to win a solitary game in 16 games. East Bengal FC won their last game after losing four games in a row. East Bengalis are positioned 8th. They won nine games, lost six games and one game ended in a draw. We back East Bengal FC to dominate NorthEast United FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be East Bengal FC (2-0) NorthEast United FC.
Final Prediction:East Bengal FC to win the fixture against NorthEast United FC.
East Bengal FC vs Northeast United Match Toss Prediction
We back Northeast United FC to win the toss in the game against East Bengal FC.
East Bengal FC Player List
Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Suvam Sen(Goalkeepers); Ankit Mukherjee, Athul Unnikrishnan, Charalambos Kyriakou, Chungnunga Lal, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mohammad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Sarthak Golui, Tuhin Das ( Defenders); Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Jordan O’ Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakraborty, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang (Midfielders); Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, Himanshu Jangra, Jake Jarvis, Naoren Mahesh Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Sumit Passi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika (Forward).
East Bengal Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kamaljit Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Cleiton Silva (C)
|
Forward
|
Jake Jarvis
|
Forward
|
Suhair Vadakkepeedika
|
Forward
|
Mobashir Rahman
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Lima
|
Midfielder
|
Naorem Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Sarthak Golui
|
Defender
|
Jerry Lalrinzuala
|
Defender
|
Charis Kyriakou
|
Defender
|
Ankit Mukherjee
|
Defender
East Bengal FC Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L, L, L, L, W
Northeast United FC Player List
Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu (Goalkeepers); Aaron Evans, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Singh, Hira Mondal, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef Thangalakath, Micheal Jakobsen, Tondonba Singh( Defenders); Emil Benny, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Imran Khan, Jon Gaztanaga, Joseba Beitia, Thaivalappil Mohammed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Sehnaj Singh ( Mid Fielders); Dipu Mirdha, Gani Nigam, Jithin Subran, Kule Mbombo, Laldanmawia Ralte, Parthib Gogoi, Rochharzela, Wilmar Jordan (Forwards).
Northeast United FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Arindam Bhattacharja
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jithin Subran
|
Forward
|
Matt
|
Forward
|
Emil Benny
|
Forward
|
Jon Gaztanaga
|
Midfielder
|
Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha
|
Midfielder
|
Romain Philippoteaux
|
Midfielder
|
Gurjinder Singh
|
Defender
|
Micheal Jakobsen
|
Defender
|
Gaurav Bora
|
Defender
|
Thaivalappi Mohammed Irshad
|
Defender
Northeast United FC Team Form (Last five games):L, L, L, D, L
East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC Head to Head
Matches Played:5
East Bengal FC Won:1 Match
Northeast United FC Won:3 Matches
Draw:1 Match
East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of East Bengal FC winning the match at 1.90 whereas in favour of Northeast United FC are 3.76. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.80. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: East Bengal FC
We predict that East Bengal FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Chennaiyin FC because they have a history of dominating NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring East Bengal FC to win the match are 1.90, while the odds favouring Northeast United FC are 3.86.
Our Final Prediction:East Bengal FC to win the fixture against Northeast United FC.Bet Now!