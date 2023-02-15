FC Bengaluru vs Mumbai City FC Match Prediction
BENFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MCFC
70%
India
Fatorda Stadium
The Blues are currently the most in-form teams of the ISL winning their 6 games putting them right in contention for the qualifying playoff rounds. Last season’s Shield winners looked to be down and out losing 8 out of their first 12 games played in the ISL winning just three games and drawing two. The resurgence has now put them on the 5th place level on points with 4th place ATK Mohun Bagan having played a game more. Roy Krishna sealed the win for Bengaluru FC in their last game against 3rd-placed Kerala Blasters FC. Mumbai City FC will certainly be in for a tough test against Bengaluru FC with invincibility and play-off qualification at stake.
Facts
- Mumbai City FC has a head-to-head advantage when it comes to playing Bengaluru FC at home. During the last 5 meetings with Bengaluru FC playing at home, Mumbai City FC have won 3 times, whilst Bengaluru have won only once with the other fixture ending in a draw.
- The last time Bengaluru won at home against Mumbai was in 2017.
- Mumbai City FC have been undefeated in 8 consecutive away games this season.
- Mumbai City FC have scored in every away game they have played this season.
- Bengaluru FC's home record this season: 4 wins -0 draws -3 defeats.
- Mumbai City FC's away record this season: 8 wins-1 draw-0 losses.
- Bengaluru FC has scored a goal in their last 6 games and Mumbai City FC has scored a goal in their last 19 matches.
- The last time these two sides played at the Mumbai City Arena, Bengaluru FC were beaten by 4 goals by the Islanders.
- The average number of goals when Bengaluru FC play Mumbai City FC is 4.2 goals per game.
- Bengaluru FC's odds of winning: 4.17.
- Mumbai City FC's odds of winning: 1.84.
- Odds of the match being a draw: 3.88.
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Statistics
Bengaluru FC
The Blues have won nine, drawn one and lost eight of their 18 games in the Indian Super League this season. They have scored a total of 22 goals this season and have conceded 21 goals. Bengaluru FC is on a run of 6 consecutive ISL wins. Roy Krishna and Javier Hernandez are the top scorers for The Blues with five goals each. On average Bengaluru tend to score 1.25 goals when they play at home.
Mumbai City FC
The Islanders have won fourteen, drawn four and lost zero of their 18 games played in the Indian Super League this season. They have scored a total of 53 goals this season and conceded 18. Mumbai City FC has won 4 and drawn 1 out of their last five fixtures. Jorge Pereyra Diaz is their top scorer with 11 goals. On average Mumbai City FC score 2.31 goals when they play away.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC once again goes in as favourites to win this fixture. The Islanders are undefeated in the ISL this season and are currently on the path to making history. Mumbai City will be determined to finish their ISL campaign with zero losses and are favourites with the bookmakers to do so. Bengaluru FC has miraculously turned their season around winning their last six games in a row after encountering a poor start to the season. Winning this game would put Bengaluru FC one step closer to reaching the play-off spots. It will be a close game for both teams but we predict Mumbai City FC to edge past Bengaluru FC.Bet Now!