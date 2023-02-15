It’s a clash between the two most in-form teams in the Indian Super League as Bengaluru FC welcomes newly crowned Shield winners Mumbai City FC. The Islanders clinched the ISL Shield after beating FC Goa 5-3 at the Fatorda Stadium. Mumbai City FC has not only confirmed their spot in the playoffs of the ISL but has also booked their ticket to next season’s AFC Champions League. Two goals from Greg Stewart and one each from Diaz Pereyra, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Singh sealed the victory for Mumbai City FC in a goal fest. The Islanders are still on course to make history as they remain undefeated in the league with two games to go. No team in the history of the ISL has remained undefeated in the league and Bengaluru FC will be keen to break the Islanders' invincibility.

The Blues are currently the most in-form teams of the ISL winning their 6 games putting them right in contention for the qualifying playoff rounds. Last season’s Shield winners looked to be down and out losing 8 out of their first 12 games played in the ISL winning just three games and drawing two. The resurgence has now put them on the 5th place level on points with 4th place ATK Mohun Bagan having played a game more. Roy Krishna sealed the win for Bengaluru FC in their last game against 3rd-placed Kerala Blasters FC. Mumbai City FC will certainly be in for a tough test against Bengaluru FC with invincibility and play-off qualification at stake.