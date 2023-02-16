FC Goa will face Chennaiyin FC in a crucial tie at the Fatorda Stadium concerning their qualification for the playoffs. FC Goa who sits 6th in the ISL table will want to solidify their place in the top 6 with Odisha breathing down their necks. FC Goa who has 27 points are tied with Odisha but currently sits in sixth place due to a superior goal difference. In their last home fixture, the Gaurs were humbled by the League Shield winners Mumbai City FC 5-3. It was a goal-fest at the Fatorda with Sadaoui giving the hosts an early lead. Greg Stewart and Pereyra Diaz put Mumbai in the lead. Brandon Fernandes quickly equalised for Goa but their defence once again stumbled as Greg Stewart put Mumbai back into the lead 3-2 at halftime. More defensive woes piled on for Goa in the 2nd half as Chhangte and Vikram Singh sealed the win for Mumbai with Goa getting a late consolation goal through Brison Fernandes.

Chennaiyin FC’s qualification hopes have been quashed even though they beat East Bengal on Sunday. The South Indian outfit sits in 8th place 6 points of the top six with just two games to go. Chennaiyin’s inconsistent form throughout this ISL season has cost them dearly. Before their last victory, Chennaiyin FC was winless in their last 8 fixtures drawing five and losing three. Goals from Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali in each half gave Chennaiyin a convincing win over East Bengal. FC Goa is quite stable at home having lost just 3 out of the 9 games played. Chennaiyin on the other hand has a bad record from home having won just three out of the eight fixtures they have played.