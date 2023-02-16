FC Goa vs Chennaiyin Prediction for the Match
GFC
70%
Chance of Winning
CFC
30%
India
Fatorda Stadium
Chennaiyin FC’s qualification hopes have been quashed even though they beat East Bengal on Sunday. The South Indian outfit sits in 8th place 6 points of the top six with just two games to go. Chennaiyin’s inconsistent form throughout this ISL season has cost them dearly. Before their last victory, Chennaiyin FC was winless in their last 8 fixtures drawing five and losing three. Goals from Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali in each half gave Chennaiyin a convincing win over East Bengal. FC Goa is quite stable at home having lost just 3 out of the 9 games played. Chennaiyin on the other hand has a bad record from home having won just three out of the eight fixtures they have played.
Facts
- In the last 11 meetings between FC Goa and Chennaiyin at the Fatorda, FC Goa has won 5 times, Chennaiyin FC have won 5 times and one game ended in a draw.
- During the last 23 meetings, FC Goa has had the edge over Chennaiyin having won 13 times with the Marina Machans having won 8 times.
- Chennaiyin FC have the highest number in the Indian Super League (3).
- This fixture is bound to have goals as FC Goa haven't scored in just 1 of their 9 home matches and Chennaiyin FC has scored in each of their last 9 away matches.
- FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0 the last time they met.
- FC Goa have lost just 1 of their last 5 Indian Super League games against Chennaiyin FC.
- FC Goa odds to win: 1.82.
- Chennaiyin FC's odds to win: 4.50.
- Match to be drawn: 4.00.
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Statistics
FC Goa
FC Goa sits in 6th position winning eight, drawing three and losing seven of their 18 fixtures. They have scored 34 goals and have conceded 30 goals this season. Iker Guarrotxena is FC Goa’s top scorer with 10 goals. FC Goa has won two, drawn 2 and lost one in their last five games. FC Goa tends to score 2.36 goals a game on average when they play at home.
Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC sits in 8th position winning five, drawing 6 and losing 7 of their 18 fixtures. They have scored 30 goals and conceded 33 goals this season. Abdenaseer El Khayati is the top scorer for Chennaiyin FC with 9 goals. Chennaiyin FC has won one, drawn two and lost 2 of their last five games. Chennaiyin FC scores 1.82 goals a game on average when they play away.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: FC Goa
Despite their convincing loss to Mumbai City Fc in their last home game FC Goa will go into this fixture against Chennaiyin FC as favourites. The Gaurs sit 6th in the table tied on points with FC Odisha who sit in 7th. FC Goa will not want to go into the final match week looking to rely on other results to reach the playoff qualifications. The Gaurs will want to keep destiny in their hands and beat Chennaiyin FC to strengthen their claim on qualification further considering how close Odisha are behind. Chennaiyin FC on the other hand has an outside yet the very difficult chance of reaching the playoff qualifications. A lot of difficult variables will have to go in Chennaiyin’s favour for a qualification which seems highly unlikely.Bet Now!