Second-placed FC Hyderabad will welcome tenth-placed Jamshedpur FC at the Gachibowli stadium on Saturday. FC Hyderabad already secured the 2nd spot in the ISL as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan by a goal to nil at home. The defending Champions started the first half in a slow fashion attempting just 2 shots in the first half with the visitors looking far more aggressive. The Nizams started the 2nd half in a much more urgent fashion, attempting four shots in the first five minutes. FC Hyderabad had some decent attempts through the likes of Joel Chianese, Federico Gallego and Asish Rai but they still could not break ATK Mohun Bagan’s resilience. It was eventually FC Hyderabad’s leading scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche who stepped in from the bench and converted Herrera’s pass to secure the three points and confirm 2nd place.

Jamshedpur FC on the other hand has already been eliminated from the race for the playoffs. The Men of Steel also faced ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter on Thursday. FC Jamshedpur held ATK Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw mustering an early dent in ATK Mohun Bagan’s hopes of qualifying for the top 6. Jamshedpur FC had a great chance to make it two wins in a row but they couldn’t convert as Boris Singh and Chima Chukwu missed golden scoring opportunities. With FC Hyderabad already securing the 2nd spot and Jamshedpur FC out of the running for qualification, the stakes won’t be high for either side.