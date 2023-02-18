FC Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur FC Match Predictions
HYDFC
70%
Chance of Winning
JFC
30%
India
Gachibowli Stadium
Jamshedpur FC on the other hand has already been eliminated from the race for the playoffs. The Men of Steel also faced ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter on Thursday. FC Jamshedpur held ATK Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw mustering an early dent in ATK Mohun Bagan’s hopes of qualifying for the top 6. Jamshedpur FC had a great chance to make it two wins in a row but they couldn’t convert as Boris Singh and Chima Chukwu missed golden scoring opportunities. With FC Hyderabad already securing the 2nd spot and Jamshedpur FC out of the running for qualification, the stakes won’t be high for either side.
Facts
- The most common score between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC is 1-1. 3 matches have resulted in this scoreline.
- Jamshedpur FC tends to score in their away games having not scored in only 3 of their 8 away matches in the Indian Super League this season.
- Hyderabad FC's home record this season: 6 wins -2 draws -1 loss.
- In their last meeting, FC Hyderabad beat Jamshedpur FC at home 1-0.
- Hyderabad FC's performance in the last 5 matches is better than Jamshedpur FC's.
- In the last 5 meetings Hyderabad FC have won once, Jamshedpur FC have won once and three games have ended in draws.
- FC Hyderabad and Jamshedpur FC don’t produce high-scoring games as the average number of goals when these two teams play is 1.6.
- FC Hyderabad's odds of winning: 1.75.
- Jamshedpur FC's odds of winning: 4.38.
- The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.92.
FC Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur FC Statistics
FC Hyderabad
FC Hyderabad sits in the 2nd position in the Indian Super League. The Nizams have won 12, drawn 3 and lost 3 of the 18 games they have played this season. They have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games. FC Hyderabad has been prolific in front of goal this season scoring a total of 33 goals till now and conceding just 13. Bartholomew Ogbeche is their top scorer with 8 goals. FC Hyderabad also has 9 clean sheets, the most in the Indian Super League this season.
Jamshedpur FC
Jamshedpur FC sits in the 10th position in the Indian Super League. The Men of Steel have won 3, drawn 4 and lost 11 of the 18 games they have played this season. They have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games. Jamshedpur FC has been shy of goals scoring just 16. Their defence on the other hand has been more sloppy, shipping a total of 30 goals this season. Ritwik Das and Daniel Chukwu are their top scorers with 4 goals each.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: FC Hyderabad
With no defining targets for either of these teams to achieve, this game could be as close as it could get to be friendly. However, FC Hyderabad could look to experiment with their squad and tactics. FC Hyderabad could also use this opportunity to give some key players rest ahead of their important ties in the qualifiers. Even though Jamshedpur FC can’t achieve anything seasonally they would want to end their poor season on a high. The Men of Steel put in an impressive performance against ATK Mohun Bagan and were unlucky to not get a win on the day. FC Hyderabad will still go in as favourites in this match due to their impressive home form. The Gachibowli Stadium is a fortress for the Nizams having won 6 of the 9 home games they’ve played losing just once.Bet Now!