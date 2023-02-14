Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Prediction
HYDFC
70%
Chance of Winning
MBFC
30%
India
Gachibowli Stadium
ATK Mohun Bagan in their last fixture away was held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur. ATK Mohun Bagan has had an inconsistent campaign yet they find themselves four points behind the 3rd placed Kerala Blasters with a game in hand. Mohun Bagan has just one win in their last five games, drawing two and losing two. They had a total of 26 shots against Jamshedpur out of which 7 were on target but ATK couldn’t find the back of the net. ATK Mohun Bagan dominates FC Hyderabad when it comes to head-to-head records. In their last five fixtures, Mohun Bagan has won three, FC Hyderabad has won one and one fixture has ended in a draw. FC Hyderabad has just lost one game at home this season and has drawn one. The Gachibowli Stadium is a fortress for FC Hyderabad. Both FC Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan always produce goals when they feature. The Nizams have an average of 1.86 goals when they play at home whereas ATK scores an average of 1.47 goals when they play away.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between FC Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- FC Hyderabad tends to start their 2nd halves very slowly. They have only scored 6% of their goals between minutes 46-60 which is the lowest in the league.
- FC Hyderabad is the favourite to score at least one goal in the game. The Nizams have not scored in just one of their last eight games.
- ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand has found it difficult to score away from home. They have not scored in 5 of their 8 away games in the ISL this season.
- Hyderabad FC's home record this season: is 5 wins-2 draws-1 loss.
- ATK Mohun Bagan's away record this season: 2 wins-3 draws-2 losses.
- Hyderabad FC's top scorer is Bartholomew Ogbeche with 7 goals.
- Dimitri Petratos is ATK Mohun Bagan’s leading scorer with 8 goals.
- Hyderabad FC will be the favourites to lead at the break. Hyderabad FC wins 47% of halftimes this season.
- When Hyderabad lead at the break, they win 100% of their games.
- The last time these two sides met ATK Mohun Bagan was victorious by a goal to nil.
- Hyderabad and ATK always produce goals when they meet. The average goal per game between both sides is 2.6 when they meet.
FC Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Chance of Winning
FC Hyderabad has had a really good season in the Indian Super League this season. The former ISL champions sit in 2nd spot 10 points behind the leaders with a game in hand. Though the Nizams has lost the Shield to Mumbai City FC they still have a lot to play for. FC Hyderabad will be looking to put their last defeat behind them and focus ahead. ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand is also looking to solidify their position in the top four. They face competition from Bengaluru FC who have won their last five games and are on the same number of points. Mohun Bagan will look to keep that pressure on the top or else Bengaluru FC could soon leapfrog them. FC Hyderabad will go into this as favourites due to their home form. The Nizams have a winning percentage of 45.25%, Mohun Bagan has a 30.80% chance of winning and the game has a 23.95% ending in a draw.
FC Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Predictions and Betting Tips
Hyderabad will go in as favourites to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in this game. Hyderabad is enjoying a fantastic campaign only behind Mumbai City FC who have had one of the best ISL seasons ever. Hyderabad will want to solidify their 2nd place finish after they lost to Odisha in their last game. The Nizams have 11 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses in their 17 ISL games this season.
ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand has been poor away from home winning just one game this season. ATK will be under immense pressure to win this game with the teams below them getting closer to their points tally. It will be difficult game for ATK to get anything from this game considering how poor they are away from home.
Final Predictions:Hyderabad FC to beat ATK Mohun Bagan comfortably.
Hyderabad FC Player List
Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Labiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar.
Defenders:Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Nim Dorjee, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Soyal Joshi, Abdul Anjukandam
Midfielders:Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Halicharan Nazary, Joel Chianese, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchungnunga Chhangte.
Forwards:Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Aaren D'Silva.
Hyderabad FC Predicted XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Gurmeet Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nikhil Poojary
|
Defender
|
Odei Onaindia
|
Defender
|
Nim Dorjee
|
Defender
|
Manoj Mohammad
|
Defender
|
Borja Herrera
|
Midfielder
|
Hitesh Sharma
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammad Yasir
|
Right Midfielder
|
Joel Chianese
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Halicharan Nazary
|
Left Midfielder
|
Bartholomew Ogbeche
|
Striker
Hyderabad FC Team Form (Last 5 games): L, D, W, D, W
ATK Mohun Bagan Playing List
Goalkeepers:Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders:Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins
Forwards:Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh
ATK Mohun Bagan Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Vishal Kaith
|
Goalkeeper
|
Asish Rai
|
Defender
|
Pritam Kotal
|
Defender
|
Brendan Hamill
|
Defender
|
Subhasish Bose
|
Defender
|
Carl McHugh
|
Midfielder
|
Glan Martins
|
Midfielder
|
Manvir Singh
|
Right Midfielder
|
Federico Gallego
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Kiyan Nassiri
|
Left Midfielder
ATK Mohun Bagan Team Form (Last 5 games): D, L, W, D, L
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-To-Head
- Matches Played:7
- Hyderabad FC won:1
- ATK Mohun Bagan won:3
- Matches Drawn:3
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Betting Odds
The odds of Hyderabad Fc winning is 2.11, and the odds of ATK Mohun Bagan doing the unthinkable and winning is 3.24. The odds of the match ending in a draw is 3.64. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, players' records, and home and away records.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: FC Hyderabad
The Nizams will go into this fixture as big favourites. FC Hyderabad has been dominant at home losing just once in their last 8 games. ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand has a poor away record winning just once in their last five games. The West Bengal outfit has drawn three lost ones and won only one game away from home. With Hyderabad being so strong at home and ATK Mohun Bagan being poor away from home we predict FC Hyderabad to comfortably win this game. ATK Mohun Bagan has a better head-to-head record with FC Hyderabad overall but this season the Nizams look too strong at home.Bet Now!