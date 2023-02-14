Two teams from the top four of the Indian Super League look to lock horns as FC Hyderabad host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Gachibowli stadium on Tuesday. FC Hyderabad’s hopes of finishing top of the ISL took a massive blow as they were humbled to a 3-1 loss away to Odisha. Defender Nim Dorjee had a mixed performance for The Nizams. The Sikkim-born centre-back headed in Joel Chianese’s cross to level it for FC Hyderabad after Odisha took the lead through Isak Ralte in the 33rd minute. Odisha kept piling on the pressure on Hyderabad and it bore fruit as a sloppy defensive error out of nothing from Dorjee gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. Diego Mauricio sealed the game for Odisha in the final minute of stoppage time to give Hyderabad’s slight hope of topping the ISL a massive dent. This was Hyderabad’s first defeat in their last 8 games. The Nizams will look to focus now on 2nd place with ATK Mohun Bagan and co-breathing down their necks. Hyderabad FC was completely dominated by Odisha on the day and will look to improve their performance. The Nizams had just five shots in the entire game out of which 3 hit the target compared to the 12 shots Odisha mustered against them. Hyderabad’s defence was all over the place with their goalkeeper G. Singh Chahal saving 6 shots.

ATK Mohun Bagan in their last fixture away was held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur. ATK Mohun Bagan has had an inconsistent campaign yet they find themselves four points behind the 3rd placed Kerala Blasters with a game in hand. Mohun Bagan has just one win in their last five games, drawing two and losing two. They had a total of 26 shots against Jamshedpur out of which 7 were on target but ATK couldn’t find the back of the net. ATK Mohun Bagan dominates FC Hyderabad when it comes to head-to-head records. In their last five fixtures, Mohun Bagan has won three, FC Hyderabad has won one and one fixture has ended in a draw. FC Hyderabad has just lost one game at home this season and has drawn one. The Gachibowli Stadium is a fortress for FC Hyderabad. Both FC Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan always produce goals when they feature. The Nizams have an average of 1.86 goals when they play at home whereas ATK scores an average of 1.47 goals when they play away.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between FC Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23.