Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Qualifier 2 Match Prediction
HYDFC
70%
Chance of Winning
MBFC
30%
India
Balayogi Athletic Stadium
Hyderabad FC finished the league stage in 2nd place with 42 points. They had an incredible campaign in the regular season, winning thirteen matches, drawing four, and losing three. Their offence has been their strongest asset this season, scoring 36 goals in 20 matches, the 2nd best offensive record in the league. However, they are the number one ranked defensive team in the league conceding 16 goals in 20 matches.
In their last league match, Hyderabad FC won (1-0) against Kerala Blasters FC. Hyderabad FC played at 39% possession, smashing one shot on target. Hyderabad will be up against the 2nd best defensive team in the league. It is going to be a tough challenge for the strikers to score against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Bartholomew Ogbeche will be the key player to watch out for Hyderabad FC. The Nigerian forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. The likes of Javier Siverio (5 goals), Borja Herrera (4 goals), and Mohammad Yasir (3 goals) will also be crucial to their chances.
On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan FC finished in 3rd place with 34 points. They had a mixed season, winning ten matches, drawing four, and losing six. ATK Mohun Bagan has been consistent in their offence and defence in the season. ATK Mohun Bagan is the 2nd best defensive team in the league. They conceded 17 goals in 20 matches. They are ranked 8th on offence scoring 26 goals in 20 matches.
ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Odisha FC in eliminator 2 on Saturday. Mohun Bagan dominated the game against Odisha FC scoring 2 goals and allowing zero goals. They played with 48% possession in the game against Odisha FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC will rely heavily on their striker and top scorer, Dimitri Petratos. The Australian forward has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in the season so far. Hugo Boumous (5 goals), Carl McHugh (3 goals) and Manvir Singh (2 goals & 2 assists) will also be crucial to their chances.
In their two meetings this season, Hyderabad FC has the upper hand in their last meeting. Their last meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Hyderabad FC against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. ATK Mohun Bagan FC lost their first meeting of the tournament against Hyderabad FC. The scoreline was 1-0.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Qualifier 2 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- Hyderabad FC. According to the most recent results data, Hyderabad FC has won six games, lost 2 games and two matches ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games. In the 20 games played in the league, Hyderabad FC has scored 36 goals averaging 1.80 goals per game. They conceded 16 goals at an average of 0.8 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 20 games. Hyderabad FC scored 20 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of +20. They are one of the best offensive and defensive teams. Hyderabad FC averaged 2.4 saves, 3.2 blocks and 9.0 interceptions per game.
- ATK Mohun Bagan FC. According to the most recent results, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has won 5 matches, lost three matches and tied two matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games. In the 21 games, ATK Mohun Bagan FC has scored 26 goals at an average of 1.23 goals per game, while conceding 17 goals at an average of 0.80 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 3 goals at an average of 0.6 goals per match. ATK Mohun Bagan FC has a goal difference of +9. ATK Mohun Bagan on average makes 3.0 saves per game, blocks 3.9 shots,12.0 interceptions and 17 tackles per game.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Chance of Winning
Hyderabad FC is the favourite to win the match against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The battle of two top defensive teams. A defensive lapse from either side could result in a goal. ATK Mohun Bagan likes to play on their defensive strength and wait for an error from their opponents to capitalise on. Hyderabad FC is more of an attacking team and likes to hold onto the ball for most of the game. Hyderabad Fc will back itself to score goals against Mohun Bagan. ATK Mohun Bagan has a 45% chance of winning while Hyderabad FC has a winning chance of 55%.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Hyderabad FC is the favourite to win the game against ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Thursday, March 7th, 2023 at The G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. Hyderabad FC is positioned 2nd in the points table at the end of the regular season. Hyderabad FC has a win-loss record of 2-1 at home, while their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan tied 3 matches, lost two matches and won one match in away games this season. We back the home team Hyderabad FC to dominate ATK Mohun Bagan FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Hyderabad FC (1-0) ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
Final Prediction:Hyderabad FC to win the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Toss Prediction
We back Hyderabad FC to win the toss against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
Hyderabad FC Player List
Aman Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte(Goal Keepers); Abdul Anjukandan, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Reagen Singh, Manoj Mohmmad, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Soyal Joshy(Defenders); Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Mark Zothanpura, Mohammad Yasir(Midfielders); Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Rohit Danu (Forwards)
Hyderabad FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Gurmeet Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Javier Siverio
|
Forward
|
Batholomew Ogbeche
|
Forward
|
Halicharan Narzary
|
Midfielder
|
Joel Chianese
|
Midfielder
|
Borja Herrera
|
Midfielder
|
Sahil Tavora
|
Midfielder
|
Odei Oneindia
|
Defender
|
Nim Dorjee
|
Defender
|
Akash Mishra
|
Defender
|
Nikhil Poojary
|
Defender
Hyderabad FC Team Form (Last five games):W, L, W, L, D
ATK Mohun Bagan Player List
Avilash Paul, Arslan Anwer Shaikh, Amarinder Singh, Vishal Kaith(Goalkeepers); Ricky John Shabong, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Pritam Kotl, Ashutosh Mehta, Gursimrat Singh, Florentin Pogba ( Defenders); Michael Soosiaraj, Sheikh Sahil, Carl McHugh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangiri( Mid Fielders); Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous (Forwards).
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Vishal Kaith
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dimitri Petratos
|
Forward
|
Hugo Boumous
|
Forward
|
Carl McHugh
|
Forward
|
Ashique Kuruniyan
|
Midfielder
|
Glan Martins
|
Midfielder
|
Manvir Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Ashish Rai
|
Defender
|
Pritam Kotal
|
Defender
|
Subashish Bose
|
Defender
|
Brendan Hamill
|
Defender
ATK Mohun Bagan Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, W, L, D
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head
Matches Played:8
Hyderabad FC Won:2 Matches
ATK Mohun Bagan FC Won:3 Matches
Draw :3 Matches
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Hyderabad FC winning the match at 2.44 whereas in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan FC are 2.75. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.20. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hyderabad FC
We predict that Hyderabad FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents ATK Mohun Bagan FC because they have a history of dominating ATK Mohun Bagan FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Hyderabad FC to win the match are 2.44, while the odds favouring ATK Mohun Bagan are 2.75.
Our Final Prediction: Hyderabad FC to win the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.Bet Now!