Indian Super League is set for an exciting finish, where Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the 1st leg of Qualifier 2 on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST at G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. The winner of this match will have a huge advantage ahead of their 2nd-leg games.

Hyderabad FC finished the league stage in 2nd place with 42 points. They had an incredible campaign in the regular season, winning thirteen matches, drawing four, and losing three. Their offence has been their strongest asset this season, scoring 36 goals in 20 matches, the 2nd best offensive record in the league. However, they are the number one ranked defensive team in the league conceding 16 goals in 20 matches.

In their last league match, Hyderabad FC won (1-0) against Kerala Blasters FC. Hyderabad FC played at 39% possession, smashing one shot on target. Hyderabad will be up against the 2nd best defensive team in the league. It is going to be a tough challenge for the strikers to score against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bartholomew Ogbeche will be the key player to watch out for Hyderabad FC. The Nigerian forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. The likes of Javier Siverio (5 goals), Borja Herrera (4 goals), and Mohammad Yasir (3 goals) will also be crucial to their chances.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan FC finished in 3rd place with 34 points. They had a mixed season, winning ten matches, drawing four, and losing six. ATK Mohun Bagan has been consistent in their offence and defence in the season. ATK Mohun Bagan is the 2nd best defensive team in the league. They conceded 17 goals in 20 matches. They are ranked 8th on offence scoring 26 goals in 20 matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Odisha FC in eliminator 2 on Saturday. Mohun Bagan dominated the game against Odisha FC scoring 2 goals and allowing zero goals. They played with 48% possession in the game against Odisha FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will rely heavily on their striker and top scorer, Dimitri Petratos. The Australian forward has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in the season so far. Hugo Boumous (5 goals), Carl McHugh (3 goals) and Manvir Singh (2 goals & 2 assists) will also be crucial to their chances.

In their two meetings this season, Hyderabad FC has the upper hand in their last meeting. Their last meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Hyderabad FC against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. ATK Mohun Bagan FC lost their first meeting of the tournament against Hyderabad FC. The scoreline was 1-0.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Qualifier 2 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.