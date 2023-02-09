Jamshedpur FC is set to take on ATK Mohun Bagan this Thursday(9th February) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur which is the home of Jamshedpur FC.

After defeating North East United, Jamshedpur FC increased their season point total to 12. The Red Miners will look to finish the season on a positive note, but they will be required to bring their A-game when they confront ATK Mohun Bagan on February 9.

Consider the following scenario. ATK Mohun Bagan needed a point to qualify for the playoffs going into the final match of the season, only to see rivals East Bengal, led by Stephen Constantine, pull off the perfect upset to deny their rivals a place in the playoffs.

That, however, may not happen. They can confirm qualification within the first three matches of their remaining four matches, and this situation may not arise. The ISL's most successful team is currently fourth, needing eight points to qualify for the knockout stages

ATK Mohun Bagan has been one of the most compact defensive teams, but they conceded two goals in their last home game against Bengaluru. Jamshedpur can smell an opportunity here and will recognise that this defence can be breached, drawing inspiration from Bengaluru.

"We haven't kept enough clean sheets this season and that has hampered us. We also haven't taken or converted the chances we have created. We need to sort this out," Aidy Boothroyd, coach of Jamshedpur FC, stated. As the coach pointed out, this has severely impacted Jamshedpur this season, with the defending champions collapsing to the second last place in the league. The team conceded merely 21 goals last season and has already conceded 31 with three games remaining.

The head-to-head record between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan reveals that in their 11 encounters, Jamshedpur FC has triumphed 4 times, while ATK Mohun Bagan has won 5 times. There have been 2 draws in the matches between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.