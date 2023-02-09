Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction for the match
JFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MBFC
70%
India
JRD Tata Sports Complex
After defeating North East United, Jamshedpur FC increased their season point total to 12. The Red Miners will look to finish the season on a positive note, but they will be required to bring their A-game when they confront ATK Mohun Bagan on February 9.
Consider the following scenario. ATK Mohun Bagan needed a point to qualify for the playoffs going into the final match of the season, only to see rivals East Bengal, led by Stephen Constantine, pull off the perfect upset to deny their rivals a place in the playoffs.
That, however, may not happen. They can confirm qualification within the first three matches of their remaining four matches, and this situation may not arise. The ISL's most successful team is currently fourth, needing eight points to qualify for the knockout stages
ATK Mohun Bagan has been one of the most compact defensive teams, but they conceded two goals in their last home game against Bengaluru. Jamshedpur can smell an opportunity here and will recognise that this defence can be breached, drawing inspiration from Bengaluru.
"We haven't kept enough clean sheets this season and that has hampered us. We also haven't taken or converted the chances we have created. We need to sort this out," Aidy Boothroyd, coach of Jamshedpur FC, stated. As the coach pointed out, this has severely impacted Jamshedpur this season, with the defending champions collapsing to the second last place in the league. The team conceded merely 21 goals last season and has already conceded 31 with three games remaining.
The head-to-head record between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan reveals that in their 11 encounters, Jamshedpur FC has triumphed 4 times, while ATK Mohun Bagan has won 5 times. There have been 2 draws in the matches between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Facts
- Jamshedpur FC. According to the most recent results data, Jamshedpur is ranked 10th in goals scored per match. Astonishingly, Jamshedpur FC has created the second most chances. However, they have not won at home in their last seven matches. In the 17 games they've played so far, they've only kept two clean sheets.
- ATK Mohun Bagan. According to the most recent results data, ATK Mohun Bagan is ranked 7th in goals scored per match (1.3). They haven't scored in the last 3 away matches. They are ranked 3rd at home.
Statistics for Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
Jamshedpur FC
In the total 17 games played to date, Jamshedpur FC has scored 16 goals while giving up 30 goals. Jamshedpur FC has the lowest average possession percentage in the league at 41.7%. Although in terms of big chances created they are 6th (19 chances), they are 3rd in big chances missed(18). Hence their goal per match also stands at a very low of 0.9
ATK Mohun Bagan
In stark comparison to their adversaries, ATK Mohun Bagan has scored 20 goals and conceded only 15 in their 17 games to date. They are the league's second-best in terms of goals conceded per match, just behind the undefeated Mumbai City FC, with 0.9 per match, while Jamshedpur concedes the exact double 1.8 per match. With an average of around 51.9%, the club dominates possession (4th best in the league)
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: ATK Mohun Bagan
According to the history of this match, there haven't been many goals scored. To put data to the school of thought, three of the last five games have ended in a 1-0 victory for the winning team. We believe this will continue in the upcoming match on February 9th. Jamshedpur is coming off a well-deserved 2-0 win over Northeast United FC. While ATK Mohun Bagan lost to Bengaluru FC in their last game, it was the first time Bangalore beat them. Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan haven't drawn any of their last 7 matches. Jamshedpur is playing for pride and has nothing to lose. We expect them to fight hard, but we believe ATK Mohun Bagan will win 1-0.Bet Now!