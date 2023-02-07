Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Prediction for the match
KBFC
70%
Chance of Winning
CFC
30%
India
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Kerala Blasters FC has 28 points after 16 games. Kerala Blasters FC won 9 matches, lost 6 matches and one draw. They are positioned at
3rd. In their last five games, they have lost three matches and won two. Chennaiyin FC has 18 points after 16 games. They won 4 matches, lost 6 and had six draws. Chennaiyin FC is positioned 8th. In their last 5 games, they lost one match and four matches resulted in draws.
Kerala Blasters FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Chennaiyin FC. Kerala Blasters FC After an excellent start to the tournament lost their momentum in their last 6 matches. Kerala Blasters has a tough opponent in form of Chennaiyin FC on their home turf at Kochi.
Chennaiyin FC after a horrendous start to the tournament slowly gained momentum towards the second half of the tournament. Chennai FC lost one match in their last five matches. Chennaiyin's forward players are finally scoring goals for the team. Chenna FC has scored 6 goals in their last five matches while conceding 8 goals. The struggle in their defence hasn't helped Chennaiyin FC.
The head-to-head record between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC reveals that in their 19 encounters, Kerala Blasters FC has won five times, while Chennaiyin FC has won Six times. The other Match 8 matches resulted in a draw.
Facts
- Kerala Blasters FC. According to the most recent results data, Kerala Blasters FC has won six games in their last 10 games and lost 3 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
- Chennaiyin FC. According to the most recent results data, Chennaiyin FC has won one game, lost four matches and the other five matches resulted in draws in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 10% of the games.
Statistics for Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC
Kerala Blasters FC
In the 16 games played in the league Kerala Blasters FC has scored 25 goals averaging 1.56 goals per game. They conceded 23 goals at an average of 1.44 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 16 games. Kerala Blasters FC conceded two goals less than the total goals they scored with a goal difference of +2. They are one the best defensive teams in the league.
Chennaiyin FC
In the 16 games, ChennaiyinFC has scored 27 goals at an average of 1.69 goals per game, while conceding 31 goals at an average of 1.94 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 16 games, ChennaiyinFC averaged 1.69 goals per contest, Chenna FC is one of the top goal-scoring teams in the last five matches. In their last 16 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.94 goals per match and have a goal difference of -4.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kerala Blasters FC
We predict that Kerala Blasters FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Chennaiyin FC because they have a history of dominating Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Kerala Blasters to win the match are 1.73, while the odds favouring Chennaiyin FC are 4.2.Bet Now!