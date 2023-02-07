Kerala Blasters FC locks horns against Chennaiyin FC on 7th February Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Kerala Blasters FC is coming off a (1-0) loss to East Bengal FC. Chennaiyin FC is coming off a (2-2) draw against Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters FC has 28 points after 16 games. Kerala Blasters FC won 9 matches, lost 6 matches and one draw. They are positioned at

3rd. In their last five games, they have lost three matches and won two. Chennaiyin FC has 18 points after 16 games. They won 4 matches, lost 6 and had six draws. Chennaiyin FC is positioned 8th. In their last 5 games, they lost one match and four matches resulted in draws.

Kerala Blasters FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Chennaiyin FC. Kerala Blasters FC After an excellent start to the tournament lost their momentum in their last 6 matches. Kerala Blasters has a tough opponent in form of Chennaiyin FC on their home turf at Kochi.

Chennaiyin FC after a horrendous start to the tournament slowly gained momentum towards the second half of the tournament. Chennai FC lost one match in their last five matches. Chennaiyin's forward players are finally scoring goals for the team. Chenna FC has scored 6 goals in their last five matches while conceding 8 goals. The struggle in their defence hasn't helped Chennaiyin FC.

The head-to-head record between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC reveals that in their 19 encounters, Kerala Blasters FC has won five times, while Chennaiyin FC has won Six times. The other Match 8 matches resulted in a draw.