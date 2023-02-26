Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Match Prediction
KBFC
70%
Chance of Winning
HYDFC
30%
India
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
The Kerala Blasters find themselves in 5th position after having played 19 games this season, The Blasters have recorded 10 wins, 1 draw and 8 defeats this season. They and Bengaluru FC have an identical record with only goal-difference giving Bengaluru the 4th spot. The Blasters will want to win this game against Hyderabad and hope for favourable results against the sides sitting on top of them. A win could take Kerala Blasters to third on the league table provided the two sides who sit above them in 3rd and 4th (Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan) both drop points. Finishing 3rd in the table would enable Kerala Blasters to get a home game against the side that finishes 6th in the league. The Blasters would want to do everything in their power to get the easiest tie possible and a win against Hyderabad could surely help in that. The problem however for Kerala Blasters is their form. The Blasters have lost 3 of their last 5 games with 2 back to back defeats in their last 2 games. Losses against the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Bengaluru in their last two games have made it difficult for the Blasters to finish in 3rd place. Kerala will now need to win their game and will have to hope that their competitors in ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Bengaluru drop points.
Facts
- The Blasters have won 4 times, there has been 1 draw and Hyderabad has won 3 of the total 8 head to heads.
- The Kerala Blasters have been dominant at home winning their last 6 home games in a row.
- The Nizams have not beaten the Blasters at home in their last 3 attempts.
- Kerala Blasters have not scored in just 1 of their 9 home matches this season.
- Hyderabad also has not scored in just 1 of their 9 away matches this season.
- Kerala Blasters’ home record this season is 7 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses.
- Kerala Blasters FC's top scorer with 10 goals is Dimitris Diamantakos whilst Bartholomew Ogbeche is the leading scorer for the Nizams with 10 goals as well.
- Hyderabad FC tends to not end their games scoreless. The Nizams have scored at least one goal in their last 11 straight games.
- The last time these two sides met, Kerala Blasters handed Hyderabad FC a one-goal defeat at home.
- In their last five head-to-head meetings, Kerala Blasters FC won 2, Hyderabad FC won 3, 0 draws.
- The average number of goals in meetings between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is 2.2.
- Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats.
- On average, the Blasters score 2.11 goals per game when playing at home whilst the Nizams score 1.89 goals per game when playing away.
Kerala Blasters vs FC Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Hyderabad FC has had a good season finishing comfortably behind Shield winners Mumbai City FC. The Former ISL winners will also be the ones to watch out for coming to the playoffs. Hyderabad FC has been decent in terms of both their home and away records but the Nizams do slightly better when they play away. Hyderabad FC has a 67% win rate when they play away compared to the 60% when they play at home. The hosts on the other hand are formidable when they have their yellow army behind them. The Blasters are unbeaten in their last five home games. This season they have a win rate of 78% when they play at home. Kerala Blasters score 2.11 goals a game at home on average and concede 1.44 goals. The Nizams score 1.89 goals away on average but have a resolute defence as they concede just 0.78 goals.
Kerala Blasters vs FC Hyderabad: Indian Super League Predictions and Betting Tips
Kerala Blasters go into this game as slight favourites to beat FC Hyderabad. Hyderabad has enjoyed a fantastic campaign in which they have finished only behind Mumbai City FC. Hyderabad has already solidified their 2nd place a long while back and will already have the playoffs in sight. The Nizams will look to make a host of changes like they did last time as well.
Kerala Blaster on the other hand has made it harder for themselves by losing their last two games against easier oppositions. The Blasters go into this game in shaky form and with them already qualifying for the playoffs they would want to win at home to build confidence. Kerala nonetheless has been dominant at home and will be the favourites to win. Expect this fixture to produce goals. Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou will be favourites to score for the Blasters and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be favourites to score for the Nizams
Final Predictions:Kerala Blasters to beat Hyderabad FC in a close game
Kerala Blasters Playing List
Goalkeepers:Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh
Defenders:Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Saurav, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Vibin Mohanan, Nihal Sudeesh, Givson Singh
Forwards:Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul K.P, Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan
Kerala Blasters Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
P.S Gill
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nishu Kumar
|
Defender
|
Hormipam Ruivah
|
Defender
|
Victor Mongil
|
Defender
|
Jessel Carneiro
|
Defender
|
Bryce Brian Miranda
|
Midfielder
|
Ivan Kaliuzhnyi
|
Midfielder
|
Jeakson Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Sahal Abdul Samad
|
Midfielder
|
Dimitrios Diamantakos
|
Striker
|
Apostolos Giannou
|
Striker
Kerala Blasters Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, L, W
Hyderabad FC Player List
Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Labiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar.
Defenders:Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Nim Dorjee, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Soyal Joshi, Abdul Anjukandam
Midfielders:Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Halicharan Nazary, Joel Chianese, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchungnunga Chhangte.
Forwards:Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Aaren D'Silva.
Hyderabad FC Predicted XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Gurmeet Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nikhil Poojary
|
Defender
|
Odei Onaindia
|
Defender
|
Nim Dorjee
|
Defender
|
Manoj Mohammad
|
Defender
|
Borja Herrera
|
Midfielder
|
Hitesh Sharma
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammad Yasir
|
Midfielder
|
Joel Chianese
|
Midfielder
|
Halicharan Nazary
|
Midfielder
|
Bartholomew Ogbeche
|
Striker
Hyderabad FC Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, L, D, W
Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-To-Head
Matches Played:8
Kerala Blasters won:4
Hyderabad FC won:4
Matches Drawn:0
Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Betting Odds
The odds of Hyderabad FC winning are 2.77, and the odds of Kerala Blasters winning is set at 2.49 which shows how evenly matched this game could be. The odds of the match ending in a draw is 3.56. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, players' records, and home and away records.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kerala Blasters FC
Hyderabad FC has lost the last two of their last three fixtures to the likes of Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC. The Nizams seemed to have taken their foot off the gas a little. Mumbai City FC has been run-away league leaders which put Hyderabad FC in a little league of its own. The Nizams easily qualified for the playoffs with not much push from the sides below. They made a raft of changes in their last defeat at home to Jamshedpur and may do the same this time against The Blasters. Though Kerala has qualified for the playoffs they have made things hard for themselves. The Blasters will want to go into the playoffs with a win as they have failed to win any of their last two. However, they have a good record at their home stadium and with Hyderabad possibly having their sights set on the playoffs, The Blasters have a slight edge.Bet Now!