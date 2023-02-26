The Kerala Blasters are set to end their season at home as they welcome 2nd-placed Hyderabad FC on Sunday. The Nizams qualified for the playoffs a long time back and have certainly taken their foot off the gas for some time now. The Nizams have lost 2 of their last 3 games before that their last loss came against Kerala way back in November. The Nizams have been experimenting with their squad with the playoffs to come. In their last game against Jamshedpur, FC Hyderabad made 7 changes to their starting XI. Ogbeche however kept his place in the XI and scored after just 12 minutes on the clock to give his side the lead. A quick-fire blitz from Jamshedpur FC saw them score 3 goals in 7 minutes as the Hyderabad defence crumbled. An early red card in the 2nd half for Eli Sabia made things difficult for Jamshedpur as the Nizams looked to get back into the game. It was game-on for the hosts as Ogbeche scored again in the 79th minute to make it 3-2. Jamshedpur FC however hung on to give Hyderabad FC their fourth defeat of the season.

The Kerala Blasters find themselves in 5th position after having played 19 games this season, The Blasters have recorded 10 wins, 1 draw and 8 defeats this season. They and Bengaluru FC have an identical record with only goal-difference giving Bengaluru the 4th spot. The Blasters will want to win this game against Hyderabad and hope for favourable results against the sides sitting on top of them. A win could take Kerala Blasters to third on the league table provided the two sides who sit above them in 3rd and 4th (Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan) both drop points. Finishing 3rd in the table would enable Kerala Blasters to get a home game against the side that finishes 6th in the league. The Blasters would want to do everything in their power to get the easiest tie possible and a win against Hyderabad could surely help in that. The problem however for Kerala Blasters is their form. The Blasters have lost 3 of their last 5 games with 2 back to back defeats in their last 2 games. Losses against the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Bengaluru in their last two games have made it difficult for the Blasters to finish in 3rd place. Kerala will now need to win their game and will have to hope that their competitors in ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Bengaluru drop points.