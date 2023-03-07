Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the first leg of qualifier 1 on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. Both teams have an equal chance to reach the finals. The first leg of the ISL qualifier 1 is going to be a cracker of a game. Bengaluru FC reached the qualifier 1 stage by defeating Kerala Blasters FC in eliminator 1.

Mumbai City FC finished the league stage as table toppers with 46 points. They had a good run in the regular season winning 14 matches, drawing four, and losing two. Mumbai City FC is the number one ranked offensive team with 54 goals. When it comes to defence they are ranked 3rd conceding 21 goals.

In their last league game, Mumbai City FC lost (0-1) against East Bengal FC. Mumbai City FC played with 45% possession, smashing five shots on target. Mumbai lost two of their last three games. They were on an 18-match undefeated streak before the last two league matches.

Mumbai City Fc will be hoping that their top scorer, Argentinian striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz will turn up in the final. Pereyra Diaz scored 11 goals and made 6 assists in the league. Lallianzuala Chhangte is another top performer that Mumbai City FC will be hoping to make an impact against the inform Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC after forcing their way into the Eliminator 1 by winning 8 matches in a row keep their winning streak by defeating Kerala Blasters FC in the eliminator 1 and qualifying for Qualifier 1.

In Eliminator 1 Bengaluru FC scored one goal and restricted Kerala Blasters FC to zero goals. Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the Indian Super League. They won it in the past and have playoff experience. In the Eliminator 1 against Kerala Blasters FC, they played with 41% possession, smashing three shots on target. The eliminator 1 was an instant classic match where neither scored goals and the game headed to overtime. Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri scored the goal in the 96th minute and won the game for Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC is likely to employ a 3-5-2 formation. This formation is quite different from the regular 4-3-3 formation. Bengaluru FC got skilled shooters in the midfield and attack on defensive lapses. Their defensive unit has been really good in their last five games.

For Bengaluru FC, Sunil Chhetri, and Fijian international Roy Krishna will be the key players to watch out for. Roy Krishna has been in excellent form helping Bengaluru FC reach the playoffs by scoring 5 goals and assisting five. Sivasakhti Narayanan and Javi Hernandez are other players who are crucial to Bengaluru FC’s chances.

In their two meetings this season, Bengaluru FC won their last outing (2-1) against Mumbai City FC. In their first clash this season Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru FC (4-0). Expect another high-scoring game with the stakes and the pressure of the qualifiers.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.