Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Qualifier 1 Match Prediction
MCFC
30%
Chance of Winning
BENFC
70%
India
Mumbai Football Arena
Mumbai City FC finished the league stage as table toppers with 46 points. They had a good run in the regular season winning 14 matches, drawing four, and losing two. Mumbai City FC is the number one ranked offensive team with 54 goals. When it comes to defence they are ranked 3rd conceding 21 goals.
In their last league game, Mumbai City FC lost (0-1) against East Bengal FC. Mumbai City FC played with 45% possession, smashing five shots on target. Mumbai lost two of their last three games. They were on an 18-match undefeated streak before the last two league matches.
Mumbai City Fc will be hoping that their top scorer, Argentinian striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz will turn up in the final. Pereyra Diaz scored 11 goals and made 6 assists in the league. Lallianzuala Chhangte is another top performer that Mumbai City FC will be hoping to make an impact against the inform Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC after forcing their way into the Eliminator 1 by winning 8 matches in a row keep their winning streak by defeating Kerala Blasters FC in the eliminator 1 and qualifying for Qualifier 1.
In Eliminator 1 Bengaluru FC scored one goal and restricted Kerala Blasters FC to zero goals. Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the Indian Super League. They won it in the past and have playoff experience. In the Eliminator 1 against Kerala Blasters FC, they played with 41% possession, smashing three shots on target. The eliminator 1 was an instant classic match where neither scored goals and the game headed to overtime. Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri scored the goal in the 96th minute and won the game for Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC is likely to employ a 3-5-2 formation. This formation is quite different from the regular 4-3-3 formation. Bengaluru FC got skilled shooters in the midfield and attack on defensive lapses. Their defensive unit has been really good in their last five games.
For Bengaluru FC, Sunil Chhetri, and Fijian international Roy Krishna will be the key players to watch out for. Roy Krishna has been in excellent form helping Bengaluru FC reach the playoffs by scoring 5 goals and assisting five. Sivasakhti Narayanan and Javi Hernandez are other players who are crucial to Bengaluru FC’s chances.
In their two meetings this season, Bengaluru FC won their last outing (2-1) against Mumbai City FC. In their first clash this season Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru FC (4-0). Expect another high-scoring game with the stakes and the pressure of the qualifiers.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- Mumbai City FC. According to the most recent results data, Mumbai City FC has won seven games, lost 2 games and tied one game. In their last 10 games, they won 70% of the games. In the 20 games played in the league, Mumbai City FC has scored 54 goals averaging 2.7 goals per game. They conceded 21 goals at an average of 1.05 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 20 games. Mumbai is one of the best offensive and defensive teams. Mumbai City FC on average makes 2.4 saves, 2.9 blocks and 8.9 interceptions per game.
- Bengaluru FC. According to the most recent results, Bengaluru FC has won 9 matches and lost one match in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 90% of the games. In the 21 games, Bengaluru FC has scored 28 goals at an average of 1.33 goals per game, while conceding 23 goals at an average of 1.095 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 3 goals at an average of 0.6 goals per match. Bengaluru FC has a goal difference of +5. Bengaluru FC on average makes 2.8 saves per game, 2.6 blocks,11.8 interceptions and 14 tackles per game.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Chance of Winning
Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the match against Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC is on a nine-match winning streak. They are undefeated in their last nine matches. Bengaluru FC’s strikers are in red-hot form. Mumbai City FC despite topping the table will be well aware of how big an opponent Bengaluru Fc is when it comes to the playoffs. Mumbai’s strikers will have to step up if they will have to conquer the storm of Bengaluru FC. According to our analysis, Bengaluru FC has a 55% chance of winning while Mumbai City FC has a winning chance of 45%.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the game against home team Mumbai City FC on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. Mumbai City FC is positioned at the top of the points table at the end of the regular season. They managed to win 14 games, lost 2 and four ties in 20 games. Mumbai City FC’s opponent Bengaluru FC is positioned 4th at the end of the regular season. They won 11 games, lost 8 games and one game ended in a draw. We back Bengaluru FC to dominate Mumbai City FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Bengaluru FC (2-1) Mumbai City FC.
Final Prediction:Bengaluru FC to win the fixture against Mumbai City FC.
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match Toss Prediction
We back Bengaluru FC to win the toss against Mumbai City FC.
Mumbai City FC Player List
Alan Prakash, Bhaskar Roy, Mohamad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa (Goalkeepers); Amey Ranawade, Gursimrat Gill, Halen Mongtdu, Hardik Bhatt, Mandar Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Beke, Rostyn Griffiths, Sanjeev Stalin, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy( Defenders); Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Asif khan, PC Rohlupuia, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai ( Mid Fielders); Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh, Gyamar Nikum, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Singh(Forwards).
Mumbai City FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Phurba Lachenpa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jorge Diaz
|
Forward
|
Lallianzuala Chhangte
|
Midfielder
|
Bipin Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Greg Stewart
|
Midfielder
|
Ahmed Jahouh
|
Midfielder
|
Lalengmawia Ralte
|
Midfielder
|
Mandar Rao Dessai
|
Defender
|
Mourtada Fall
|
Defender
|
Mehtab Singh
|
Defender
|
Rahul Beke
|
Defender
Mumbai City FC Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L, L, W, D, W
Bengaluru FC Player List
Amrit Gope, Gurpreet Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil (Goal Keepers); Alan Costa, Aleksander Jovanovic, Ashish Jha, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muirang (Defenders); Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Javier Hernandez, Thoi Singh, Jayesh Rane, Leon Augustine, Pablo Perez, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam(Midfielders); Harmanpreet Singh, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh(Forwards)
Bengaluru FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Gurpreet Sandhu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Sunil Chhetri
|
Forward
|
Roy Krishna
|
Forward
|
Siva Narayanan
|
Forward
|
Rohit Kumar
|
Midfielder
|
Suresh Wangjam
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Roshan Naorem
|
Defender
|
Prabir Das
|
Defender
|
Parah Shrivas
|
Defender
|
Aleksandar Jovanovic
|
Defender
Bengaluru FC Team Form (Last five games):W, W, W, W, W
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head
Matches Played:13
Mumbai City FC Won:6 Matches
Bengaluru FC Won:6 Matches
Draw:One Match
Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Bengaluru FC winning the match at 2.05 whereas in favour of Mumbai City FC are 3.00. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.30. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bengaluru FC
We predict that Bengaluru FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents of Mumbai City FC because they have a history of dominating Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Bengaluru FC to win the match are 2.05, while the odds favouring Mumbai City FC are 3.00.
Our Final Prediction: Bengaluru FC to win the fixture against Mumbai City FC.Bet Now!