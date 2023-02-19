Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Prediction for the match
MCFC
70%
Chance of Winning
EBFC
30%
India
Mumbai Football Arena
Mumbai City FC has 46 points after 19 games. Mumbai City FC won 14 matches and lost one match and four draws. They are positioned at
1st. In their last five games, they have lost one match, won three matches and tied one match. East Bengal FC has 16 points after 18 games. They won 5 matches, lost 12 and one draw. East Bengal FC is positioned 9th. In their last 5 games, they won one match, lost three matches and tied one match.
Mumbai City FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against away side East Bengal FC. Mumbai City FC lost only once in the tournament. Mumbai City FC tops the both offensive and defensive charts. Mumbai City FC scored 54 goals in the tournament and conceded 20 goals.
Mumbai City's striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallinanzula Chhangte combined scored 21 goals. They will once again be in action against a weak defensive unit of East Bengal FC.
East Bengal FC is in the relegation zone in the Indian Super League. They are the bottom half of the table. They are eliminated from the season. East Bengal FC will be aiming to be the second team to defeat Mumbai City FC in their backyard. East Bengal FC stands in 8th position on offence and 10th on defence. Their offensive and defensive rating summarises their season performance.
The head-to-head record between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC reveals that in their Five encounters, Mumbai City FC has won four matches, while East Bengal FC has won Zero matches and other Matches resulted in a draw.
Facts
- Mumbai City FC. According to the most recent results data, Mumbai City FC has won 8 games in their last 10 games and lost one game, one match resulting in a tie. In their last 10 games, they won 80% of the games.
- East Bengal FC. According to the most recent results data, East Bengal FC has won 2 games in the last 10 games, lost 7 games and one game resulting in a tie. In their last 10 games, they won 20% of their matches.
Statistics for Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC
Mumbai City FC
In the 19 games played in the league Mumbai City FC has scored 54 goals averaging 2.84 goals per game. They conceded 20 goals at an average of 1.05 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, Mumbai City FC averaged 2.6 goals per contest. In contrast, they gave up 7 goals at an average of 1.4 goals per game on average over their previous 5 games.
East Bengal FC
In the games, East Bengal FC has scored 21 goals while conceding 36 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, East Bengal FC averaged 1.20 goals per contest and conceded 10 goals at an average of 2 goals per game. East Bengal FC is one of the worst goal-scoring teams in the league. They rank 10th on defence and 8th on offence.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai City FC
We predict that Mumbai City FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents East Bengal FC because they have a history of dominating East Bengal FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.
The odds favouring Mumbai City FC to win the game are 1.08, while the odds favouring East Bengal FC to win the match are 6.60.Bet now!