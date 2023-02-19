Mumbai City FC lock horns against East Bengal FC on 19th February Sunday at 7:30 PM IST at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. Mumbai City FC is coming off a (1-2) loss against Bengaluru FC. East Bengal FC is coming off a (2-0) loss against Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC has 46 points after 19 games. Mumbai City FC won 14 matches and lost one match and four draws. They are positioned at

1st. In their last five games, they have lost one match, won three matches and tied one match. East Bengal FC has 16 points after 18 games. They won 5 matches, lost 12 and one draw. East Bengal FC is positioned 9th. In their last 5 games, they won one match, lost three matches and tied one match.

Mumbai City FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against away side East Bengal FC. Mumbai City FC lost only once in the tournament. Mumbai City FC tops the both offensive and defensive charts. Mumbai City FC scored 54 goals in the tournament and conceded 20 goals.

Mumbai City's striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallinanzula Chhangte combined scored 21 goals. They will once again be in action against a weak defensive unit of East Bengal FC.

East Bengal FC is in the relegation zone in the Indian Super League. They are the bottom half of the table. They are eliminated from the season. East Bengal FC will be aiming to be the second team to defeat Mumbai City FC in their backyard. East Bengal FC stands in 8th position on offence and 10th on defence. Their offensive and defensive rating summarises their season performance.

The head-to-head record between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC reveals that in their Five encounters, Mumbai City FC has won four matches, while East Bengal FC has won Zero matches and other Matches resulted in a draw.