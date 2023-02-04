The two best teams of the Indian Super League are set to go head-to-head with Mumbai City FC taking on FC Hyderabad at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. There is a lot on the line for both teams especially for Mumbai City FC as they look to keep their undefeated streak intact. The Islanders have not suffered a single defeat in this ISL campaign. FC Hyderabad on the other hand would have to get a result to have any hopes of winning the shield. The defending champions sit 7 points behind Mumbai with a game in hand. A victory over the table toppers would give the Yellow Brigade some hope in their title quest.

Mumbai City FC has been banging in the goals left right and centre this campaign. The Islanders not only boast the highest goal difference this season but are on course to have the highest goal difference in the history of the ISL if they continue in the manner they are. Mumbai City has scored 47 goals in their 16 games in the ISL this season. Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte are having a stellar season for the table toppers both scoring 9 goals each. Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart have also chipped in with 6 goals and 5 goals respectively. They last beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 after trailing by a goal.

FC Hyderabad saw their hopes for the title take a setback after their 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions however came good after they beat East Bengal 2-0 in their last encounter. Though they are unbeaten in their last seven games, FC Hyderabad has found it difficult to keep pace with the league leaders. The team from South India will once again look to their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche to test the resolve of the Mumbai defence. Hyderabad’s defence overall has been the best in the league and has kept the cleanest sheets(8).

Mumbai and Hyderabad produced a scintillating 3-3 draw the last time they faced off at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Joao Vitor and Halicharan Narzary were on the scoresheet for the defending champions. Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera came back to equalize for the Islanders after Chinglensana Singh’s own goal in the first half.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the match between Mumbai City FC and FC Hyderabad.