Mumbai City FC vs FC Hyderabad Match Prediction
MCFC
70%
Chance of Winning
HYDFC
30%
India
Andheri Sports Complex
Mumbai City FC has been banging in the goals left right and centre this campaign. The Islanders not only boast the highest goal difference this season but are on course to have the highest goal difference in the history of the ISL if they continue in the manner they are. Mumbai City has scored 47 goals in their 16 games in the ISL this season. Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte are having a stellar season for the table toppers both scoring 9 goals each. Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart have also chipped in with 6 goals and 5 goals respectively. They last beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 after trailing by a goal.
FC Hyderabad saw their hopes for the title take a setback after their 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions however came good after they beat East Bengal 2-0 in their last encounter. Though they are unbeaten in their last seven games, FC Hyderabad has found it difficult to keep pace with the league leaders. The team from South India will once again look to their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche to test the resolve of the Mumbai defence. Hyderabad’s defence overall has been the best in the league and has kept the cleanest sheets(8).
Mumbai and Hyderabad produced a scintillating 3-3 draw the last time they faced off at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Joao Vitor and Halicharan Narzary were on the scoresheet for the defending champions. Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera came back to equalize for the Islanders after Chinglensana Singh’s own goal in the first half.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the match between Mumbai City FC and FC Hyderabad.
Facts
- Jorge Diaz is the leading scorer for Mumbai with 9 goals.
- Greg Stewart taking a shot on goal having the most shots on target in the ISL with 29.
- Mumbai are leading the team goal charts having scored 47 goals with FC Hyderabad behind them scoring 30 goals.
- Mumbai is the best in the league when it comes to keeping play ticking having completed a whopping 6634 passes in the league this season.
- Hyderabad boasts the best defence in the league having kept 8 clean sheets.
- Mumbai City is averaging 2.27 goals a match this season in the ISL with Hyderabad not very far behind averaging 2 goals a game.
- Hyderabad has conceded only 9 goals in this whole ISL campaign till now.
- Mumbai has a slight disciplinary issue having collected 45 yellow cards this season compared to Hyderabad’s 21.
Mumbai City FC vs FC Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Mumbai City FC is on a roll and goes in as favourites for this match. The Islanders comfortably sit at the top of the ISL has been undefeated this season. Mumbai have been relatively comfortable at their home stadium scoring a ton of goals in front of their fans. Mumbai’s foreign talent in Pereyra and Stewart have been in excellent form but their standout players have been the homegrown talent of Chhangte and Bipin Singh who have terrorized opposition defences with their wing play. Ahmed Jahouh has been a stalwart in midfield for the Blues dictating play and will be one of the players to watch out for.
The visitors on the other hand need to be at their best to keep their hopes of securing the shield. FC Hyderabad though will go in with some hope of having the best defence in the league, they will have to rely on their backline to keep the Mumbai brigade off their attacking game. Mumbai’s 2 draws out of their 3 have come at home which will provide some hope to the Yellows. Hyderabad is also one of the only three teams to get points out of Mumbai. The Nizams will have to power the Islanders back in the early stages of the game and gain control. Mumbai City FC likes to start games with all-out high intensity. Allowing the hosts to take an early lead could prove costly for Hyderabad. The game is bound to be a tactical battle between two of ISL’s best sides.
Mumbai City FC vs FC Hyderabad Betting Tips
- Mumbai City to get more than 2 yellow cards
- Greg Stewart to have over 2 shots in the whole game
- Mumbai Player Ahmed Jahouh is to be booked
- Jorge Diaz to open the scoring for Mumbai
- Mumbai City FC to score 2 or more goals
- Mumbai City to have over 2 offsides in the game
- Hyderabad to have 2 or more corners in the game
Mumbai City FC Predicted Playing XI
Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke (C), Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Thounaojam, Jorge Diaz.
Mumbai City FC Team Form
Mumbai City FC come into this game with a perfect record, they have won all of their last 5 games.
FC Hyderabad Playing XI
Gurmeet Singh Chahal (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera; Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary; Bartholomew Ogbeche
FC Hyderabad Team Form
FC Hyderabad also comes into this game on the back of some decent form. The Nizams have drawn just once in their last 5 games having won the other 4.
Mumbai City FC vs FC Hyderabad Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 7
Mumbai City FC win: 2
FC Hyderabad win: 2
Draws: 3
Mumbai City FC vs FC Hyderabad Betting Odds
The odds for Mumbai City FC winning the game are 1.67, the odds for the game ending in a draw are 4.00 and the odds for Hyderabad FC winning the game are 4.00. The implied probabilities for Mumbai City FC to win are 60.0%, the probability for the match ending in a Draw is 25.0% while Hyderabad FC has a 25.0% chance to win
These betting odds have been calculated based on the team’s performance in their previous respective matches. Previous player records and statistics have also been taken under consideration.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai City FC
We predict a tight encounter between these two ISL giants with Mumbai City FC edging FC Hyderabad 2-1. Mumbai City FC has comfortably been the best team in the ISL by a mile and will be extra motivated to put on hand on the shield in front of their home fans and secure AFC Champions League Football for the next season. Mumbai’s strike force looks unstoppable and even though FC Hyderabad boasts a strong defence. The Islanders with their fans behind them look to be certain favourites.Bet Now!