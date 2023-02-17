North East United vs Odisha FC- ISL Prediction for the match
NEUFC
30%
Chance of Winning
OFC
70%
India
Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Both the teams are not having the best season of their life. North East United is at the 11th and the last spot with just 1 win in 18 games rest 15 was lost and 2 were drawn. In their last five matchdays, they have lost 3 and drew 2 times. Whereas Odisha FC is at the 7th spot in the league with 8 games won in 18 and 7 losses along with 3 draws. In their last five matchdays, Odisha FC has 1 win, 2 losses and 2 draws. Comparing based on Goal difference Odisha FC has a GD of -2 while North East United has an upsetting GD of -32.
North East United has been seen struggling for consecutive seasons now, last year as well the club finished the season in the 10th spot. The reason may be that other fellow clubs are owned and backed by corporate houses which help them evolve while North East United is still a one-owner club owned by actor John Abraham which has eventually resulted in failing to attract investors. The club follows a short-term plan which is backed by the evidence of 12 coach changes in 8 seasons. In addition to that, they never retain their key players and staff for the long term. The club has been lacking in clear plans related to the transfer market, last minute signings and random coaches are what they go for. The financial status of the club is also not good because of which they had to let go of their fan favourite players like Federico Gallego and Luis Machado and Dashan Brown for free. This is normal in football culture but North East United never found a replacement for the key players,
Talking about Odisha FC, the club finished at the 7th spot last season as well, but they had achieved some major feats like defeating the ISL winners by a one-goal margin. In the current campaign, Odisha Fc has some of the top players to play in ISL like Narendra Gehlot and Carlos Delgado. In the transfer market, Odisha FC did some wonders by signing six foreign players with top quality. Carlos Delgado got a welcome back, the player played for Odisha Fc in the year 2019-20. The same year he had shown a remarkable performance by averaging 7 clearances and 2 tackles per game. Despite the losses and points dropped Josep Gombau’s men have shown quality and class on the field which is beneficial and important to play in the top tier.
Facts
- North East United- As per the recent results the club has not shown its remarkable performance which led to three losses and two draws in the last five games. Their win percentage in this entire competition upto now is only 6%.
- Odisha FC- According to the recent results, the club has won only one out of their last five games in addition to two draws and two losses. However, their winning percentage is 45% in this campaign until now.
North East United vs Odisha Statistics
North East United-
In 18 matches until now in Indian Super League, they have scored 16 goals and conceded 48 goals with a goal difference of -32 with Wilmar Jordan Gil being the highest scorer with 5 goals in 9 games. They are currently at the last and 11th spots in the table. At this rate, the club is going to depletion and they need to come up with strategies to solve both on-the-field and off-the-field issues to get to a respectable position.
Odisha FC-
In 18 matches until now in the Indian Super League, they have scored 27 goals and conceded 29 with a Goal difference of -2. As of now, they are in the a7th spot on the table. Diego Mauricio is their top scorer with 11 goals in 18 matchdays. The club’s authority and manager need to pull their socks to reach high up on the table.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Odisha FC
We would like to opt for Odisha FC to win this match between NorthEast United and Odisha Fc. As they are pumped up after defeating Hyderabad FC by a two-goal margin, In addition to that Diego Mauricio is in the form of his life and on a scoring spree scoring 11 goals in 18 appearances. Josep Gambau’s men will dominate the midfield as well the defensive positions. The odds in favour of North East United winning are 5.2 whereas the odds in favour of Odisha F.C. winning are 1.58.Bet Now!