Odisha FC vs FC Goa Match Prediction
OFC
30%
Chance of Winning
GFC
70%
India
Kalinga Stadium
Coming back to football, In the Indian Super League, the two mid-table teams are competing to play in the playoff picture. The two teams' performances are in stark contrast, with FC Goa having won two out of two while Odisha FC has won just one 1 out of the last 5 games. It's no surprise that coach Carlos Pena had declared a three-day holiday for the FC Goa team before they returned to practice on Monday. There is a lot at stake because both teams want to secure their place in the Indian Super League's new playoff format for this season.
Iker Guarrotxena of FC Goa has been on fire, scoring a hat-trick in just 12 minutes against EBFC. Guarrotxena is a significant threat to Odisha FC. Guarrotxena is not your typical attacking midfielder who will cut through defences, make crucial passes, and end up making opponents tremble when he dribbles through. Except for his time in Australia and last season at UD Logrones, where he was used as a floating number 10 or second striker, he has spent the majority of his career as a winger.
Goa was drawn to his 14 goals for UD Logrones last season in Spain.
He finished ahead of his team's first-choice striker, which is an incredible statistic for a number 10 or second striker. With four tricky games remaining, including a trip to undefeated and prolific Mumbai City FC, the Gaurs have found their form just in time. Sanson Pereira was among the best players for FC Goa in their match against East Bengal.
During the game, the defender provided an assist, Additionally, he completed three clearances, finishing the game with an 82% pass completion rate. Another FC Goa player who stood out during the previous week was Noah Sadaoui. The attacker's movement and dribbling created a plethora of problems. Sadaoui piled on two more assists to his overall tally
Odisha has won just three of its last 10 games after winning four of its first six games. Josep Gombau's team has the arguably easier stretch of games out of the seven teams still in the running for the playoffs. Odisha will wrap up their league season with a trip to the North East before hosting Jamshedpur at home after hosting Goa and Hyderabad. Six points from their previous two games ought to be sufficient to keep them in sixth place. Diego Mauricio had the fewest touches (23) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes in their last game and still scored a goal, demonstrating the threat he poses.
He is also Odisha FC's top scorer with 9 goals. Saul Crespo has been a key player in Odisha FC's midfield, perfectly balancing the role of a central midfielder with dominating performance in both attack and defence. He had the most tackles in the last game (12) against Chennaiyan FC.
With their matchup on Monday, Goa and Odisha are vying for a playoff spot. Goa defeated Odisha 3-0 in the first leg at Fatorda, At first, the visitors were the more dominant team but the hosts took control after Nandhakumar Sekar was sent off in the first half.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the match between Odisha FC vs FC Goa.
Facts
- Iker Guarrotxena is the leading scorer in the league with 10 goals.
- FC Goa have the 3rd number of Goals scored in the league with 30 goals scored.
- FC Goa have the second-highest number of chances created in the league - 165 chances.
- Odisha FC has won just 3 out of the last 10 games.
- FC Goa have the least number of yellow cards in the league - 18.
- FC Goa lead the most successful tackles metric with 198 successful tackles and Redeem Tlang leads with 22 successful tackles .
- Odisha FC haven't kept a clean sheet in the last 6 matches.
- FC Goa have conceded the most penalties this season - 5.
Odisha FC vs FC Goa Chance of Winning
The game is sure to be a tight one, with both teams expected to score a lot of goals. Odisha has lost four of its last five matches. They were defeated 2-0 on the road by ATK Mohun Bagan in their most recent match. Goa has not lost in their last three matches. They defeated East Bengal 4-2 at home in their most recent match. FC Goa is the team to watch in terms of performance and belief. That being said, Odisha FC has scored in 86% of their home matches this season, with the team only losing one of the seven games they have played at home ( 5 Wins, 1 Draw, 1 Loss). While Goa has only won two of their eight away games, their record is the eighth-best in the league. Both teams have allowed more than 20 goals this season, indicating that their defensive records aren't particularly strong.
Odisha FC vs FC Goa Betting Tips
- FC Goa to concede less than 2 yellow cards
- Iker Guarrotxena to start the scoring
- Noah Wali Sadaoui from FCG to create 2 or more chances
- Saul Crespo to have 2 or more successful tackles
- Both teams to score at least one goal
- FC Goa to concede a penalty
- FC Goa to have possession of more than 50%
Odisha FC Predicted Playing XI
Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Moirangthem, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nandhakumar Sekar
Odisha FC Team Form
Only three of Odisha FC's last 10 games have ended in victories, with their most recent game ending in a draw with Chennaiyin FC. They are having a bad run of games.
DLLWL
FC Goa Playing XI
Dheeraj Singh(GK), Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Devendra Murgaokar
Team Form
FC Goa has picked up steam with back-to-back wins over East Bengal and the Blasters. At the desirable moment, they have discovered form.
WWDLL
Odisha FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 19
Odisha FC win: 3
FC Goa win: 12
Draws: 4
Odisha FC vs FC Goa Betting Odds
The odds for Odisha FC winning the game are 3.18, the odds for the game ending in a draw are 3.60 and the odds for FC Goa winning the game are 2.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team’s performance in their previous respective matches. Previous player records and statistics have also been taken under consideration.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: FC Goa
According to our predictions, FC Goa will triumph 3-2. The last six games for Odisha FC have seen them fail to keep a clean sheet, which was followed by a run of below-par performances. We anticipate FC Goa to dominate in terms of chances produced. But Odisha FC will have their moments in the game as well.Bet now!