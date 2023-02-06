People have flocked to the nation's "Hockey Capital'' and "Party Capital" for very different reasons, with many flocking to Bhubhaneshwar to watch the recently concluded Hockey World Cup and Goa because it's the best time of year to visit the State with nice weather to enjoy the stunning beaches and relax. Bhubhaneshwar, Orissa's capital, was gripped by hockey fever just a few days ago, but the city will now be rooting for its home football team once again.

Coming back to football, In the Indian Super League, the two mid-table teams are competing to play in the playoff picture. The two teams' performances are in stark contrast, with FC Goa having won two out of two while Odisha FC has won just one 1 out of the last 5 games. It's no surprise that coach Carlos Pena had declared a three-day holiday for the FC Goa team before they returned to practice on Monday. There is a lot at stake because both teams want to secure their place in the Indian Super League's new playoff format for this season.

Iker Guarrotxena of FC Goa has been on fire, scoring a hat-trick in just 12 minutes against EBFC. Guarrotxena is a significant threat to Odisha FC. Guarrotxena is not your typical attacking midfielder who will cut through defences, make crucial passes, and end up making opponents tremble when he dribbles through. Except for his time in Australia and last season at UD Logrones, where he was used as a floating number 10 or second striker, he has spent the majority of his career as a winger.

Goa was drawn to his 14 goals for UD Logrones last season in Spain.

He finished ahead of his team's first-choice striker, which is an incredible statistic for a number 10 or second striker. With four tricky games remaining, including a trip to undefeated and prolific Mumbai City FC, the Gaurs have found their form just in time. Sanson Pereira was among the best players for FC Goa in their match against East Bengal.

During the game, the defender provided an assist, Additionally, he completed three clearances, finishing the game with an 82% pass completion rate. Another FC Goa player who stood out during the previous week was Noah Sadaoui. The attacker's movement and dribbling created a plethora of problems. Sadaoui piled on two more assists to his overall tally

Odisha has won just three of its last 10 games after winning four of its first six games. Josep Gombau's team has the arguably easier stretch of games out of the seven teams still in the running for the playoffs. Odisha will wrap up their league season with a trip to the North East before hosting Jamshedpur at home after hosting Goa and Hyderabad. Six points from their previous two games ought to be sufficient to keep them in sixth place. Diego Mauricio had the fewest touches (23) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes in their last game and still scored a goal, demonstrating the threat he poses.

He is also Odisha FC's top scorer with 9 goals. Saul Crespo has been a key player in Odisha FC's midfield, perfectly balancing the role of a central midfielder with dominating performance in both attack and defence. He had the most tackles in the last game (12) against Chennaiyan FC.

With their matchup on Monday, Goa and Odisha are vying for a playoff spot. Goa defeated Odisha 3-0 in the first leg at Fatorda, At first, the visitors were the more dominant team but the hosts took control after Nandhakumar Sekar was sent off in the first half.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the match between Odisha FC vs FC Goa.