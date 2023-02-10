Odisha FC locks horns against Hyderabad FC on 10th February Friday at 7:30 PM IST at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Odisha FC is coming off a (1-1) draw against Goa FC. Hyderabad FC is coming off a (1-1) draw against Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC has 24 points after 17 games. Odisha FC won 7 matches, lost 7 matches and 3 draws. They are positioned at 7th. In their last five games, they have lost two matches, won one match and two draws. Hyderabad FC has 36 points after 16 games. They won 11 matches, lost 2 and 3 draws. Hyderabad FC is positioned 2nd. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and 2 draws.

Hyderabad FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Odisha FC. Odisha FC's recent form is a worry as they lost two of their last five games. They had two back-to-back draws in their last four games. They will be up against an informed Hyderabad FC team on their home turf at the Kalinga Stadium. Nottingham Forest on Friday in Bhubaneswar.

Hyderabad FC in their last five games defeated East Bengal FC (2-0), Goa FC (3-1) and NorthEast United (6-1). They tied two games against Chennaiyin FC (1-1) and Mumbai City FC (1-1). Hyderabad FC dominated the Indian Super League in January ending undefeated. Hyderabad FC is one of the most aggressive and stronger teams in both offence and defence. They are a tough side to beat in this year's ISL.

The head-to-head record between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC reveals that in their 7 encounters in Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad FC won 4 games while Odisha FC won 2 games and one game ended in a draw.