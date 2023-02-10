Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League Prediction for the match
OFC
30%
Chance of Winning
HYDFC
70%
India
Kalinga Stadium
Hyderabad FC enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Odisha FC. Odisha FC's recent form is a worry as they lost two of their last five games. They had two back-to-back draws in their last four games. They will be up against an informed Hyderabad FC team on their home turf at the Kalinga Stadium. Nottingham Forest on Friday in Bhubaneswar.
Hyderabad FC in their last five games defeated East Bengal FC (2-0), Goa FC (3-1) and NorthEast United (6-1). They tied two games against Chennaiyin FC (1-1) and Mumbai City FC (1-1). Hyderabad FC dominated the Indian Super League in January ending undefeated. Hyderabad FC is one of the most aggressive and stronger teams in both offence and defence. They are a tough side to beat in this year's ISL.
The head-to-head record between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC reveals that in their 7 encounters in Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad FC won 4 games while Odisha FC won 2 games and one game ended in a draw.
Facts
- Odisha FC. According to the most recent results data, Odisha FC has won 2 games in their last 10 games, lost 5 games and drawn 3 games. In their last 10 games, they won 20% of the games.
- Hyderabad FC. According to the most recent results data, Hyderabad FC has won 6 games in the last 10 games, lost 2 games and drew 2 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
Statistics for Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC
Odisha FC
In the 17 games played in the league, Odisha FC has scored 24 goals averaging 1.41 goals per game. They conceded 28 goals at an average of 1.65 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. They saved 42 goals. The goal difference between Odisha FC is -4 since they conceded 4 goals more than the number of goals they scored. On the defensive end, they made 27 blocks and 172 interceptions.
Hyderabad FC
In the 16 games, Hyderabad FC has scored 31 goals while conceding 10 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 16 games, Hyderabad FC averaged 1.94 goals per contest, Hyderabad FC is one of the best offensive teams in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. In their last 16 games, they conceded goals at an average of 0.63 goals per game. Their goal difference is +21 since they scored 21 goals more than the goals conceded. Hyderbad FC saved 39 goals. On the defensive end, they made 43 blocks and 143 interceptions.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hyderabad FC
We predict that Hyderabad FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Odisha FC because they have a history of dominating Odisha FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.Bet Now!