Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction for the match
OFC
50%
Chance of Winning
JFC
50%
India
Kalinga Stadium
Odisha FC has increased their season point total to 30, and all they need to do now is avoid defeat in their final game to qualify for the playoffs. For the first time in their history, the Juggernauts would like to qualify for the ISL playoffs. Gombau's men have won two games in a row, moving them up to fifth place from seventh place. The team, which finished 11th in the 2020–21 season and 7th in the previous season (2021–2022), has made significant progress and would be delighted to compete in the qualifiers. There will be added pressure in the final league game of the season against Jamshedpur FC to avoid making even the smallest of mistakes that could jeopardize their playoff chances.
Jamshedpur FC won 3-2 at home against Hyderabad FC in a thrilling game. The Red Miners scored three goals in eight minutes to stun the HFC faithful at GM Balayogi Stadium. JFC tore apart Hyderabad's stout defence, which had only conceded three goals previously against Mumbai, the ISL shield winners, back in October. All has not gone well for Jamshedpur this season, who were the shield winners last season and are struggling in the bottom half of the league this season. They lost key players like Greg Stewart, Alex Lima, and Jordan Murray, and also saw former head coach Owen Coyle part ways during the summer. The new manager's side, Aidy Boothroyd's side, would like to end the season on a high note and spoil Odisha FC's play-off party.
The head-to-head record between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC reveals that in their 11 encounters, Odisha FC has won twice while Jamshedpur FC has won seven times. Two matches between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have ended in draws.
Facts
- Odisha FC. Odisha FC is ranked fifth in the table, according to the most recent results data. In terms of total clean sheets, they rank ninth in the table (2). Odisha has only 10 points from their ten away games, while they have 20 points from their nine home games. Saul Crespo has the most touches(1078) for the team and controls the game through the midfield.
- Jamshedpur FC. According to the most recent results, Jamshedpur FC is ninth in the table after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over second-place Hyderabad FC. Jamshedpur has scored 6 goals in their last 5 matches, whereas the overall season average goals scored per match is only 1.0.
Statistics for Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC
Odisha FC
Odisha FC has scored 30 goals and conceded 30 in the season's first 19 games. In terms of goals scored per match, Odisha is ranked fifth in the league (1.6) Odisha striker Diego Mauricio is the league's leader in goals with 12. Odisha has scored at least one goal in each of their last four games and is undefeated in that time frame. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine games, but this can be brushed aside because their scoring rate outweighs their clean sheet record. The Juggernauts have only failed to score once in 2023, against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.
Jamshedpur FC
In the 19 games this season, Jamshedpur FC has scored 19 goals while conceding 32. Jamshedpur is ninth in the table, just ahead of East Bengal FC on goal difference and one game extra played. The Red Miners' form has improved recently, with two victories in the last three games. For context, they only have four victories throughout the 19 games. The Red Miners, who won the ISL last year, have had a difficult season but would like to finish on a strong note.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
The head-to-head record in this fixture tells a different story, but the current form suggests anything other than that. Odisha is ranked fifth in the table with nine wins and thirty points, while Jamshedpur is languishing in the bottom-ranked ninth, with just four wins and sixteen points. Odisha FC will only need to draw or win their match against Jamshedpur to secure their first-ever ISL playoff qualification. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, has won two of their last three games after winning just two of their first sixteen. They have nothing to lose and will want to finish the season strong. Both teams have conceded more than 30 goals this season (Odisha FC 30; Jamshedpur - 32), highlighting their defensive shortcomings. We expect Odisha to be more cautious and strong in defence, as they only need a draw to qualify. We expect Odisha to dominate the game, but Jamshedpur will have its share of opportunities. We predict the game to end in a 1-1 draw.Bet now!