Odisha FC is set to take on Jamshedpur FC this Wednesday (22nd February) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, which is the home of Odisha FC.

Odisha FC has increased their season point total to 30, and all they need to do now is avoid defeat in their final game to qualify for the playoffs. For the first time in their history, the Juggernauts would like to qualify for the ISL playoffs. Gombau's men have won two games in a row, moving them up to fifth place from seventh place. The team, which finished 11th in the 2020–21 season and 7th in the previous season (2021–2022), has made significant progress and would be delighted to compete in the qualifiers. There will be added pressure in the final league game of the season against Jamshedpur FC to avoid making even the smallest of mistakes that could jeopardize their playoff chances.

Jamshedpur FC won 3-2 at home against Hyderabad FC in a thrilling game. The Red Miners scored three goals in eight minutes to stun the HFC faithful at GM Balayogi Stadium. JFC tore apart Hyderabad's stout defence, which had only conceded three goals previously against Mumbai, the ISL shield winners, back in October. All has not gone well for Jamshedpur this season, who were the shield winners last season and are struggling in the bottom half of the league this season. They lost key players like Greg Stewart, Alex Lima, and Jordan Murray, and also saw former head coach Owen Coyle part ways during the summer. The new manager's side, Aidy Boothroyd's side, would like to end the season on a high note and spoil Odisha FC's play-off party.

The head-to-head record between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC reveals that in their 11 encounters, Odisha FC has won twice while Jamshedpur FC has won seven times. Two matches between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have ended in draws.