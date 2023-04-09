Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Prediction
LIV
55%
Chance of Winning
ARS
45%
England
Anfield
Arsenal this season is hands-down the best team on paper and form. The Gunners have been on top of the table for most of the season. Arsenal under Mikel Arteta this season has not only been the best team in England in terms of points collected at this stage but they have been the best in Europe. Arsenal’s points tally of 72 is the most points of all the leaders in Europe's top leagues. Arsenal has also been on their longest winning streak under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have won 7 consecutive games in a row having kept three clean sheets in the process. Arsenal’s last victory came against Leeds United at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus’ brace and goals from Ben White and Granit Xhaka handed Leeds a 4-1 drubbing. Arsenal solidified their lead on the top of the Premier League to 8 points having played a game more than Manchester City who sits in the 2nd spot.
Liverpool on the other hand is having one of their worst seasons under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager is also being called by many to get the axe. Klopp has been under fire this season as Liverpool has failed to hit the heights of last season even after spending 150m pounds on new signings in the summer. Liverpool is out of all the cup competitions and has only won 48% of their games this season. Liverpool was last held to a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after Klopp made 6 changes to his starting XI. Liverpool was fortunate enough to get a point as Chelsea failed to capitalise on any of their 12 shots on Allisson Becker’s goal. The Reds are winless in their last three games after suffering two back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City.
Facts
- In their last 70 match-ups, Liverpool has been victorious on 26 occasions, there have been 24 draws and Arsenal has won 20 times.
- Arsenal last won away at Anfield in 2012 with goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.
- Last season Liverpool did the double over Arsenal by winning 4-0 at home and 2-0 away.
- Liverpool is on a home-winning streak of three games.
- Arsenal is on a 7 match-winning run in the Premier League.
- Arsenal has not been defeated in any of their last 4 away matches.
- Liverpool loves scoring at home. The Reds haven't scored in just 1 of their 13 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Arsenal also loves scoring goals on the road. They have scored in 13 of their 14 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Liverpool's home record this season: 9 wins-3 draws-1 loss.
- Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s leading goal-scorer with 12 goals.
- Gabriel Martinelli tops the goal-scoring charts for Arsenal with 13 goals.
- Mohamed Salah has assisted the most goals for Liverpool with 8.
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal FC's biggest goal-contributor with 10 assists.
- Arsenal FC has scored at least one goal for 11 consecutive matches.
- Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in October.
- Liverpool’s loss at the Emirates last October was their only loss in their last five games against Arsenal.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Chance of Winning
Since Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City in which they surrendered the top spot, Arteta’s men have not looked back. The Gunners have won their last seven league games in a row in which they have scored at least three goals in 6 of those games. Arsenal however do not have a good record when they visit Anfield. The Gunners last won away to Liverpool way back in 2012 when Arsene Wenger was their manager. Arsenal currently however look like a different unit since those times.
Liverpool’s record against Anfield at home has been nothing short of outstanding. Jurgen Klopp has beaten Arsenal at Anfield in his last six consecutive games as Liverpool's manager. Liverpool has also scored at least three goals in each of their last six wins against Arsenal at Anfield. They scored a total of 22 goals against Arsenal in those six games. However, this season has been a different story for Liverpool. The Kop are dealing with issues in midfield and injuries. Liverpool looks like a side who have lost its aura. Liverpool this season have already lost five of their 11 Premier League matches in 2023 which already surpasses the defeats (4) they had in the entirety of last season. Liverpool looks vulnerable and so do their chances of picking up anything against Arsenal.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as a slight favourite to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has only conceded 0.64 goals away this season with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale being the key. The English shot-stopper has kept nine clean sheets away from home this season. He has also saved 69 of 96 shots he has faced with a save percentage of 71.88%. Liverpool’s strikers have not been in the best of strides of late and backing Ramsdale to gain a clean sheet can get high odd returns however backing Ramsdale to make over 2 saves in the game can assure returns.
Mo Salah has been Liverpool’s shining light in terms of their attack this season. The Egyptian winger has 41 goal/assist contributions making him Liverpool’s biggest threat in front of goal. Salah also has a stunning record against the big six teams registering 48 goals and 16 assists. At Anfield, Salah has four goals and two assists in his last three games. Salah has also scored 8 goals in 12 Premier League games against Arsenal. This makes Mo Salah odds on favourite to score for Liverpool against Arsenal.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Liverpool
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Virjil Van Djik
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Harvey Elliot
|
Midfielder
|
Fabinho
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Henderson
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
Rob Holding
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas Partey
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, W
Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:238
Liverpool wins:94
Arsenal wins:82
Matches are drawn:62
Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Odds
The odds of Liverpool winning are set at 2.95. Arsenal is marginal favourite to win with their odds being set at 2.54. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.88. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We predict that Arsenal will be slight favourites to beat Liverpool at Anfield. Liverpool’s only saving grace this season has been their record at home. The Merseyside Reds have a 69%-win ratio when they play at Anfield. They score 2.62 goals on average and concede 0.69 goals. Liverpool is undefeated at home in their last five games in which they have won 4 and drawn 1. Liverpool was under the cloche in terms of form before and then went on to destroy Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield. There is just something about Liverpool playing at Anfield. It will be tough against Arsenal but you cannot rule them out.
Arsenal comes into this tie on the back of some fantastic away form. The Gunners under Mikel Arteta have lost just once and won four of their last five games on the road. Arsenal’s points per game tally of 2.43 away is better than Liverpool’s at home which is 2.31. Anfield has always been a bogey ground for Arsenal in recent times but the form they are in currently makes this the best shot for Mikel Arteta and his team to get their first victory at Liverpool since 2012.Bet Now!