Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Prediction LIV 55 % Chance of Winning ARS 45 % Bet Now! Table toppers Arsenal is set to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday in a bid to strengthen their chances of winning the title. Arsenal currently sits in 1st position in the Premier League table with 72 points having played 29 games. Liverpool sits in the 8th spot with 43 points with the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton ahead of them in the Premier League table. Arsenal this season is hands-down the best team on paper and form. The Gunners have been on top of the table for most of the season. Arsenal under Mikel Arteta this season has not only been the best team in England in terms of points collected at this stage but they have been the best in Europe. Arsenal’s points tally of 72 is the most points of all the leaders in Europe's top leagues. Arsenal has also been on their longest winning streak under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have won 7 consecutive games in a row having kept three clean sheets in the process. Arsenal’s last victory came against Leeds United at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus’ brace and goals from Ben White and Granit Xhaka handed Leeds a 4-1 drubbing. Arsenal solidified their lead on the top of the Premier League to 8 points having played a game more than Manchester City who sits in the 2nd spot. Liverpool on the other hand is having one of their worst seasons under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager is also being called by many to get the axe. Klopp has been under fire this season as Liverpool has failed to hit the heights of last season even after spending 150m pounds on new signings in the summer. Liverpool is out of all the cup competitions and has only won 48% of their games this season. Liverpool was last held to a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after Klopp made 6 changes to his starting XI. Liverpool was fortunate enough to get a point as Chelsea failed to capitalise on any of their 12 shots on Allisson Becker’s goal. The Reds are winless in their last three games after suffering two back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City.

On this page Facts

Liverpool vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool Player List

Arsenal Player List

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts In their last 70 match-ups, Liverpool has been victorious on 26 occasions, there have been 24 draws and Arsenal has won 20 times.

Arsenal last won away at Anfield in 2012 with goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

Last season Liverpool did the double over Arsenal by winning 4-0 at home and 2-0 away.

Liverpool is on a home-winning streak of three games.

Arsenal is on a 7 match-winning run in the Premier League.

Arsenal has not been defeated in any of their last 4 away matches.

Liverpool loves scoring at home. The Reds haven't scored in just 1 of their 13 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal also loves scoring goals on the road. They have scored in 13 of their 14 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool's home record this season: 9 wins-3 draws-1 loss.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s leading goal-scorer with 12 goals.

Gabriel Martinelli tops the goal-scoring charts for Arsenal with 13 goals.

Mohamed Salah has assisted the most goals for Liverpool with 8.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal FC's biggest goal-contributor with 10 assists.

Arsenal FC has scored at least one goal for 11 consecutive matches.

Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in October.

Liverpool’s loss at the Emirates last October was their only loss in their last five games against Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

Since Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City in which they surrendered the top spot, Arteta’s men have not looked back. The Gunners have won their last seven league games in a row in which they have scored at least three goals in 6 of those games. Arsenal however do not have a good record when they visit Anfield. The Gunners last won away to Liverpool way back in 2012 when Arsene Wenger was their manager. Arsenal currently however look like a different unit since those times.

Liverpool’s record against Anfield at home has been nothing short of outstanding. Jurgen Klopp has beaten Arsenal at Anfield in his last six consecutive games as Liverpool's manager. Liverpool has also scored at least three goals in each of their last six wins against Arsenal at Anfield. They scored a total of 22 goals against Arsenal in those six games. However, this season has been a different story for Liverpool. The Kop are dealing with issues in midfield and injuries. Liverpool looks like a side who have lost its aura. Liverpool this season have already lost five of their 11 Premier League matches in 2023 which already surpasses the defeats (4) they had in the entirety of last season. Liverpool looks vulnerable and so do their chances of picking up anything against Arsenal.

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Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as a slight favourite to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has only conceded 0.64 goals away this season with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale being the key. The English shot-stopper has kept nine clean sheets away from home this season. He has also saved 69 of 96 shots he has faced with a save percentage of 71.88%. Liverpool’s strikers have not been in the best of strides of late and backing Ramsdale to gain a clean sheet can get high odd returns however backing Ramsdale to make over 2 saves in the game can assure returns.

Mo Salah has been Liverpool’s shining light in terms of their attack this season. The Egyptian winger has 41 goal/assist contributions making him Liverpool’s biggest threat in front of goal. Salah also has a stunning record against the big six teams registering 48 goals and 16 assists. At Anfield, Salah has four goals and two assists in his last three games. Salah has also scored 8 goals in 12 Premier League games against Arsenal. This makes Mo Salah odds on favourite to score for Liverpool against Arsenal.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Liverpool

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander Arnold Defender Joel Matip Defender Virjil Van Djik Defender Andy Robertson Defender Harvey Elliot Midfielder Fabinho Midfielder Jordan Henderson Midfielder Mo Salah Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, W

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:238

Liverpool wins:94

Arsenal wins:82

Matches are drawn:62

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Odds

The odds of Liverpool winning are set at 2.95. Arsenal is marginal favourite to win with their odds being set at 2.54. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.88. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.