AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction AFCB 13 % Chance of Winning ARS 87 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth will welcome Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday under the lights in the Premier League. The Gunners have started the season in a steady fashion as they find themselves just a point behind leader Liverpool. The Gunners sit level on points with Manchester City but occupy the 3rd spot due to the lesser amount of goals scored. The Gunners did make it difficult for themselves in their last game, as they went behind to Southampton in the second half. They turned the tie around with goals from Havertz, Saka, and Martinelli. AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, travelled to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. It was not meant to be for the Cherries, as they failed to overturn an early goal scored by Buonanotte. Bournemouth had a goal ruled out by VAR as Evanilson was judged offside before Cook netted. Iraola’s men also hit the woodwork through Zabarnyi and Dango Ouattara. The ball just would not find itself in the back of Leicester City’s net, handing Bournemouth its third loss of the season.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal hands down favours the team from the north half of London. In the last 16 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Arsenal have won 12 matchups; 3 games have ended in a draw with AFC Bournemouth winning on just 1 occasion.

Bournemouth under Iraola do need to find some consistency in their performances. The Cherries in terms of the 3 departments are rarely clicking together. In some games, their defence is brilliant, but their attack is blunt. In some instances, it is the midfielder that decides not to show up, and in other cases, it is the defence that buckles under pressure. Iraola needs to get all his units clicking in sync, especially when it comes to getting the better of top teams.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will want to tighten up their defence as they have conceded in each of their last 3 games. Mikel Arteta would have expected his defence to at least have two clean sheets against Southampton and Leicester City, but they failed to do so even with both games being at home. Arteta’s USP as manager has always been to maintain a tight defence structure, and we believe that we will see that on Saturday night.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have labelled this game as a one-sided affair. Arsenal have the momentum in terms of winning this game, as in recent seasons they have been in these scenarios and hardly lost. Mikel Arteta in his tenure has mostly done well against the Cherries, and the oddsmakers have acknowledged that fact. AFC Bournemouth under Iraola are a very well-drilled side, but they do have the shortcomings. Their performances against the big teams always fall short, and hence they are deserving underdogs in this game on Saturday.

One of AFC Bournemouth’s biggest shortcomings has been their erratic form at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries have not shown consistent form in terms of winning. They have played a total of 3 games until now in the Premier League, with 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss to show for. The win came against Southampton, and they drew on the opening weekend against Newcastle United. Chelsea were the team to beat them at the Vitality Stadium in a game where Bournemouth should have surely gotten more out of.

Arsenal, on the flipside, have been nearly flawless away from their home stadium until now in the Premier League. The Gunners have 2 wins and a draw in their 3 away games. All of their 3 away games were against credible teams that finished in the top 5 last season. They won their first 2 away games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. They were minutes away from getting a win against Manchester City with 10 men, only for John Stones to equalise in the last minute of the game.

Hence, with all things considered, we do expect Arsenal to easily win this game on Saturday against AFC Bournemouth. We also back Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Gunners have scored 2 goals in 2 of their last 3 away games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, do concede 1 goal on average at home with no clean sheets to show for. Hence, we do see Arsenal scoring at least two goals in this late-night kickoff. We surprisingly also back Arsenal to keep a clean sheet in this game. The Gunners have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 3 games conceding to Leicester, Southampton, and Manchester City. However, prior to these 3 games, they kept a clean sheet in 3 of their first 4 games this season. Bournemouth have failed to score in 3 of their 7 games this season, including in their last against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. We do believe Arsenal’s defence has the capabilities to keep the Cherries attackers at bay.

In terms of goal scoring, we do want Kai Havertz to shine in this game. The German international has started this season off with a bang, scoring 4 goals already in his first 7 games. In recent games, Havertz has even outshone Bukayo Saka in terms of the goals. He has 13 goals and 7 assists in his last 20 games for Arsenal, which is a fantastic record. Kai Havertz will also go into this game with fond memories, as he netted his first goal in an Arsenal shirt in this exact same fixture last season. The former Chelsea player scored from the penalty spot that day, which capped a 4-0 win for the Gunners.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, since his arrival at AFC Bournemouth from Chelsea, has been a very busy goalkeeper. The Spain international has saved a lot of shots, having been put under constant pressure from opposition attackers. Kepa has made a total of 18 saves in his last 4 games, averaging 4.5 saves per game. We do expect him to be busy against the likes of Havertz and Saka. Our call is for Kepa Arrizabalaga to make over 3 saves in this game on Saturday.

Antoine Semenyo has been AFC Bournemouth’s brightest spark in terms of their attack. Semenyo loves to test the opposition goalkeeper by getting past a player and shooting. Semenyo has averaged 4.4 shots in his last 7 games for the Cherries. When it comes to shots on target, Semenyo averages 1 shot per game. Based on this, we do expect him to have 1 or more shots on target in this game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Luis Sinisterra Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, D

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:16

AFC Bournemouth wins:2

Arsenal wins:13

Matches are drawn:1

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.05.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.67.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.