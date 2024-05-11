AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction AFCB 59 % Chance of Winning BFC 41 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth and Brentford are set to collide in the Premier League on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have had an amazing season under Iraola this season as they do have a viable chance of finishing in the top 10 this season. They do however need to win both of their remaining games and hope that their rivals in Brighton lose 1 out of their last 3 games. Bournemouth in their last game did drop points but that was against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Cherries did their best to restrict Arsenal in the start but gave away a soft penalty as Travers charging out of his goal saw him clip Havertz. Saka converted from the spot to take the score 1-0 at the break. Trossard doubled the tally with a well-worked move. Bournemouth should have had a goal in this game as Raya in the box was minutely tugged by Solanke. The move saw the ball end up in the back of the net however VAR ruled that out leaving Iraola furious at the touchline. Bournemouth could have done a little more but Arsenal on the day were the much better team. Brentford have all but secured their status in the Premier League for next season. They are 15th in the table with 36 points from 36 games. They however would not be able to finish higher than 15th as Crystal Palace above them are 7 points clear with 2 games to go. The Bees will still not want to finish lower than 15th and win their remaining games to end the season on a high. Their last game against Fulham at the GTECH Community Stadium did not provide much. They failed to score in that game with the best chance falling to Mbeumo who hit the post in the first half. They however did manage to restrict Fulham with the game ending goalless on the night.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Bournemouth and Brentford has surprisingly been quite a close affair with the Bees having a slight advantage. In the last 16 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won 4 games, 6 games ended in a draw with Brentford winning 6 games.

Bournemouth in their last game against Arsenal faced a difficult opponent away from home. The Cherries however lost 3-0 but were never down or out in that game until Rice scored the third goal in the end. Bournemouth kept attacking and were also slightly unlucky in that game. Against a Brentford team, we expect them to get back to their best in terms of being more on the front foot.

Thomas Frank with the return of his key players has got Brentford playing a little bit like last season. They have got their mojo back a little and they are playing with much better confidence. Defensively also they look much stable and are tougher to break down. Bournemouth at home has broken down the best of teams and hence we do back the Cherries with a slightly better chance of winning this game come Saturday in the South Coast of England.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

When it comes to this game, Bournemouth go into this game as favourites to win with the oddsmakers making their backing quite clear in terms of the numbers. Both teams in terms of their form in the last couple of games have been quite steady. Bournemouth have a slightly better point accumulation over Brentford in recent games. The Cherries’ win percentage at the Vitality Stadium is currently at 39%. Bournemouth have not had a steady reign of form this season. They have performed well in patches and that is what has cost them a better position in the league.

Their scoring record however continues to be their driving force as to why they have done well this year. Their attack continues to tend to get at opponents and cause them trouble. Bournemouth averages 1.44 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium. Brentford on the other hand have had a torrid ride away from home as they have a win rate of just 22%. The Bees have however improved their scoring record as of late as they now average 1.39 goals from the 1.33 expected goals tally.

We back both Bournemouth and Brentford to score in this game. Our call is for Bournemouth to win this game and do that by a fine margin. We do not see this game having a lot of goals. Our prediction is for Bournemouth to score 2 or more goals in this game against the Bees. Our call is also for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals in this game. Bournemouth have failed to score in just 28% of their games this season at home and against a shaky defence like Brentford at home we expect them to find the back of the net. Brentford on the other hand has scored in 72% of their away games. Thomas Frank’s men have conceded an average of 1.67 goals away. Hence as per this, we expect the Bees of London to get on the scoresheet as well. We do not see Bournemouth keeping a clean sheet in this game. The Cherries have kept a clean sheet even though they have not conceded in 28% of their games at the Vitality Stadium this season.

In terms of scoring first, Bournemouth have been the far better side in comparison to Brentford. The Cherries have scored first in 20 of their 36 games this season. The Bees meanwhile have scored first in 17 of their 36 games. Playing at home will give Bournemouth the advantage anyway hence we expect them to easily score first here. Bournemouth have scored first in each of their last 2 home games whereas Brentford have conceded first in their last away game. We back the home team when it comes to getting on the scoresheet first.

For Bournemouth, we continue to back Dominic Solanke to not only score in this game but also to score the opening goal for the Cherries. Solanke has a good record of breaking the deadlock this season as he has scored first in 9 different games this season in the League. No other player has a better record. He is our pick from Bournemouth’s side to score.

For Brentford, we chose back Yoane Wissa to score in this game. A lot of people backed Toney to get the goals but his absence through injury and form has made Wissa step up and contribute a lot. The striker is now their top scorer this season as he has 10 goals already. Wissa’s pace could make it difficult for the Cherries in this game.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Brentford.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Bryan Mbeumo Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, D

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:117

AFC Bournemouth wins:39

Brentford wins:45

Matches are drawn:33

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.00.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.