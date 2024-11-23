AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs BHAFC (Brighton and Hove Albion) Match Prediction
AFCB
53%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
47%
England
Vitality Stadium
Facts:
- AFC Bournemouth have a great recent home record against Brighton and Hove Albion when it comes to the Premier League. The Cherries have lost just 1 of their last 5 games at the Vitality Stadium against the Seagulls. Bournemouth have won 4 games with a win rate of 80%, which is the best they have against any team that they have played more than 3 times at home.
- In terms of overall games, however, it is Brighton who holds the edge when it comes to wins against Bournemouth. The Seagulls have also lost just 1 of their last 4 Premier League games at home with 3 wins. The loss, however, came last season in this exact same fixture, as the Seagulls were trounced by 3 goals to nil.
- Bournemouth in their last few games at home have produced some brilliant displays and are on the cusp of creating history if they win this game on Saturday. The Cherries go into this game on the back of three successive home wins against the likes of Southampton, Arsenal, and Manchester City. A win against Brighton will make it four successive home wins in the Premier League. That will make it the first time ever in Bournemouth’s top-flight history where they have won four home games in a row.
- Brighton and Hove Albion have seen a massive upturn in form since Roberto De Zerbi left in the summer. Brighton have won 3 of their last 5 games with 1 draw and just 1 defeat to their name recently. Before this run, they managed to win 3 games from a tally of 16, drawing 6 and losing 7. Fabian Hurzeler has made a massive difference to the fortunes of this Brighton team.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton favours the Cherries in this case. In the last 18 games between these two sides in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have 9 wins; 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Brighton winning 5 times.
AFC Bournemouth in their wins against Manchester City and Arsenal were brilliant in their footballing approach. Iraola’s men did not sit back and cave under pressure; instead, they pressed very systematically, stifling both teams. The Cherries have found comfort in terms of playing in front of their fans. The new signings have settled in, and progress has been made in terms of patterns of play.
Fabian Hurzeler has also brought a wave of fresh air to Brighton in his debut season. The Seagulls are playing a more high-intensity game that sees them press more aggressively. Brighton plays a high line, which is something Bournemouth will be looking to exploit. If Bournemouth can deduce a similar plan and play to the standards that they did against Arsenal and Manchester City, then there is no way that they lose this game against Brighton. The Seagulls have slipped up and do have a habit of conceding goals, which could prove to be costly in this stadium. Based on everything, we do see AFC Bournemouth having a better chance of winning over Brighton.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, AFC Bournemouth have been minorly tipped to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in this game. The odds gap between the two clubs sees AFC Bournemouth as minor favourites to win, with Brighton not being very far behind. Both teams have made massive gains this year, and that has shown in their performances. Their recent run-ins of both teams have been good. Bournemouth and Brighton have both beaten Manchester City at home, showing that this can be anybody’s game. The bookies have slightly favoured Bournemouth in this game due to them producing their better performances at home. Brighton also tends to struggle a little bit when it comes to playing on the road.
AFC Bournemouth have had a very good start to the season. Their record when it comes to playing at home has been fantastic. Bournemouth have beaten last season’s champions Manchester City and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium already. Their only defeat came against Chelsea, and that is also a game that Bournemouth should have gotten more out of. They look very comfortable playing in front of their home fans, and that is why they are backing slightly to win this game.
Brighton and Hove Albion tend to play their better football at the Amex Stadium. Their record on the road, however, is not the worst. They have lost 2 games on the road, with both of those coming against top teams in Liverpool and Chelsea. They drew against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Brighton's two wins away from home have come at Everton and Newcastle United.
Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for AFC Bournemouth to win this game by a fine margin. The Cherries to score 2 or more goals is our call in this game. Brighton and Hove Albion away from home do have a habit of conceding goals recently. They have conceded 2 goals or more goals in 2 of their last 3 away games. AFC Bournemouth have recently had a very good scoring record at home, scoring in 4 of their 5 games at home until now. They have scored at least 2 goals in each of their last 3 games at the Vitality Stadium. We also back Brighton and Hove Albion to score in this game. The Seagulls have found the back of the net in each of their last 5 away games, and we expect them to continue that trend. The Cherries have conceded in 4 of their 5 home games, keeping a clean sheet in just 1.
In terms of scoring for AFC Bournemouth, we backed Evanilson to find the back of the net. The striker endured a tough start to his tenure at Bournemouth, having missed a penalty against Chelsea to put Bournemouth ahead, a game they eventually lost. However, things have taken a massive turn since then. Evanilson has scored in each of his last 3 games in the Premier League. A goal in this game would make it 4 in a row, which was last achieved by Callum Wilson in 2019.
Joao Pedro has made a successful comeback after injury, netting the winner against Manchester City last time out. The Brighton striker has always produced good numbers whenever he is on the field. Pedro has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 8 games for Brighton. We expect him to start this game alongside Danny Welbeck. Pedro plays off Danny Welbeck in a more withdrawn role; hence, our prediction for him is to score or assist anytime in this game on Saturday.
Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen
Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams
Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Scott
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Justin Kluivert
|
Attacker
|
Evanilson
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, L
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Adam Webster
|
Defender
|
Joel Veltman
|
Defender
|
Matts Wieffer
|
Midfielder
|
Carlos Baleba
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Hinshelwood
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Georginio Rutter
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W
AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:116
AFC Bournemouth wins:45
Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 42
Matches are drawn:29
AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.38.
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
AFC Bournemouth
Parimatch