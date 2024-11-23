AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs BHAFC (Brighton and Hove Albion) Match Prediction AFCB 53 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 47 % Bet Now! It is another battle of the South Coast clubs as AFC Bournemouth welcomes Brighton & Hove Albion to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Brighton finds themselves sixth in the Premier League table after an impressive win against Manchester City. The Seagulls turned the tie around after Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead. Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley both came off the bench to score within 5 minutes, giving their team a famous victory over the defending champions. Bournemouth, however, came into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to Brentford away from home. Evanilson gave them the perfect start, putting them in the lead. Wissa levelled proceedings, but Kluivert quickly restored the visitors’ advantage shortly after halftime. Bournemouth capitalised on that, with the equaliser coming minutes later through Damsgaard. Wissa scored his second of the day to complete the turnaround, leading to Bournemouth losing their fourth game of the season.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton favours the Cherries in this case. In the last 18 games between these two sides in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have 9 wins; 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Brighton winning 5 times.

AFC Bournemouth in their wins against Manchester City and Arsenal were brilliant in their footballing approach. Iraola’s men did not sit back and cave under pressure; instead, they pressed very systematically, stifling both teams. The Cherries have found comfort in terms of playing in front of their fans. The new signings have settled in, and progress has been made in terms of patterns of play.

Fabian Hurzeler has also brought a wave of fresh air to Brighton in his debut season. The Seagulls are playing a more high-intensity game that sees them press more aggressively. Brighton plays a high line, which is something Bournemouth will be looking to exploit. If Bournemouth can deduce a similar plan and play to the standards that they did against Arsenal and Manchester City, then there is no way that they lose this game against Brighton. The Seagulls have slipped up and do have a habit of conceding goals, which could prove to be costly in this stadium. Based on everything, we do see AFC Bournemouth having a better chance of winning over Brighton.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, AFC Bournemouth have been minorly tipped to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in this game. The odds gap between the two clubs sees AFC Bournemouth as minor favourites to win, with Brighton not being very far behind. Both teams have made massive gains this year, and that has shown in their performances. Their recent run-ins of both teams have been good. Bournemouth and Brighton have both beaten Manchester City at home, showing that this can be anybody’s game. The bookies have slightly favoured Bournemouth in this game due to them producing their better performances at home. Brighton also tends to struggle a little bit when it comes to playing on the road.

AFC Bournemouth have had a very good start to the season. Their record when it comes to playing at home has been fantastic. Bournemouth have beaten last season’s champions Manchester City and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium already. Their only defeat came against Chelsea, and that is also a game that Bournemouth should have gotten more out of. They look very comfortable playing in front of their home fans, and that is why they are backing slightly to win this game.

Brighton and Hove Albion tend to play their better football at the Amex Stadium. Their record on the road, however, is not the worst. They have lost 2 games on the road, with both of those coming against top teams in Liverpool and Chelsea. They drew against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Brighton's two wins away from home have come at Everton and Newcastle United.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for AFC Bournemouth to win this game by a fine margin. The Cherries to score 2 or more goals is our call in this game. Brighton and Hove Albion away from home do have a habit of conceding goals recently. They have conceded 2 goals or more goals in 2 of their last 3 away games. AFC Bournemouth have recently had a very good scoring record at home, scoring in 4 of their 5 games at home until now. They have scored at least 2 goals in each of their last 3 games at the Vitality Stadium. We also back Brighton and Hove Albion to score in this game. The Seagulls have found the back of the net in each of their last 5 away games, and we expect them to continue that trend. The Cherries have conceded in 4 of their 5 home games, keeping a clean sheet in just 1.

In terms of scoring for AFC Bournemouth, we backed Evanilson to find the back of the net. The striker endured a tough start to his tenure at Bournemouth, having missed a penalty against Chelsea to put Bournemouth ahead, a game they eventually lost. However, things have taken a massive turn since then. Evanilson has scored in each of his last 3 games in the Premier League. A goal in this game would make it 4 in a row, which was last achieved by Callum Wilson in 2019.

Joao Pedro has made a successful comeback after injury, netting the winner against Manchester City last time out. The Brighton striker has always produced good numbers whenever he is on the field. Pedro has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 8 games for Brighton. We expect him to start this game alongside Danny Welbeck. Pedro plays off Danny Welbeck in a more withdrawn role; hence, our prediction for him is to score or assist anytime in this game on Saturday.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Evanilson Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, L

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Ben Dunk Defender Adam Webster Defender Joel Veltman Defender Matts Wieffer Midfielder Carlos Baleba Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Georginio Rutter Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:116

AFC Bournemouth wins:45

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 42

Matches are drawn:29

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.38.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.