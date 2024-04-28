AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction AFCB 55 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 45 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to clash in a South Coast derby at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. Bournemouth with their last win against Wolves have made it to the top half of the Premier League as they now sit in 10th place with 45 points in 34 games. Brighton is a spot behind the Cherries with 1 point less however they have a game in hand over the Cherries. A win for Bournemouth negates that game in hand for Brighton as the gap will increase to 4 points. A win for Brighton will put them back in the top 10 and a shot at Europe. However, that looks unlikely for both teams. Bournemouth in their last game travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves in the Premier League. They were amazing in the 1st half as they put the Wolves under pressure. They got their lead through Semenyo as the attacker did very well to finish past Jose Sa. In the second half, they got lucky as the Wolves were denied an equaliser 2 times after the ball ended up in the net. They managed to hang on and win the game 1-0 by keeping a clean sheet. Brighton on the other hand had only themselves to blame as the Champions Manchester City trounced them in their last game in the Premier League. Brighton found themselves 3-0 down in the 1st half as City blew past them. City’s 2nd goal came from a free kick that shouldn’t have been. They were also denied a clear penalty on Joao Pedro by the referee that VAR failed to overturn as it was not given on the field. Alvarez added the 4th on the night as City completed the rout handing Brighton their 3rd defeat at home.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams from the South Coast of England favours the team donning the Red and Black kits. In the last 17 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won 8 games, 4 games ended in a draw with Brighton winning 5 games.

Bournemouth in their last game dug in against Wolverhampton Wanderers to get a result from a tough place. Iraola has had a good impact on this squad and they would like to finish the season strong. The possibility of finishing in the top half is still very much there with many teams above them being quite inconsistent. Bournemouth themselves will need to convert their draws into wins as recently they have suffered too many stalemates that have not seen them rise in the charts.

De Zerbi needs to be less stubborn when it comes to his play style. Brighton is not adapting as most of the players that he has at his disposal are not first-teamers. Brighton’s fixed stance of playing is costing them as the current players are making far too many errors that are resulting in losses. Due to this fact, we believe that Bournemouth have a better chance of winning this game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

There isn’t much wiggle room between the two teams when it comes to betting odds. Bournemouth have the advantage in this game as per the bookies to them being much more consistent in the recent games in comparison to Brighton. Bournemouth’s point accumulation in comparison to Brighton has been higher in recent games plus them playing at home gives them a big advantage. Bournemouth’s win percentage at the Vitality Stadium now stands at 35%. The Cherries have had a topsy bit of form as they have not been consistent this season at home.

Their scoring record however has maintained a good pace as per their standards. Their attack has never down tooled putting as less pressure on their defence. Bournemouth averages 1.35 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium. Brighton on the other hand has had a horrible season away from home as they have a win rate of just 24%. The Seagulls do however have an okay tally of scoring as they average 1.41 goals from the 1.57 expected goals tally.

We back both Bournemouth and Brighton to score in this game. Our call is for Bournemouth to win this game and do so by a 1-goal margin. We do see this game having a fair share of goals. Our prediction is for Bournemouth to score 2 or more goals in this game against the Seagulls. Bournemouth have failed to score in just 19% of their games this season at home and against a weakened defence like Brighton we expect them to cruise. Brighton on the other hand has scored in 71% of their away games. They have conceded an average of 1.82 goals away. Hence as per this, we expect Brighton to score in this game as well. We do not see Bournemouth keeping a clean sheet in this game. The Cherries have kept a clean sheet in just 24% of their games this season at home.

In terms of scoring first, Bournemouth have been the far better side in comparison to Brighton. The Cherries have scored first in 19 of their 34 games this season. Brighton meanwhile has scored first in 13 of their 33 games. Brighton in each of their last 2 games failed to score first with Bournemouth scoring first in each of their last 2. Playing at home will give Bournemouth the advantage anyway hence we expect them to easily score first here.

For Bournemouth, we continue to back Dominic Solanke as he is a beast when it comes to scoring goals at home. Solanke has already scored 9 goals at home this season. He could become the first Bournemouth player to score double figures if he finds the net against Brighton. That is a high possibility considering how Brighton is defending at the moment.

For Brighton, it is always a tough ask this season to pick out a consistent scorer. However this year on the road, Danny Welbeck has done quite well. The striker has scored 4 goals on his travels with no other Brighton player scoring more than this tally. Welbeck has a good eye for goal and if he starts in this game we can see him getting an opportunity to get closer to his highest tally of 6 away goals he managed in the 2013/14 season.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, D, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:115

AFC Bournemouth wins:44

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:42

Matches are drawn:29

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.95.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.