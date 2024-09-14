AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction
AFCB
31%
Chance of Winning
CHE
69%
England
Vitality Stadium
Chelsea, on the other hand, started their last game against Crystal Palace in a very positive fashion. Nicolas Jackson finished off Chelsea’s counterattack by tapping in Cole Palmer’s cross to make it 1-0. The Blues’ missed chances came to haunt them as Eze equalised early in the second half. Chelsea had a great chance right in the end through Jackson, but Dean Henderson's goal denied the home side their first win of the season.
Facts:
- AFC Bournemouth have not recently won games against Chelsea in the Premier League. The Cherries have failed to win any of their last 5 games against the Blues in England’s premier competition. They have drawn 2 and lost 3 of those 5 games. Before this poor run, they had won 3 of their 4 games against Chelsea.
- Chelsea have done quite well when it comes to playing at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. The Blues have won 4 of their last 7 games playing at this stadium in the South Coast. They drew 2 games and have lost on just 1 instance. The other 3 defeats Chelsea have encountered against Bournemouth have all come at Stamford Bridge.
- Andoni Iraola has pushed this Bournemouth team to one of their best starts in the Premier League. The Cherries are yet to taste defeat in any of their first three games, as they won 1 and drew 2 games. AFC Bournemouth in Premier League history have never started off a Premier League season by staying undefeated in the first 4 games. Iraola has a chance to do that if he avoids defeat to Chelsea.
- Chelsea in the first phase of last season was struggling to play away from home; however, the tides have changed now. The Blues go into this game on the back of an impressive away run. Chelsea have won 3 back-to-back away games for the first time in 2 years. They last won 3 or more away games in a row back in a period in 2022.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea favours the team from the capital of England. In the last 16 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Chelsea has won 10 matchups; 2 games have ended in a draw with AFC Bournemouth winning on 4 occasions.
AFC Bournemouth, in their last game, produced an absolute master stroke in the end. The ability to score 3 goals in the space of 9 minutes shows that this team has the ability to surprise. Although it was against a struggling Everton team, it was away from home when the home side were cruising. Semenyo will once again be looked upon to make the difference. It remains to be seen how long Evanilson takes to fire.
For Chelsea, they need to do more work on finishing off chances. Defensive fragilities remain, but we feel that the only way Chelsea can counterattack is by scoring more goals. They should have had 2 or more goals against Crystal Palace but failed to capitalise, allowing the Eagles a way back into the game. This game will be tough, and Chelsea will need to dig their heels in; however, as things stand, they do have a slightly better chance of winning.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have labelled this game as a close affair. Chelsea have had their ups and downs as a team, and one does not really know which team will turn up. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by 6 goals and then went on to draw 1-1 at home. Bournemouth have had a very steady start to the season, and the bookies acknowledge that. Chelsea is the favourite in this game, but the odds placement also shows that risk takers do have a legitimate chance of getting something from this game.
AFC Bournemouth's last season at home was quite decent as per their standards. The Cherries always made it tough for the big teams at the Vitality Stadium. Even in their first game at home this season, they took Newcastle United to the absolute brink. They should have won that game in the end only for a controversial VAR call to affect that. Bournemouth scored 1 goal from an expected goals ratio of 1.56, showing that they underperformed that day.
Chelsea, on the other hand, is too unpredictable as a unit. One thing, however, is sure: they do create chances. The conversion rate, however, is something that massively needs work. The Blues in their last home game against Crystal Palace missed a tonne of chances. They had an expected goals ratio of 1.73 and should have scored at least 2 goals on the day. However, the performance in their first away game of the season will give them hope going into this one.
We expect both AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea to score in this game. Our pick is for Chelsea and Bournemouth to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals on Sunday. This encounter does have a history of being quite high scoring. 2.5 goals or more have been scored in 4 of the last 6 games between the Blues and the Cherries. Both defences do have the capability of scoring and conceding.
Antoine Semenyo has started this season for AFC Bournemouth with a bang. The Frenchman has been one of the most consistent players for the Cherries. Semenyo already has 3 goal contributions to his name, including a goal in the last game week against Everton. Semenyo virtually started the comeback in that game. The Vitality Stadium has been a good hunting ground for Semenyo, and hence we back the attacker with an anytime goal or assist. Form in on his side as well.
We do expect Moises Caicedo to get in the referee’s book come Sunday under the lights at the Vitality. There will be spells in this game where Chelsea could be on the back foot. Bournemouth likes to play through teams, which would leave Caicedo exposed. The Ecuadorian has not had the best start to the season. Caicedo averages 1.3 fouls per game, and with this being an away encounter, we can see him being cautioned once.
For Chelsea, it is once again Cole Palmer who is the creative force. The England international looks like he never left off from last season. Palmer already has 4 assists and a goal to his name in the first 3 games of the Premier League. Everything that Chelsea does goes through Palmer, as he averages 3.7 key passes per game. We do back Chelsea to score in this game, and it is highly likely that Palmer will be involved, hence we do back him to get an anytime goal or assist in this game.
In terms of who will win this game, it is Chelsea who are favourites. The Blues have never lost a single game to AFC Bournemouth in any of their last 5 games. They do have the quality in attack to outscore Bournemouth. However, a case can also be made for Bournemouth to get the win. The Cherries have both home form and a good recent record against Chelsea at home. Bournemouth have lost just 1 game in their last 8 in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium, showing that their home form is steady. Even against Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium, they have lost just 1 of their last 4 games.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat AFC Bournemouth.
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen
Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams
Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Scott
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Justin Kluivert
|
Attacker
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, W
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen
Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys
Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Reece James
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Christopher Nkunku
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
|
Noni Madueke
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:21
AFC Bournemouth wins:5
Chelsea wins:14
Matches are drawn:2
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Odds
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.08.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.98.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
The ability to back wins by more wins is still lacking. However, there is no doubt that Enzo Maresca has the attacking quality in his team to score goals. Their performance against the Wolves was very good. Chelsea’s attacking players for us could be the x-factor in this game, and that is why we will back the Blues. We see this encounter being a high-scoring one. Our prediction is a 3-2 win for Chelsea over Bournemouth.
Parimatch