AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction AFCB 31 % Chance of Winning CHE 69 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth will take on Chelsea under the lights at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. AFC Bournemouth came into this game after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Everton were in a 2-goal ascendancy against Bournemouth in game week 3. The comeback started in the 87th minute with a well-taken finish from Semenyo. The Cherries equalised in the 2nd minute of the 90th, with Cook heading past a hapless Pickford. The comeback was complete in the 6th minute of added time as Kluivert’s cross brilliantly found Sinisterra at the back post, who headed past Pickford again. Chelsea, on the other hand, started their last game against Crystal Palace in a very positive fashion. Nicolas Jackson finished off Chelsea’s counterattack by tapping in Cole Palmer’s cross to make it 1-0. The Blues’ missed chances came to haunt them as Eze equalised early in the second half. Chelsea had a great chance right in the end through Jackson, but Dean Henderson's goal denied the home side their first win of the season.

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea favours the team from the capital of England. In the last 16 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Chelsea has won 10 matchups; 2 games have ended in a draw with AFC Bournemouth winning on 4 occasions.

AFC Bournemouth, in their last game, produced an absolute master stroke in the end. The ability to score 3 goals in the space of 9 minutes shows that this team has the ability to surprise. Although it was against a struggling Everton team, it was away from home when the home side were cruising. Semenyo will once again be looked upon to make the difference. It remains to be seen how long Evanilson takes to fire.

For Chelsea, they need to do more work on finishing off chances. Defensive fragilities remain, but we feel that the only way Chelsea can counterattack is by scoring more goals. They should have had 2 or more goals against Crystal Palace but failed to capitalise, allowing the Eagles a way back into the game. This game will be tough, and Chelsea will need to dig their heels in; however, as things stand, they do have a slightly better chance of winning.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have labelled this game as a close affair. Chelsea have had their ups and downs as a team, and one does not really know which team will turn up. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by 6 goals and then went on to draw 1-1 at home. Bournemouth have had a very steady start to the season, and the bookies acknowledge that. Chelsea is the favourite in this game, but the odds placement also shows that risk takers do have a legitimate chance of getting something from this game.

AFC Bournemouth's last season at home was quite decent as per their standards. The Cherries always made it tough for the big teams at the Vitality Stadium. Even in their first game at home this season, they took Newcastle United to the absolute brink. They should have won that game in the end only for a controversial VAR call to affect that. Bournemouth scored 1 goal from an expected goals ratio of 1.56, showing that they underperformed that day.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is too unpredictable as a unit. One thing, however, is sure: they do create chances. The conversion rate, however, is something that massively needs work. The Blues in their last home game against Crystal Palace missed a tonne of chances. They had an expected goals ratio of 1.73 and should have scored at least 2 goals on the day. However, the performance in their first away game of the season will give them hope going into this one.

We expect both AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea to score in this game. Our pick is for Chelsea and Bournemouth to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals on Sunday. This encounter does have a history of being quite high scoring. 2.5 goals or more have been scored in 4 of the last 6 games between the Blues and the Cherries. Both defences do have the capability of scoring and conceding.

Antoine Semenyo has started this season for AFC Bournemouth with a bang. The Frenchman has been one of the most consistent players for the Cherries. Semenyo already has 3 goal contributions to his name, including a goal in the last game week against Everton. Semenyo virtually started the comeback in that game. The Vitality Stadium has been a good hunting ground for Semenyo, and hence we back the attacker with an anytime goal or assist. Form in on his side as well.

We do expect Moises Caicedo to get in the referee’s book come Sunday under the lights at the Vitality. There will be spells in this game where Chelsea could be on the back foot. Bournemouth likes to play through teams, which would leave Caicedo exposed. The Ecuadorian has not had the best start to the season. Caicedo averages 1.3 fouls per game, and with this being an away encounter, we can see him being cautioned once.

For Chelsea, it is once again Cole Palmer who is the creative force. The England international looks like he never left off from last season. Palmer already has 4 assists and a goal to his name in the first 3 games of the Premier League. Everything that Chelsea does goes through Palmer, as he averages 3.7 key passes per game. We do back Chelsea to score in this game, and it is highly likely that Palmer will be involved, hence we do back him to get an anytime goal or assist in this game.

In terms of who will win this game, it is Chelsea who are favourites. The Blues have never lost a single game to AFC Bournemouth in any of their last 5 games. They do have the quality in attack to outscore Bournemouth. However, a case can also be made for Bournemouth to get the win. The Cherries have both home form and a good recent record against Chelsea at home. Bournemouth have lost just 1 game in their last 8 in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium, showing that their home form is steady. Even against Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium, they have lost just 1 of their last 4 games.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Luis Sinisterra Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Christopher Nkunku Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:21

AFC Bournemouth wins:5

Chelsea wins:14

Matches are drawn:2

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.08.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.98.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.