AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction AFCB 81 % Chance of Winning CPFC 19 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth are all set to take on Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium in the midweek Premier League fixture on Wednesday. Both teams come into this having not lost each of their last games with Bournemouth winning and Crystal Palace drawing. Bournemouth in their last game played against Everton at the Vitality Stadium. Semenyo had a brilliant chance to give his team the lead but Pickford made a good save to deny the Cherry attacker. Neto equally was good in the first half as he was called into action to make a stunning save to deny Calvert-Lewin an opener. It was Solanke eventually who scored the first goal of the game as he headed in Kelly’s cross easily past Pickford. Bournemouth was on course for a clean sheet and a win before Neto made a mess at the back to practically hand Beto and Everton the equaliser in the 87th minute. Bournemouth however did get the 3 points in the end as Smith’s cross from the right awkwardly came off Coleman to go into his net. Crystal Palace meanwhile travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League game. Palace got the perfect start as Eze played a wonderful ball for Mateta to open the scoring with a blistering finish in front of the goal. Forest had the better chances in the 1st half but Palace looked more clinical. Eze could have doubled Palace’s lead but Sels in goal was there to deny him from close range. Forest got their goal in the 2nd half through Chris Wood’s headed flick. A win on the road still awaits for Palace as it has been 9 Premier League games for Crystal Palace. The point however keeps them in 14thspot 3 points ahead of Brentford with a game in hand. Bournemouth with their win find themselves 8 points ahead of Crystal Palace in 13th place.

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams from England favours the team representing London. In the last 14 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have won 3 games, 5 games ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning 6 games.

Bournemouth in their last game against Everton were marginally the better team. Everton surprisingly had more of the ball but it was Bournemouth who had the better chances. The Cherries had a massive dip in results before this run but have not settled into winning games quite late on. Both of their last home victories came late. Iraola will want his team to see off games better however he won’t have much to complain about considering how the results are going.

Crystal Palace on the other hand have steadied the ship with Glasner arriving but wins have been few. Glasner’s only win as manager has come in his first game as Palace manager against Burnley since then it has been an odd loss and mostly draws. Palace need to start creating more and taking their chances to be in the ascendency. They have got the early goal in most games but have struggled to score more than 1 goal to solidify their lead. Hence due to this Bournemouth go into this game with a better chance of winning come Wednesday.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The betting massively are in the inclination towards Bournemouth as they have been in a rich vein of form in comparison to Crystal Palace who have not been able to register wins lately. The Cherries have rightly steered their home form in their recent games. Bournemouth have just 1 loss in their last 5 games on their home turf. At the Vitality Stadium, their win percentage has significantly crept up following the recent change in results. Their win percentage at home is now at 33% from the 29% they were last week.

When it comes to their scoring rate at home, Bournemouth have also maintained a steady figure. Iraola’s men average 1.33 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium. Crystal Palace have been quite poor away from home in terms of their standards as they have a win rate of just 20%. The Eagles without the likes of Olise and Eze also continue to struggle for goals averaging just 1 goal per game on the road.

We back both teams in Bournemouth and Crystal Palace to score in this game. Our call is for Bournemouth to win this game and win it by a 1-goal margin. We also do not see a lot of goals being scored here. Our prediction is under 3.5 goals scored by both teams combined. Bournemouth, now playing at home, have scored in 4 of their last 5 games so it is a given that they will score against a struggling Toffees defence. Crystal Palace meanwhile have had a decent away scoring record as of late. The Eagles have scored a goal in 4 of their last 5 away games. However, they have not scored more than 1 in any of those games. Our call is however back to both Bournemouth and Everton to score on Wednesday. The Cherries at the Vitality Stadium have scored in 67% of their games with Crystal Palace scoring in 87% of their games away from Selhurst Park. Palace boasts a good scoring record and against a struggling Bournemouth defence we can see them get on the scoresheet.

In terms of scoring first, both teams have eerily quite a similar record going into this game. Both teams also scored 1st in each of their last games in the Premier League. Bournemouth have scored first in 14 of their 29 games this season. Palace meanwhile have scored first in 13 of their 29 games. We will back the home team in this game to go all guns blazing and take the lead in front of their fans. Hence we are back in Bournemouth here.

For Bournemouth in this game, we back Dominic Solanke to create history in this game. Solanke has been phenomenal for Bournemouth this season with his goals doing so much in propelling his team. Solanke netted the opener in his last game against Everton and with that goal levelled with Josh King with 16 goals as Bournemouth’s highest goal scorer in a single Premier League campaign. We can see Solanke getting his 17th goal on Wednesday against Palace and creating Cherry history.

We have to back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to score in this game. Mateta is playing centrally which is the position he loves most to play. The striker is also enjoying his best season in terms of his goal output this season. Mateta has already scored 6 goals this season with 2 of those coming in his last 2 games. Mateta is on course to score in 3 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Crystal Palace.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, L

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): D, D, L, W, D

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:78

AFC Bournemouth wins:31

Crystal Palace wins:28

Matches are drawn:19

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.86.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.