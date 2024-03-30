AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction AFCB 60 % Chance of Winning EVFC 40 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth and Everton are all set to square off against each other at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. The final leg of the league will begin from this stage as both Bournemouth and Everton have a lot to play for in terms of where they finish come the end of the season. The Cherries are practically safe now with 35 points and only need another 5 points to officially confirm their spot for next season which they should quite easily achieve. The target however will be to finish as close to the top half of the table with them just 5 points from Newcastle United who sit in 10th at the moment. Everton are now outside the relegation places as Nottingham Forest were awarded a points deduction for breaching FFP. Everton are in 17th spot with the same amount of points as Forest in 18th. Everton though has a game in hand over the Tricky Trees going into this. A win could take them over Luton in the 16th if the Hatters lose. A loss would see the Toffees drop into the relegation spots once again if Forest win. Bournemouth were involved in perhaps the game of the season in their last encounter against Luton Town. The Cherries were outplayed in the 1st half as the Hatters scored 3 with goals from Chong, Ogbene and Barkley. The second half provided a miraculous comeback with Solanke scoring an individualistic effort of brilliance just after halftime. Zabarnyi scored the Cherries’ 2nd with a deft header and 2 minutes after that Semenyo equalised making it 3-3 in quick fashion. The turnaround was complete in the 83rd minute as Semenyo once again scored to win the game for Bournemouth 4-3. Everton in their last game in the Premier League were quite easily beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on the day. The Toffees had some chances to hurt Manchester United but were let down by their form in front of goal. Two fouls in the box resulted in 2 first-half penalties for the Red Devils. This was Everton’s 13th loss of the season.

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is as even as it could be when the more immediate games are concerned. In the last 15 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have won 6 games, 2 games ended in a draw with Everton winning 7 games.

Bournemouth in their last game was horrific in the 1st half against Luton going down 3-0 at halftime. The stadium emptied as not many could predict what would happen next as they turned the game around. Much of that happened due to the Cherries playing on the front foot. That is also what they need to do against Everton. The Cherries are best when they take the game to the opponent rather than waiting for the opportune moment.

Everton in all aspects will want to slow the game down. That is what makes them at their strongest. The Toffees will look to absorb pressure and hit on the break or through a set-piece opportunity. We still feel that Everton needs to do something more. These tactics at the moment are in no way helping them as they still look to win a game of football. Based on everything analysed we do believe that Bournemouth go into this game with a much better chance of winning against Everton on Saturday.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The betting odds between AFC Bournemouth and Everton do favour the home team in this case but the difference in terms of the odds is not night and day. Everton have also been given a chance to get something from this game. Bournemouth are looking to steady the ship when it comes to their home form. At the Vitality Stadium, their win percentage was spiralling down but it has been slowly rising with decent performances as of late. Their win percentage at home is now at 29%

When it comes to their scoring rate at home, Bournemouth averages 1.29 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium. Everton have been decent away from home and they do have a better record in comparison to Bournemouth with a 36% win rate. The Toffees however continue to struggle for goals averaging just 1 goal per game on their travels.

We back both Bournemouth and Everton to score in this game. We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring one and our call is for both teams to score under 3.5 goals combined. Bournemouth in their last 5 games at home have only failed to score against Manchester City and Liverpool. Everton meanwhile has been horrible away from home as of late. They have not scored a single goal in 4 of their last 5 away games. We still however back both teams to score as Bournemouth at home have scored in 64% of their games at home with Everton scoring in 57% of their away games this season.

In terms of scoring first, we back the home team in Bournemouth to find the net first in this game even though both their records are identical going into this game. Both Bournemouth and Everton have opened the scoring in 13 of their 28 games this season in the Premier League. With both having an identical record we back the home team to score first due to them playing at home and having a much better scoring record in comparison to the away side.

In terms of form in both halves of the game, Bournemouth tended to do better in the 1st half at home with Everton doing better in the 2nf halves of the game away. Both teams have higher percentages of draws with Everton having a 57% draw rate in the 1st half and Bournemouth having a 50% rate. Based on these stats we do expect both teams to go in level at the break and Bournemouth to win the 2nd half even though Everton has the better record. We believe currently Bournemouth is currently the better side in terms of form, especially at home.

In terms of scoring, Dominic Solanke has been Bournemouth’s most consistent player as of late in the Premier League. His goal-scoring exploits have bailed Bournemouth off so many games and has also practically won them points. In the last game, however, it was Semenyo who was so crucial. Semenyo at times looked unplayable scoring 2 goals on the night. He could have had more and we believe he does go in here as a favourite once again to score at his home ground.

For Everton, it is always hard to predict a goal scorer as this season has been shambolic for them when goals are considered. Calvert-Lewin now has a place on the bench with Beto leading the line however he is also not one of the most dependable assets as previous games have shown but in comparison to most he is their focal point hence we back him to score when Everton is concerned.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Everton

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

AFC Bournemouth wins:6

Everton wins:10

Matches are drawn:2

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.20.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.