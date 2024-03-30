AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction
AFCB
60%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
40%
England
Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth were involved in perhaps the game of the season in their last encounter against Luton Town. The Cherries were outplayed in the 1st half as the Hatters scored 3 with goals from Chong, Ogbene and Barkley. The second half provided a miraculous comeback with Solanke scoring an individualistic effort of brilliance just after halftime. Zabarnyi scored the Cherries’ 2nd with a deft header and 2 minutes after that Semenyo equalised making it 3-3 in quick fashion. The turnaround was complete in the 83rd minute as Semenyo once again scored to win the game for Bournemouth 4-3.
Everton in their last game in the Premier League were quite easily beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on the day. The Toffees had some chances to hurt Manchester United but were let down by their form in front of goal. Two fouls in the box resulted in 2 first-half penalties for the Red Devils. This was Everton’s 13th loss of the season.
Facts:
- Bournemouth have the better record when it comes to playing at the Vitality Stadium against Everton. The Cherries have won 5 of their last 8 games against Everton at their home ground losing only 1 time. Bournemouth have also scored 18 goals in this game but have conceded 10.
- Everton has not done well playing at the South Coast, especially against Bournemouth. Their last win at the Vitality Stadium came way back in 2016 when they won 2-0 in an FA Cup game.
- The Toffees last season lost this same fixture 3-0 last season. However earlier this season, Everton ended up winning 3-0 at Goodison Park and have the chance to get their first Premier League double over Bournemouth in their history.
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is as even as it could be when the more immediate games are concerned. In the last 15 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have won 6 games, 2 games ended in a draw with Everton winning 7 games.
Bournemouth in their last game was horrific in the 1st half against Luton going down 3-0 at halftime. The stadium emptied as not many could predict what would happen next as they turned the game around. Much of that happened due to the Cherries playing on the front foot. That is also what they need to do against Everton. The Cherries are best when they take the game to the opponent rather than waiting for the opportune moment.
Everton in all aspects will want to slow the game down. That is what makes them at their strongest. The Toffees will look to absorb pressure and hit on the break or through a set-piece opportunity. We still feel that Everton needs to do something more. These tactics at the moment are in no way helping them as they still look to win a game of football. Based on everything analysed we do believe that Bournemouth go into this game with a much better chance of winning against Everton on Saturday.
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips
The betting odds between AFC Bournemouth and Everton do favour the home team in this case but the difference in terms of the odds is not night and day. Everton have also been given a chance to get something from this game. Bournemouth are looking to steady the ship when it comes to their home form. At the Vitality Stadium, their win percentage was spiralling down but it has been slowly rising with decent performances as of late. Their win percentage at home is now at 29%
When it comes to their scoring rate at home, Bournemouth averages 1.29 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium. Everton have been decent away from home and they do have a better record in comparison to Bournemouth with a 36% win rate. The Toffees however continue to struggle for goals averaging just 1 goal per game on their travels.
We back both Bournemouth and Everton to score in this game. We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring one and our call is for both teams to score under 3.5 goals combined. Bournemouth in their last 5 games at home have only failed to score against Manchester City and Liverpool. Everton meanwhile has been horrible away from home as of late. They have not scored a single goal in 4 of their last 5 away games. We still however back both teams to score as Bournemouth at home have scored in 64% of their games at home with Everton scoring in 57% of their away games this season.
In terms of scoring first, we back the home team in Bournemouth to find the net first in this game even though both their records are identical going into this game. Both Bournemouth and Everton have opened the scoring in 13 of their 28 games this season in the Premier League. With both having an identical record we back the home team to score first due to them playing at home and having a much better scoring record in comparison to the away side.
In terms of form in both halves of the game, Bournemouth tended to do better in the 1st half at home with Everton doing better in the 2nf halves of the game away. Both teams have higher percentages of draws with Everton having a 57% draw rate in the 1st half and Bournemouth having a 50% rate. Based on these stats we do expect both teams to go in level at the break and Bournemouth to win the 2nd half even though Everton has the better record. We believe currently Bournemouth is currently the better side in terms of form, especially at home.
In terms of scoring, Dominic Solanke has been Bournemouth’s most consistent player as of late in the Premier League. His goal-scoring exploits have bailed Bournemouth off so many games and has also practically won them points. In the last game, however, it was Semenyo who was so crucial. Semenyo at times looked unplayable scoring 2 goals on the night. He could have had more and we believe he does go in here as a favourite once again to score at his home ground.
For Everton, it is always hard to predict a goal scorer as this season has been shambolic for them when goals are considered. Calvert-Lewin now has a place on the bench with Beto leading the line however he is also not one of the most dependable assets as previous games have shown but in comparison to most he is their focal point hence we back him to score when Everton is concerned.
Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Everton
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu
Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing
Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andrei Radu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Max Aarons
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Chris Mepham
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Rothwell
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Jaidon Anthony
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, D
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite
Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Jarrod Branthwaite
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
James Garner
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, L
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:18
AFC Bournemouth wins:6
Everton wins:10
Matches are drawn:2
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Betting Odds
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.20.
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth did have a slump but their resilience and their ability to score goals makes them a better outfit than Everton. The lack of goals for Sean Dyche’s men is alarming and there needs to be a way for Everton need to find to produce more goals. The determination for Bournemouth to come down from 3 goals to win 4-3 will make them higher on confidence and that is why we fancy them in this game. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium against Everton on Saturday.
Parimatch