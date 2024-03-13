AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction AFCB 91 % Chance of Winning LUT 9 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town are going to take on each other in the Premier League on Thursday night under the lights. This game was previously abandoned earlier in the season after Luton Town defender Lockyer collapsed on the pitch due to a heart issue. The game is set to be replayed with Bournemouth sitting in 13th place and Luton Town in 18th place in the Premier League. A win for Bournemouth takes them level on points with Fulham who are in 12th place. A win for the Cherries by 4 goals will let them go above Fulham in 12th place. A win for Luton Town will see them go over Everton in 17th place. That would see the Hatters go 17th in the League 3 points clear of the relegation spot that they currently are in. Bournemouth in their last game welcomed Sheffield United to the Vitality Stadium. The home team had the perfect chance to go ahead after they were awarded a penalty. However, Solanke slipped whilst taking it and his effort went over the bar. Gustavo Hamer gave the Blades a shock lead in the 27th minute. Bournemouth kept the attack on but in the 2nd half, Sheffield United pile more misery on them as Robinson made it 2-0 in the 64th minute. Bournemouth pulled 1 back through Dango Outtara’s brilliant header from a corner. The equaliser came in the 1st minute of added time as Enes Unal did well to get onto Ouattara’s flick to riffle it straight into the net to share the spoils. Luton Town travelled to Crystal Palace in the Premier League in their last game. The Hatters were dominated by the Eagles from the first whistle. Mateta gave Palace the lead in the 11th minute after a horrendous Doughty error. Palace had many chances to kill the game off but that came to bite them in the end as Luton rescued a point out of nothing as Woodrow headed in Townsend’s cross in the 6th minute of added time to spoil Palace’s party.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is fiercely locked with no team being able to get the better of each other. In the last 5 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have just won 2 games, 1 game ended in a draw with Luton Town also winning 2 games.

Bournemouth in their last game against Sheffield United were very sloppy especially in midfield and in defence with the latter just cutting through them. The Cherries are nursing injuries with their best defender in Senesi being injured. Mepham has not been up to speed yet as he did get exposed by the Blades last week. Bournemouth will need to bring an organised structure to their game as they have been missing that since the new year. A viable game plan seems to be missing from the Cherries this season.

On the other hand, Luton Town did get a good draw against Crystal Palace in the dying minutes which shows that any game against the Hatters is going to be a difficult one. Luton Town continue to make things as hard as they can for their opponents. Bournemouth are going to have a tough game on their hands but they do have a slightly better chance of winning due to them playing at home.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The betting odds between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town highly favour the home team due to the slightly better results they have had recently in comparison to the Hatters who are struggling. At the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth are losing their grip as of late. Their win percentage at home continues to spiral downward as they now average just 23%

In terms of finding the back of the net, Bournemouth averaged 1.08 goals per game at their home ground currently. Luton Town have a slightly better scoring record away in comparison to Bournemouth at home. The Hatters scored 1.31 goals on average away from Kenilworth Road this season.

Our tip for this game is for both teams to score in this game. Our call is for Bournemouth and Luton Town to score 3 or more goals combined in this game. Bournemouth have scored in 3 of their last 5 home games with them not finding the back of the net only against Manchester City and Liverpool. Luton Town have scored in each of their last 5 away games in the Premier League which shows that they are favourites to also score in this game. We see goals in this game. Bournemouth at home have scored in 62% of their games at home with Luton scoring in 77% of their away games this season.

In terms of scoring first, we have to back the Cherries in this game as they have the better record and they are playing at home. The stats between Bournemouth and Luton Town are not that far apart but the former have the advantage. AFC Bournemouth have scored 1st in 13 of their 27 games with Luton Town opening the scoring in just 8 of their 27 games. Bournemouth find the back of the net first is our call in this game.

In terms of half-time form, both the Hatters and the Cherries draw most of their games in the 1st half this season. Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium have gone into the break level in 54% of their games. Luton Town on the other hand have a 38% record of finishing the 1st half level. Hence, we back these numbers and predict that the 1st half will end level. Our call is 1-1 after the first 45 minutes.

Dominic Solanke was highly unlucky not to score in his last game against Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium. The striker missed from the penalty spot and another of his attempts found the back of the net only for it to be ruled out by VAR as offside. Solanke was also on target the last time these two sides met before the game had to be abandoned. We continue to back Solanke as his record this season in front of goal has been good. The Englishman has an eye for goal and with Luton’s defending we can see him find the back of the net in this one.

For Luton Town, we once again go with the obvious and back Carlton Morris to score in this game. Morris also could not find the back of the net in his last Premier League game but had the chance to do so. Bournemouth as a unit also are not defending well and does look weak on set pieces. We can see Carlton Morris taking advantage of that and scoring on Thursday.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Luton Town

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five-games): D, W, L, D, L

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Chiedozie Ogbene Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Andros Townsend Attacker Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, L, L, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:64

AFC Bournemouth wins:25

Luton Town wins:22

Matches are drawn:17

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.50.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.