AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City are going to lock horns on 25th February 2023 at 11 pm IST. The match will be played in Vitality stadium which serves as a home to AFC Bournemouth. Manchester City will be looking forward to grabbing that league leaders title from Arsenal by defeating AFC Bournemouth. Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth with a win over Wolves will march in with high morale to crush Manchester City’s title dream.

As the table stands Manchester City is at the second spot in the EPL Table with 52 points onboard. These fifty-two points are a result of 16 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses from the possible 24 fixtures that Manchester City has played until now. AFC Bournemouth is in the 17th spot in the table with 21 points. It is just a narrow margin of 1 point between them and the relegation zone. In the 23 matches AFC Bournemouth has played this season, they have won 5, drew 6 and lost 12.

Manchester City, the league's defending champions and perhaps greatest team, have improved and become stronger with the addition of a few players during the summer transfer window. Arsenal, on the other hand, has shocked and outperformed Manchester City in terms of play and a winning attitude. Manchester City with an unbelievable squad depth and the best manager can do wonders and run riots. Their key player Erling Haaland can not just stop scoring. Finding the team's weaknesses is challenging when looking at Manchester City. They have world-class management and a world-class, coachable team. They have also benefited from Pep Guardiola's prolonged term as manager since they have become more familiar with his strategies. The team's physical condition and winning attitude, though, continue to worry the former Barcelona manager.

As of now, AFC Bournemouth is still battling relegation to the Championship from English Premier League. After the team lost against Liverpool 9-0, Scott Parker was fired, although it was a surprise because Bournemouth had been doing brilliantly up to that score. However, Gary O’Neil was given the command of the team with utmost confidence. With their weak defence, Bournemouth's attack seems to be their strongest strength. Fans will be inspired to see that the team can score goals and pose challenges for other teams while on the attack. Dominic Solanke, who is the team's star player, will stand to gain the most from this. The flimsy defence is this team's major shortcoming. They must assume accountability for Parker's dismissal as well since conceding nine goals away from home is unacceptable and that performance resulted in the firing of their manager.