AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League Prediction for the Match
AFCB
30%
Chance of Winning
MCI
70%
England
Vitality Stadium
As the table stands Manchester City is at the second spot in the EPL Table with 52 points onboard. These fifty-two points are a result of 16 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses from the possible 24 fixtures that Manchester City has played until now. AFC Bournemouth is in the 17th spot in the table with 21 points. It is just a narrow margin of 1 point between them and the relegation zone. In the 23 matches AFC Bournemouth has played this season, they have won 5, drew 6 and lost 12.
Manchester City, the league's defending champions and perhaps greatest team, have improved and become stronger with the addition of a few players during the summer transfer window. Arsenal, on the other hand, has shocked and outperformed Manchester City in terms of play and a winning attitude. Manchester City with an unbelievable squad depth and the best manager can do wonders and run riots. Their key player Erling Haaland can not just stop scoring. Finding the team's weaknesses is challenging when looking at Manchester City. They have world-class management and a world-class, coachable team. They have also benefited from Pep Guardiola's prolonged term as manager since they have become more familiar with his strategies. The team's physical condition and winning attitude, though, continue to worry the former Barcelona manager.
As of now, AFC Bournemouth is still battling relegation to the Championship from English Premier League. After the team lost against Liverpool 9-0, Scott Parker was fired, although it was a surprise because Bournemouth had been doing brilliantly up to that score. However, Gary O’Neil was given the command of the team with utmost confidence. With their weak defence, Bournemouth's attack seems to be their strongest strength. Fans will be inspired to see that the team can score goals and pose challenges for other teams while on the attack. Dominic Solanke, who is the team's star player, will stand to gain the most from this. The flimsy defence is this team's major shortcoming. They must assume accountability for Parker's dismissal as well since conceding nine goals away from home is unacceptable and that performance resulted in the firing of their manager.
Facts
- AFC Bournemouth. As per the recent form, AFC Bournemouth has won only one out of their last 5 games. The win came against Wolves FC in the last match only. However, their win percentage is 20% and that is significantly low.
- Manchester City. In the recent 5 matches, they have won 3 lost 1 and drew one. Their win percentage is 60% which is decent but still, they need to pull up their socks and get these 3 points and reach the top of the table.
Statistics for AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City
Manchester City
In the 24 matches, Manchester City has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 60 goals in those 24 matches with an average of 2.5 goals scored per match. They have conceded 24 goals in 24 matches which is an expected record by a giant name like Manchester City. Their goals conceded average is 1 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 36 goals in the league as of now which is quite impressive. Pep Guardiola and his men need to just analyze what is wrong and work to achieve the desired 1st spot in the table.
AFC Bournemouth
In the 23 matches, AFC Bournemouth has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 21 goals in those 23 matches with an average of 0.91 goals scored per match. They have also conceded more than what they have scored which is 44 goals in 23 matches which is a stat to be frowned upon. Their goals conceded average is 1.91 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 23 goals in the league as of now. The squad is fighting to get out of the relegation zone, but if they keep up their efforts, they can succeed.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
We would like to rule this match in favour of Manchester City as they are in top form and continue to dominate different teams as usual in this season of the Premier League. Even tho they are not at the top spot they are the favourite contenders to win the league. The odds favouring Manchester City to win are 1.27 whereas favouring AFC Bournemouth to win is 10.00.Bet Now!