AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
AFCB
15%
Chance of Winning
MCI
85%
England
Vitality Stadium
AFC Bournemouth were rescued in the last minute by Evanilson, as his goal kept his team in the top half of the table. The Cherries were not the best team on the day, but they did restrict the Villains to just 1 goal through Barkley. Iraola’s team took their chance in the end, and that saw them leave Villa Park with a point to their name.
Facts:
- Playing against Manchester City has been nothing but a nightmare for AFC Bournemouth, especially in the Premier League. The Cherries have no wins to show for in any of their 20 games against the Citizens in league fixtures. Their best results have been 2 draws, as they have lost a total of 18 games. In league history, this is the worst record any team has against another in terms of no wins in these many games.
- Manchester City’s favourite opponents in the Premier League have to be AFC Bournemouth considering how well they have done against them. The Citizens have won each of their last 14 games against the Cherries. Manchester City have also won those games by some demolishing stats. Man City in those 14 games has scored 45 goals and conceded just 7.
- AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League have always faced trouble when they play a team that starts the game week as the league leaders. The Cherries have a 100% loss record of losing against league leaders. Bournemouth have lost each of their last 11 games against teams that start the match week in first position.
- Manchester City have been an absolute juggernaut when it comes to 2024. Pep Guardiola’s men are yet to lose this calendar year, as they have played 28 games since the start of the year and have no defeats. City have won a mammoth 23 games and have drawn 5. A win or a draw here would equal Chelsea’s undefeated record from the start of a calendar year, a feat they achieved in 2005.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City has to be one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. In the last 15 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Manchester City have won all 15 matchups, 3 games with AFC Bournemouth losing on every single occasion.
Bournemouth will surely go into this game with their best chance in most years to get their first win ever against Manchester City. Even though Arsenal played most of the game with 10 men against Bournemouth, it still took a lot of effort from Iraola’s men. Bournemouth even went away from home in their last game to hold another top-4-contended team in Aston Villa. This shows that Bournemouth can put up a good fight against the top teams.
Manchester City are winning games of football, but they have looked far from convincing in their games this season in the Premier League, especially away from home. Wolves, Newcastle United, and West Ham have all made it hard for City in their last away games. If Bournemouth can have a good day defensively and be clinical, then they could shock Manchester City. However, the chances of that are quite slim, as things also need to go against Pep Guardiola’s men, which rarely do.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have backed one team unanimously when it comes to this game on Saturday. Manchester City are on a roll of wins and seems to have the momentum in terms of winning this game. Manchester City’s overall record against AFC Bournemouth is also fantastic, which has further prompted the oddsmakers to adjudge their favourites here. AFC Bournemouth came into this game with decent form, especially in their last 2 games. However, their odds will never be close, especially against a team like Manchester City. The Cherries are easy underdogs in this game at the Vitality Stadium.
Before their last home game, AFC Bournemouth had quite a slow start to life at the Vitality Stadium this season. The Cherries, however, did the unthinkable and beat Arsenal quite comfortably in the end. That had made their home record look so much better now with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss from their 4 home games. Manchester City will be the third big team that they will be playing in their first 5 home games. They lost to Chelsea and beat Arsenal in their other two games.
Manchester City have been really solid in terms of their performances away from home. The Citizens have 3 wins and 1 draw from their last 4 away games. The Citizens have not been that dominant in their performances, as a lot of teams took them to their limits. Wolves, especially in their last game, lost only because the Citizens got the winner from a corner in the dying minutes of the game. Pep Guardiola and his men will not be entirely happy with the performances City have been producing away from home.
Hence, with all things considered, we do expect Manchester City to win this game on Saturday against AFC Bournemouth. We see the Citizens also scoring 2 or more goals in this game. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 away games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, do concede goals at home. Prior to their clean sheet against Arsenal, the Cherries conceded a goal in each of their first 4 games at home. Hence, we do see Manchester City scoring at least two goals in this afternoon kickoff.
We surprisingly also back AFC Bournemouth to score in this game. Manchester City’s clean sheet against Southampton at home in their last game was only their second clean sheet this season. Their first clean sheet came in the opening match week against Chelsea, and that still remains the only away game they have not conceded in. Bournemouth have failed to score in just 1 home game this season. We do see AFC Bournemouth scoring here simply because Manchester City are not the tightest of defences in the Premier League.
In terms of goal scoring, we do back Erling Haaland to continue his scoring record in this game. The Norwegian international finally scored his first Premier League goal in 4 games after netting against Southampton last week. Haaland, however, does not have a very good scoring record against AFC Bournemouth. Haaland has just 1 goal in 4 appearances against AFC Bournemouth. His minutes-per-goal ratio is only worse against Newcastle United and Liverpool in the Premier League. Despite this, you have to back Haaland to go in as favourites to score.
Antoine Semenyo's numbers in terms of shooting continue to be very high. Semenyo, under manager Iraola, seems to have free reign when it comes to shooting at goal. Semenyo has averaged 4.2 shots for Bournemouth this season. He has 12 shots this season after carrying the ball, showing that he loves to progress the ball into dangerous areas and shoot. Manchester City on transition can be weak, and hence we do see Semenyo testing Ederson from a distance. Antoine Semenyo to have 2 or more shots in this game is our call.
When it comes to tackles, there is one player who is head and shoulders clear out of both teams in terms of the numbers. Marcos Senesi wins the most tackles out of any player in both teams. Senesi averages 3.4 tackles per game this season in the Premier League. We do expect him to hit that figure against Manchester City, as Bournemouth will be expected to sit deeper in this game. Senesi to have 2 or more tackles in this game is our call.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat AFC Bournemouth.
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen
Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams
Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Scott
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Justin Kluivert
|
Attacker
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Rico Lewis
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, D
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:21
AFC Bournemouth wins:0
Manchester City wins:19
Matches are drawn:2
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Betting Odds
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.59.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch