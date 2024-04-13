AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction AFCB 55 % Chance of Winning MUFC 45 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth are all set to lock horns with Manchester United in the Premier League this week. Both teams will face off at the Vitality Stadium with Bournemouth doing very well recently at their home stadium. The Cherries with their good performances find themselves 12th in the League 2 points away from a top-half spot. A win for Bournemouth here and slip-ups from other teams above them could see them break into the 10th spot. Manchester United have failed to win any of their last 3 games which has hurt their Champions League prospects. United are now 11 points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa with a game in hand over the latter. Teams behind them in West Ham and Newcastle United are also gaining ground on them. United needs to start winning games if they want to qualify for Europe next season. Bournemouth in their last game played against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Bournemouth was easily the second-best team on the day even though they went and took the lead in first in the game. The Hatters were the better team in the first half but the Cherries somehow denied them. Tavernier scored in their first attack of the second half with a well-drilled effort giving Kaminski in goal no chance. The Cherry's defence could not keep Luton out as an equaliser from Clark and a 90th-minute winner from Morris was enough to sink them on the day. Manchester United faced their arch-rivals in Liverpool in their last game. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 1st half from a corner. The Reds dominated United in the 1st half and should have scored at least 2 more but Onana and co kept them out. In the 2nd half, Manchester United got back into the game with Bruno intercepting a missed pass from Quansah and hitting a shot first time to beat Kelleher. Mainoo scored a wonderful curler to put them ahead however for the 3rd time in 3 games they lost the lead with Wan Bissaka conceding a penalty from which Salah equalised. The game ended 2-2

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams from England favours the team representing Manchester quite one-handedly. In the last 13 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have won 3 games, 1 game ended in a draw with Manchester United winning 9 games.

Bournemouth in their last game against Luton Town were good in most spells of the game. They however lost their way when Luton equalised. They need to perform well when they are put under pressure. Many teams have got the better of them when they score 1st against the Cherries this season. Bournemouth have experience of beating Manchester United this season and that is what they will take when they face them this Saturday.

Manchester United have loads of issues in defence but the way they have conceded goals in the final minutes of games is just inexcusable. United also need to soak pressure up better. They are getting their goals but they on the flipside are also conceding due to some silly errors. Do not rule United out in this game as they have done well at the Vitality stadium however their chance of winning is lesser than Bournemouth in this game. Bournemouth due to their consistency have a better chance of winning.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The betting odds in this game are highly competitive with the bookies surprisingly giving Bournemouth the edge over Manchester United in this game due to their better overall form. Bournemouth have not lost any of their last 4 home games in the Premier League winning 3 and drawing 1. Their win percentage at home is once again creeping on the higher side after they started this year very poorly. The Cherries’ win percentage now stands at 38% which is not the best but it is continuing to rise.

Bournemouth are also quite decent when it comes to scoring. Their attack has managed to remain consistent even during their tough times. Bournemouth averaged 1.31 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium. Manchester United have had a less-than-average performance away from home as they have a win rate of just 44%. The Red Devils have been struggling all season in front of goal as they average just 1.38 goals per game from an expected tally of 1.31.

We back both Bournemouth and Manchester United to score in this game. Our call is for Bournemouth to pip Manchester United by a 1-goal margin. We also see this game being quite a low-scoring affair. Our prediction is under 3.5 goals scored by both Bournemouth and Manchester United combined. The Cherries, now playing at home, have scored in 4 of their last 5 games and hence we back them to once again score against a weakened Manchester United defence. Crystal Palace meanwhile have had a decent away scoring record as of late. The Red Devils have had a good goal-scoring record away from home in their recent away games as they have scored in each of their last 5 games. We pick both teams to score here. The Cherries at the Vitality Stadium have scored in 69% of their games with Manchester United scoring in 75% of their games away from Old Trafford. Manchester United have always had a good scoring record against Bournemouth and the Cherries have already put 3 past them in their last game so we see goals in this game.

In terms of scoring first, both teams have eerily quite a similar record going into this game. Bournemouth have scored first in 16 of their 31 games this season. Manchester United meanwhile have scored first in 15 of their 31 games. Manchester United went behind in each of their last 2 games and Bournemouth did score 1st in their last game hence we do back the home team with the better scoring record to break the deadlock on Saturday against a weakened United defence.

For Bournemouth, we continue to back Dominic Solanke to excel in this game against Manchester United. Solanke is one of the leading scorers in the Premier League this season and his record at home has been really good. Solanke was also on target in the reverse fixture where they won 3-0. United struggle against height and physicality and we can see Solanke capitalising on that come Saturday. Solanke being on penalties is also a bonus.

In terms of goal-scoring form, Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho have been in the best shape in recent games. Bruno and Garnacho have 2 goals each in their last 2 games. Both are good options for Manchester United to score in this game. Bruno is playing slightly more advanced but Garnacho is taking some really good spaces in attack and we can see him scoring here. He is also dangerous on the break.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Manchester United.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, D

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Willy Kambwala Defender Harry Maguire Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:21

AFC Bournemouth wins:4

Manchester United wins:14

Matches are drawn:3

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.44.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.