AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Premier League Prediction for the Match
AFCB
30%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
70%
England
Vitality Stadium
AFC Bournemouth has just 4 wins from 21 games and has 5 draws and 12 big losses. They have only 17 points on the board and are on the verge of relegation. In their last five matches, they have lost four and drawn one. Newcastle United on the other hand has 10 wins and 10 draws in 21 matches with just 1 loss and is in the race to play the Champions League. They have 40 points against their name in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have drawn four and won one.
AFC Bournemouth has had a poor season but still has a chance to turn it around and move higher on the points table by winning a few games. It is going to be a huge task for them to beat the in-form Newcastle United. Since the match is in Vitality Stadium, AFC Bournemouth has little chance to win.
Newcastle United, the underdogs, have played like champions this season. They are in the top-4 currently and have a real shot at playing the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. They go into this match as the favourites with a win probability of 64%.
The head-to-head between these two teams is almost one-sided in favour of Newcastle United. They have played 9 matches in the Premier League against each other where AFC Bournemouth has won 2, Newcastle United has won 4, and 3 matches have ended in a draw.
Facts
- AFC Bournemouth – According to the recent results, AFC Bournemouth hasn’t won any of their last five matches. It has lost four and drawn one from the previous five matches. Their win percentage is 0% from the past five games.
- Newcastle United – According to the recent results, Newcastle United has won only one of their last five matches. It has drawn four and won one from the previous five games. Their win percentage is 20% from the past five games.
Statistics for AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
In the 21 matches, AFC Bournemouth has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored only 19 goals in those 21 matches with an average of 0.90 goals scored per match. They have conceded 43 goals in 21 matches which is a poor record. Their goals conceded average is 2.04 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 24 goals in the league as of now. They need to keep their defence in check if they need to rule out the possibility of being relegated from the competition.
Newcastle United
In the 21 matches, Newcastle United has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored 34 goals in those 21 matches with an average of 1.61 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 12 goals which is an impeccable record. Their goals conceded average is 0.57 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 22 goals in the league as of now. They are one of the best defensive sides in the league and just need to continue what they are doing in order to book their place in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We would like to rule this match in favour of Newcastle United as they are in top form and looking like a completely different team in this season of the Premier League. They have dominated AFC Bournemouth in previous encounters and the same is expected this time around too. The odds favouring AFC Bournemouth to win are 2.01 whereas favouring Newcastle United to win is 1.89.Bet Now!