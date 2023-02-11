AFC Bournemouth is going to be against Newcastle United on Saturday 11th February 2023 at 11:00 om IST at the Vitality Stadium, which is in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. AFC Bournemouth is coming from a 1-0 loss against Brighton whereas Newcastle United drew their previous match against West Ham United 1-1.

AFC Bournemouth has just 4 wins from 21 games and has 5 draws and 12 big losses. They have only 17 points on the board and are on the verge of relegation. In their last five matches, they have lost four and drawn one. Newcastle United on the other hand has 10 wins and 10 draws in 21 matches with just 1 loss and is in the race to play the Champions League. They have 40 points against their name in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have drawn four and won one.

AFC Bournemouth has had a poor season but still has a chance to turn it around and move higher on the points table by winning a few games. It is going to be a huge task for them to beat the in-form Newcastle United. Since the match is in Vitality Stadium, AFC Bournemouth has little chance to win.

Newcastle United, the underdogs, have played like champions this season. They are in the top-4 currently and have a real shot at playing the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. They go into this match as the favourites with a win probability of 64%.

The head-to-head between these two teams is almost one-sided in favour of Newcastle United. They have played 9 matches in the Premier League against each other where AFC Bournemouth has won 2, Newcastle United has won 4, and 3 matches have ended in a draw.