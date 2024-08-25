AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction AFCB 36 % Chance of Winning NUFC 64 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth will welcome Newcastle United to the South Coast of England in their first Premier League home game of the season. AFC Bournemouth in the last game travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. The tricky trees were all over them at the start, but the cherries dug in deep and stayed in the game. Bournemouth were staring at defeat until Antoine Semenyo popped up with a clinical finish to earn a point late on in the game. Newcastle United had struggles of their own in their opener as they came face to face with Southampton. The Magpies started off pretty well, but everything turned for them as a scrap between Diaz and Schar saw the former being sent off for an apparent headbutt. It looked like a very harsh decision for Newcastle United, but they did not dither and took their chance in the first half when Isak made most of a McCarthy mistake and passed it to Joelinton, who scored. The Magpies played most of the game off the ball and bore Southampton’s siege to win the game by a goal to nil.

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth favours the team from Tyneside, albeit quite narrowly. In the last 13 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 5 matchups, and 5 games have ended in a draw with AFC Bournemouth winning on 3 occasions.

AFC Bournemouth in their last game dug in and stayed in the game. They did miss Solanke’s presence upfront; however, it was Semenyo who deputised very well and got the goal towards the end. Iraola has added Evanilson to the squad after spending a big sum of money on the Brazilian. The Cherries will need to be good defensively if they want to suffocate the Magpues.

Newcastle United will be without Fabian Schar as he was sent off. That is a big blow for them, as former Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly will step in. There could be some nerves there, giving the cherries a chance. However, Newcastle United’s attack is A-star, and that is why they have a better chance of winning.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have labelled this game as a pretty even affair. Newcastle United had a big scare in their first game of the season as they just edged past Southampton with 10 men. Not much assumption could have been made from Newcastle United’s point of view except for their defence, which was resolute. Bournemouth, on the other hand, stayed in the game and took a point off Nottingham Forest. The Magpies are slight favourites in the eyes of the bookies due to them possessing a better squad. The difference in odds is minute.

Newcastle’s record away from home last season was quite mediocre. The Magpies just won a total of 32% of their games on the road. The average goals Newcastle United scored were also much lesser than they did at home. The Magpies last season averaged 1.89 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.35.

AFC Bournemouth last season in the Premier League did struggle to get consistent results whilst playing at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries had a win rate of 37% at the South Coast last season. Their scoring record at home was also quite mediocre. AFC Bournemouth last season averaged 1.42 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.53.

Newcastle United’s defensive stats away from home last season were terrible. Eddie Howe did have a defensive crisis, though. The Magpies last season conceded 2.11 goals on average with a clean sheet rate of just 11% away from St James’ Park.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, conceded an average of 1.47 goals a game, keeping a clean sheet in 26% of their home games.

We expect both AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United to score in this game. Our pick is for Newcastle United and Bournemouth to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals on Sunday. Both Bournemouth and Newcastle United have tended to score a lot of goals in their last Premier League games. The Magpies, in their last 5 Premier League games alongside their opponents, have scored a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in 3 games. Bournemouth have done the same number in 4 of their last 5 Premier League games. Also, the last time these two teams met, the scoreline ended 2-2 with a total of 4 goals scored.

Anthony Gordon last season was a player that loved getting a yellow card as much as he loved scoring goals. The winger was booked a total of 12 times. In 2 instances, the yellow also leads to a red. Gordon has the knack of committing a lot of fouls. We do expect him to get a yellow card in this game. 38 fouls in total Gordon committed last season.

In terms of scoring first, it is Newcastle United that go into this game with a better record. The Magpies have scored first in six of their last 10 games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, have scored first in 4 of their 10 games. The home team in most instances goes in as slight favourites to score first due to the support of the fans; however, in this case, we will back Newcastle United to take the lead on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s men attacking are in better shape, and we do expect them to start quickly.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we have to back Alexander Isak to score even though he failed to net in the opening game. Isak was playing with one hand tied behind his back as the Magpies were reduced to 10 men. Still, Isak was able to get an assist, showing how good he is upfront. Hence we back the Swedish striker to score for Newcastle United.

For Bournemouth, we will back last week’s goal scorer Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanaian attacker has a good scoring record when he starts games. Semenyo has scored six goals in 13 starts for the Cherries. With new signing Evanilson expected to come off the bench, we expect Semenyo to keep his place.

We also back Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott to have a busy game in midfield. Scott was busy at the City Ground as well, making 8 tackles and winning 13 duels. Against Newcastle United, it is always a duel in midfield; hence, we back Scott to make 4 or more tackles in this game.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Luis Sinisterra Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, D, D

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

AFC Bournemouth wins:6

Newcastle United wins:7

Matches are drawn:6

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.00.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.29.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.