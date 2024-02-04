AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction AFCB 65 % Chance of Winning NFFC 35 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth are set to collide on the South Coast of England as Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. AFC Bournemouth sit in 12th place in the Premier League table with 26 points from 21 games. They are a point above Fulham with a game in hand. Nottingham Forest sit in 16th spot with 20 points from 22 games. A loss for them on Sunday and wins for Luton Town and Everton could see Forest go into a relegation spot. AFC Bournemouth in their last game in the Premier League travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. They got off to a perfect start as a horror pass from Zouma to Phillips saw Solanke nip it in and score past Areola in the 3rd minute of the game. The Cherries had a golden chance to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute after Solanke played the ball to Semenyo in a goal-scoring position. His shot however was straight at the goalkeeper instead of picking a corner. West Ham were awarded a penalty by VAR after Kelly clipped Kudus which James Ward Prowse converted to equalise things. The game overall did not produce much as it ended 1-1 on the night at the London Stadium. Nottingham Forest meanwhile welcomed Arsenal to the City Ground in their last game in the Premier League. Forest went into this game with a simple game plan, to stop Arsenal from playing and getting past them. They did very well in the 1st half limiting Arsenal to a few half chances but they needed their keeper Turner to make a good stop to deny Jesus just before half-time. Forest saw Arsenal start the 2nd half stronger and the pressure mounted with Arsenal scoring 2 goals in the space of 7 minutes from Jesus and Saka. Awoniyi pulled one back after analysing the awkward bounce of the ball quickly to slot past Raya in goal. Forest had a half chance to equalise it in the death as Gibbs-Whiteâ€™s shot on target was blocked by Kiwior, the subsequent rebound fell straight to Awoniyi who hit it straight at Raya. A big let for Arsenal in the end.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides has significantly favoured one team in recent times with the Cherries coming out on top. In the last 11 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won 6 times, 3 games have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest winning on just 2 occasions.

Bournemouth in their last game against West Ham away performed on a much better level in comparison to their last performance at home against Liverpool. The Cherries looked flat and drab against the Reds and were then eventually beaten 4-0 on the day. The Cherries will not want to produce a similar performance like that, especially in front of their home fans.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand started very well under their new manager Nuno Santos. They have slowly started to regress and they would not want that to happen especially with them being so close to the relegation spots. Forest will have to tighten their defence going into this game as the Cherries are a very well-drilled side. We expect that Bournemouth go into this game with a much higher chance of winning against Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The betting odds between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest going into this game highly favour the teams playing at home due to their better form and position as of late. Bournemouth in their last game performed quite well and should have taken more of their chances. At home as well, the Cherries have significantly improved this season. Nottingham Forest on the flipside has been poor away from home.

In terms of the goal-scoring stats, Bournemouth averaged 1.10 goals per game at the Vitality Stadium this season. Forest on the other hand has a near identical record to that of the Cherries whilst playing away averaging 1.09 goals per game.

Our prediction in this game is that AFC Bournemouth should score more than 1 goal easily. The Cherries have been on a good scoring run as of late so we see the likes of Solanke & co netting a couple in this game. We also back Forest to get a goal in this game as they have scored at least a goal in 64% of their away games this season with Bournemouth keeping a clean sheet at home in just 30% of their games.

In terms of scoring first, we back Bournemouth in this game. The stats between these two sides are nearly identical when it comes to breaking the deadlock. AFC Bournemouth have opened the scoring in 10 of their 21 games with Forest scoring 1st in 10 of their 22 games. This being a home game should propel the Cherries to draw first blood.

In terms of half-time form, both teams have significantly low numbers when it comes to going into the break with a lead. However, Bournemouth’s 20% win rate is much higher than Nottingham Forestâ€™s 9%. Based on this and once again playing at home we back the Cherries to go in the break with the lead.

Bournemouth in 80% of their games this season have had more than 3.5 shots on target. Against a poorly organised Forest team, we do expect them to once again get that number and that is a tip, we recommend banking on.

Dominic Solanke not only has a good record of scoring in the Premier League as of now but also loves playing against Nottingham Forest. Solanke has scored 4 goals and registered 2 assists in his last 4 games against Forest. 3 of those 4 goals came in the reverse fixture in which he netted a hattrick at the City Ground. Solanke is a high odds-on favourite to score in this game.

Taiwo Awoniyi marked his return to Nottingham Forest with a goal against Arsenal. The striker has been in brilliant form for Forest this season and we do expect him to score in this game if Forst finds the back of the net. Awoniyi has scored 11 goals and registered 2 assists in his last 15 Premier League games which is an impressive scoring record.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Nottingham Forest

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, W, W, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:21

AFC Bournemouth wins:9

Nottingham Forest wins:6

Matches are drawn:6

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.72.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.