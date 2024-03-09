AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction

AFCB

97%

Chance of Winning

SHU

3%

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England

Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth will welcome Sheffield United to the South Coast of England as both teams are set to take on each other in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. AFC Bournemouth still find themselves in 13th place after their last encounter with 31 points from 26 games. A further 9 points for Bournemouth will surely ensure their safety and a win against Sheffield United could knock that total down to 6 points with 11 games still to play. Sheffield United meanwhile look set to make the drop to the Championship next year as they are 8 points adrift of the safety places. They have 13 points from a total of 27 games this season.

AFC Bournemouth in their last game travelled to Turf Moor to face Burnley. Bournemouth was surprisingly the second-best side in the 1st half as Burnley played the better football. Neto had to make some good saves to deny Bruun Larsen but it was still Bournemouth who went into halftime with the lead thanks to Justin Kluivert making most of O’Shea’s failed clearance to smash a powerful shot past Trafford to put the Cherries ahead in the 13th minute. In the 2nd half, it was a more even contest with both sides having the chance to score. Bournemouth, having the better quality, sealed the game in the 88th minute after Semenyo’s left footed strike took a deflection off a Burnley player to beat Trafford in goal for the 2nd time to hand the Cherries all 3 points.

For Sheffield United, it was a night of hammering as they were thumped 6-0 by Arsenal on Monday night at Bramall Lane. Arsenal raced to a 5-0 lead before halftime. The Blades had nothing in the game. 4 shots in 90 with none on target. The home stadium was half empty by halftime showing how bad the performance was as the fans had enough on the day.

Facts:

  • Bournemouth recently upped their ante against Sheffield United going undefeated in any of their last 3 games against the Blades. They have won 2 and drawn 1 of those 3 games. Before this run, Bournemouth had 1 win, 5 draws and 10 losses in their last 16 games.
  • Sheffield United go to the Vitality Stadium on the back of a good run of results. The Blades have lost just 1 time in 9 League games down at the South Coast. They have won 5 times and drawn 3. Their 1 loss came more recently in a 2-1 loss in the Championship in 2021.
  • Bournemouth made their comeback to the Premier League last season and since then their record against the promoted sides has been fabulous. Bournemouth have failed to lose any of their 7 games since the start of last season against teams that got promoted. They have won 5 and drawn 2 of those 7.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams surprisingly favours the Blades over the Cherries. In the last 9 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth have just won 2 games, 2 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United coming out on top by winning 5 games.

Bournemouth before their last win against Burnley did not have the best of forms as they failed to win quite a few games. However, they are managed by a manager who is implementing a system that can be seen. In the games when they find their footing they can be good, especially at home. Against City in their last game at home, they were so close to getting something from that game showing how well they can play on their day.

Sheffield United on the other hand got worse since their promotion this season. In the Championship last season, the Blades performed much better. They have regressed massively this season due to their squad having no identity. Much of their football is old school. Chris Wilder has failed to provide any spark and now it has surely gotten too late for the Blades.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

The betting odds between AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United going into this game favour the home side due to their better run of results and because Sheffield United are the worst team in the League. At home, the Cherries have been dropping points as of late. Their win % has dropped to 25% Sheffield United has consistently been one of the worst teams away from home this season with an 8% win rate.

In terms of goal-scoring, Bournemouth averaged 1 goal per game at the Vitality Stadium this season. Sheffield United on the other hand are bad even when it comes to their scoring abilities. The Blades scored 0.77 goals on an average away from Bramall Lane this season.

Our tip for this game is for Bournemouth to score 2 or more goals with ease in this game on Saturday. Bournemouth have had a decent scoring run and have found the net in 5 of their last 6 games. The Cherries on the other hand have also conceded 1.5 goals a game at home this high season. Hence due to this, we do expect Sheffield United to score a goal in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we easily back the home side in this game. The stats between Bournemouth and Sheffield United are night and day when it comes to breaking the deadlock. AFC Bournemouth have opened the scoring in 13 of their 26 games with Sheffield United scoring first in just 6 of their 27 games. Bournemouth to score 1st in this game is our easy prediction.

In terms of half-time form, both Bournemouth and Sheffield United have higher percentages when it comes to drawing their 1st halves. Both teams have low percentages when it comes to winning however Bournemouth with their 17% half-time win rate eclipses that of Sheffield United with 8%. Hence we expect Bournemouth to not only score first but also go into halftime with the lead.

We expect AFC Bournemouth to dominate when it comes to shots in this game. Sheffield United are bound to sit deep in this fixture hence we do expect them to have tons of shots. We expect Foderingham to be busy making saves. The Cherries averaged 5.25 shots on target this game. Our call is for Bournemouth to have 5 or more shots on target here. We also expect two of those shots on target to come off Dominic Solanke.

Even though Dominic Solanke failed to score in his last outing against Burnley we still expect the striker to go into this game against Sheffield United as the favourite to score on Saturday. Solanke last season also had a good record against promoted sides last season scoring 3 goals and assisting 2. This season he however does not have a single contribution against the promoted sides and we expect him to finally get the goals in this game. We also expect him to be the 1st goalscorer.

For Sheffield United, we back James McAtee to score for the Blades if they are to find the back of the net on Saturday. McAtee has been good, especially on the road scoring in each of his last 4 games of the Blades in all competitions. He and Ollie McBurnie are our picks but we fancy McAtee slightly more.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Sheffield United

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player

Role

Andrei Radu

Goalkeeper

Max Aarons

Defender

Illia Zabarnyi

Defender

Chris Mepham

Defender

Milos Kerkez

Defender

Ryan Christie

Midfielder

Joe Rothwell

Midfielder

Philip Billing

Midfielder

Antoine Semenyo

Attacker

Jaidon Anthony

Attacker

Dominic Solanke

Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, D

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player

Role

Wes Foderingham

Goalkeeper

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Defender

Jack Robinson

Defender

Auston Trusty

Defender

Jayden Bogle

Defender

James McAtee

Midfielder

Oliver Norwood

Midfielder

Vinicius De Souza

Midfielder

Gustavo Hamer

Attacker

Ben Brereton Diaz

Attacker

Oliver McBurnie

Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

AFC Bournemouth wins:3

Sheffield United wins:11

Matches are drawn:6

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.36.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

AFC Bournemouth

We easily back the bookies here and suggest that AFC Bournemouth should easily get the win at home against Sheffield United on Saturday. The Blades look destined for the drop with no signs of fight left in them. They have been butchered in their last couple of games. Losses like those are bound to make it very difficult to rise back from and with the points tally looking like how it is we will be surprised if Sheffield United make it. We cannot see how Sheffield United win another game till the end of the season let alone avoid relegation. The quality in that squad is nowhere good enough for the Premier League and therefore we believe that they lose again on the weekend.

Bournemouth have not been the most consistent of sides this season but they do possess the quality to hurt teams. Dominic Solanke is not at his fittest but will still be expected to grab this game by the neck and score at the Vitality Stadium. They also come into this game having won against Burnley who are the 2nd bottom side in the League so we do not believe that they would have any problems in disposing of the bottom team, especially at home. Our prediction is a 3-1 Bournemouth win.

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