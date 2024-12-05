AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction AFCB 47 % Chance of Winning TOT 53 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth will face off against Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Friday. Both teams go into this game on the back of contrasting results in their last games. AFC Bournemouth were involved in a goal fest against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Cherries scored 3 goals in the space of the opening 18 minutes with 2 penalties converted by Justin Kluivert and a goal by Milos Kerkez. Strand Larsen scored one goal in either half to bring Wolves back into the game; however, Kluivert scored his 3rd penalty of the game to bury Wolves and give his team a 4-2 win. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Fulham in front of their home fans last week in the Premier League. Spurs had a raft of chances in the first half but failed to capitalise, with the best chance in the first half falling to Maddison, who struck the bar with a free kick. Brennan Johnson put Tottenham Hotspur ahead in the 54th minute with a well-taken finish to beat Bernd Leno. Spurs, however, conceded in the 67th minute to Cairney and further failed to break Fulham down after they were down to 10 men for the last 10 minutes.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur continues to be one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. In the last 14 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur have won 10 games, 2 games have ended in a dead rubber, and AFC Bournemouth has won just twice.

AFC Bournemouth will go into this game with the belief that they could get a win from this game. They have shown that on their day they can beat any team, especially when it comes to their home stadium. Spurs have a lot of vulnerabilities in their team; however, they are very unpredictable. Spurs in their last game at home against Fulham looked nothing like the team that beat Manchester City by 4 goals to nil. Ange Postecoglou still cannot manage to get his team to rack up consistent wins on the board. Spurs’ strength is their attack. If Bournemouth can curb that, then they have a big chance of winning. However, that is a very difficult task considering how good Spurs can be on their day.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have backed Spurs by a slight margin when it comes to this game on Friday. Both teams have been quite inconsistent when it comes to their winning record; therefore, the odds between the two are that close. Tottenham Hotspur’s overall record against AFC Bournemouth is quite good, which has further prompted the oddsmakers to judge them as marginal favourites here. AFC Bournemouth came into this game with more momentum as they had won in their last game. Spurs, on the other hand, come into this on the back of another mediocre home performance. However, Spurs past records have no effect on how they will perform in the future.

AFC Bournemouth, as per their standards, has done quite well when it comes to playing at home this season. The Cherries did indeed lose their last home game to Brighton and Hove Albion; however, before that, their only loss this season at the Vitality Stadium came at the hands of Chelsea. Bournemouth has already beaten two of the Premier League’s big boys this season, with Arsenal and Manchester City both succumbing to defeats. Hence Bournemouth cannot be overlooked.

Tottenham Hotspur have seen their better form come at home this season. Their last away performance perhaps was one of their best for a long time as they thrashed Manchester City in their own backyard by 4 goals to nil. Spurs, however, have already lost 3 games away from home this season. They have lost at Newcastle United, Brighton, and Crystal Palace. Spurs are unexpected in what they can offer, but the quality they have makes them better.

Hence, with all things considered, we do expect Tottenham Hotspur to win this game on Friday against AFC Bournemouth. We see Spurs also scoring 2 or more goals in this game. Ange Postecoglou’s men have scored 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 away games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, has a penchant for conceding goals at home. The Cherries have only 1 clean sheet in their first 6 games at the Vitality Stadium this season. Hence, we do see Tottenham Hotspur scoring at least two goals in this evening's kickoff.

We also back AFC Bournemouth to easily score in this game. Tottenham Hotspur’s clean sheet against Manchester City at the Etihad was only their second clean away sheet this season. Their first clean sheet came in September against Manchester United, and that still remains one of the only 2 away games they have not conceded in. Bournemouth has failed to find the back of the net in just 1 home game this season. We do see AFC Bournemouth scoring here simply because Spurs have one of the leakiest defences in the Premier League.

We see this game being a high-scoring encounter when it comes to the first 45 minutes. In Bournemouth’s 13 Premier League games this season, they have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of those first halves. 6 out of Tottenham Hotspur’s 13 games in the Premier have seen them net 2 or more goals. The numbers do indicate that both teams do like to attack quickly. With both teams having quick attacks and shaky defences, we expect the first half to have a fair share of goals. Our prediction is for both teams to produce 1.5 or more goals combined in the first half.

Simon Hooper will be on officiating duty in this game on Friday, and his record of producing yellow cards this season has been very high. Hooper averages 5.55 yellow cards per game in the Premier League, and with this game expected to be fast-paced, we expect many players to be booked. Our call is for this game to have 3.5 or more yellow cards. Hooper has produced below 5 yellow cards in just 1 of the 9 games that he has refereed this season.

Justin Kluivert will go in as the favourite to score, considering he is fresh off from scoring a hat trick in his last game. The winger now has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games. This now proves that Kluivert is on penalties, as he scored 3 against Wolves last week. The Dutchman is a good shout to back once again to score against Tottenham Hotspur come Friday.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Luis Sinisterra Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:15

AFC Bournemouth wins:3

Tottenham Hotspur wins:10

Matches are drawn:2

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.