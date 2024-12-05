AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
AFCB
47%
Chance of Winning
TOT
53%
England
Vitality Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur hosted Fulham in front of their home fans last week in the Premier League. Spurs had a raft of chances in the first half but failed to capitalise, with the best chance in the first half falling to Maddison, who struck the bar with a free kick. Brennan Johnson put Tottenham Hotspur ahead in the 54th minute with a well-taken finish to beat Bernd Leno. Spurs, however, conceded in the 67th minute to Cairney and further failed to break Fulham down after they were down to 10 men for the last 10 minutes.
Facts:
- AFC Bournemouth do not have a good record when it comes to facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The Cherries have lost 10 of their last 14 games against the team from North London when it comes to the Premier League. They have only 2 wins and 2 draws to show for. AFC Bournemouth last season was beaten both home and away by Spurs in the Premier League.
- Tottenham Hotspur have one of their best win rates in the Premier League against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Spurs have won a total of 10 Premier League games out of 14 against the Cherries. Only against Swansea, with a tally of 79%, do they have a better win percentage than against AFC Bournemouth. This tally for Spurs is taken on the basis of them playing a team at least 10 times.
- Tottenham Hotspur also enjoys a very good scoring record against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Spurs have scored 35 goals in their 14 Premier League games against the Cherries, averaging 2.5 goals per game. This is the highest tally they have scored against any opponent that they have played a minimum of 10 times in the Premier League.
- AFC Bournemouth has a great record when it comes to playing their games in the midweek, especially on a Thursday. The Cherries have won and not lost any of their last 4 games that have been played on a Thursday with 1 win and 3 draws. Only Blackburn has a better record on a Thursday in the Premier League, going 6 games unbeaten.
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur continues to be one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. In the last 14 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur have won 10 games, 2 games have ended in a dead rubber, and AFC Bournemouth has won just twice.
AFC Bournemouth will go into this game with the belief that they could get a win from this game. They have shown that on their day they can beat any team, especially when it comes to their home stadium. Spurs have a lot of vulnerabilities in their team; however, they are very unpredictable. Spurs in their last game at home against Fulham looked nothing like the team that beat Manchester City by 4 goals to nil. Ange Postecoglou still cannot manage to get his team to rack up consistent wins on the board. Spurs’ strength is their attack. If Bournemouth can curb that, then they have a big chance of winning. However, that is a very difficult task considering how good Spurs can be on their day.
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the betting websites and the oddsmakers have backed Spurs by a slight margin when it comes to this game on Friday. Both teams have been quite inconsistent when it comes to their winning record; therefore, the odds between the two are that close. Tottenham Hotspur’s overall record against AFC Bournemouth is quite good, which has further prompted the oddsmakers to judge them as marginal favourites here. AFC Bournemouth came into this game with more momentum as they had won in their last game. Spurs, on the other hand, come into this on the back of another mediocre home performance. However, Spurs past records have no effect on how they will perform in the future.
AFC Bournemouth, as per their standards, has done quite well when it comes to playing at home this season. The Cherries did indeed lose their last home game to Brighton and Hove Albion; however, before that, their only loss this season at the Vitality Stadium came at the hands of Chelsea. Bournemouth has already beaten two of the Premier League’s big boys this season, with Arsenal and Manchester City both succumbing to defeats. Hence Bournemouth cannot be overlooked.
Tottenham Hotspur have seen their better form come at home this season. Their last away performance perhaps was one of their best for a long time as they thrashed Manchester City in their own backyard by 4 goals to nil. Spurs, however, have already lost 3 games away from home this season. They have lost at Newcastle United, Brighton, and Crystal Palace. Spurs are unexpected in what they can offer, but the quality they have makes them better.
Hence, with all things considered, we do expect Tottenham Hotspur to win this game on Friday against AFC Bournemouth. We see Spurs also scoring 2 or more goals in this game. Ange Postecoglou’s men have scored 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 away games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, has a penchant for conceding goals at home. The Cherries have only 1 clean sheet in their first 6 games at the Vitality Stadium this season. Hence, we do see Tottenham Hotspur scoring at least two goals in this evening's kickoff.
We also back AFC Bournemouth to easily score in this game. Tottenham Hotspur’s clean sheet against Manchester City at the Etihad was only their second clean away sheet this season. Their first clean sheet came in September against Manchester United, and that still remains one of the only 2 away games they have not conceded in. Bournemouth has failed to find the back of the net in just 1 home game this season. We do see AFC Bournemouth scoring here simply because Spurs have one of the leakiest defences in the Premier League.
We see this game being a high-scoring encounter when it comes to the first 45 minutes. In Bournemouth’s 13 Premier League games this season, they have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of those first halves. 6 out of Tottenham Hotspur’s 13 games in the Premier have seen them net 2 or more goals. The numbers do indicate that both teams do like to attack quickly. With both teams having quick attacks and shaky defences, we expect the first half to have a fair share of goals. Our prediction is for both teams to produce 1.5 or more goals combined in the first half.
Simon Hooper will be on officiating duty in this game on Friday, and his record of producing yellow cards this season has been very high. Hooper averages 5.55 yellow cards per game in the Premier League, and with this game expected to be fast-paced, we expect many players to be booked. Our call is for this game to have 3.5 or more yellow cards. Hooper has produced below 5 yellow cards in just 1 of the 9 games that he has refereed this season.
Justin Kluivert will go in as the favourite to score, considering he is fresh off from scoring a hat trick in his last game. The winger now has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games. This now proves that Kluivert is on penalties, as he scored 3 against Wolves last week. The Dutchman is a good shout to back once again to score against Tottenham Hotspur come Friday.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat AFC Bournemouth.
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen
Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams
Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Scott
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Justin Kluivert
|
Attacker
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Fraser Forster
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Archie Gray
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Matar Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:15
AFC Bournemouth wins:3
Tottenham Hotspur wins:10
Matches are drawn:2
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tottenham Hotspur
Parimatch